Land Securities Group Plc (LSGOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCPK:LSGOF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 17, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Allan - CEO
Vanessa Simms - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sam King - BNP Exane
Sam Knott - Kolytics
Adam Shapton - Green Street
Zachary Gauge - UBS
Paul May - Barclays
Tom Musson - Goldman
Miranda Cockburn - Berenberg
Vince Verhoeven - Kempen

Mark Allan

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning and welcome to the presentation of Landsec's 2024 Full Year Results. So over the last three years, we have been focused on two clear strategic priorities. Firstly, increasing our investment in best-in-class assets where through our competitive advantages, we can drive long-term growth. And secondly, preserving our balance sheet strength. So, including the sale of a hotel portfolio that we announced last week, we have now sold around 40 assets since late 2020, totaling some GBP3.1 billion. And the vast majority of these were long-term single-let assets where our ability to add further value was limited.

And we've reinvested at accretive returns in a targeted number of our key places, such as Victoria, Piccadilly, Bluewater, or Cardiff. And as a result of that, around 80% of our current portfolio is now concentrated in our 12 largest places. And as we continue to invest in shaping and curating these unique multi-let locations, we expect them to drive superior income returns and growth over time.

At the same time, our proactive disposals mean that our capital base has remained strong and our 32% LTV is lower than it was two years ago before the rising interest rates and the correction in real estate values that followed. And this now provides us with significant financial capacity to capitalize on the future growth potential in our pipeline and to acquire high-quality assets that will supplement our existing

