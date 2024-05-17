SDIV: Subpar High-Yield Equity ETF, Better Choices Out There

PM Images

I last covered the Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) in early 2023. In that article, I argued that SDIV's consistent dividend cuts and underperformance made the fund a sell, notwithstanding its high yield. SDIV's dividends have declined by over 17% since, and the fund has significantly underperformed too, as expected.

In my opinion, SDIV remains a sell, as it continues to see declining dividends and underperformance. Investors looking for high-yield funds should consider alternatives. Three come to mind.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), which focuses on BDCs, sports a growing 10.5% yield, and has significantly outperformed since inception.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS), which holds a diversified portfolio of CEFs, sports a 8.4% yield, and has significantly outperformed since inception. I'm quite bullish on the fund's strategy and (generally) successful activist campaigns.

The Panagram Bbb-B CLO ETF (CLOZ), which focuses on BBB-rated CLO tranches, sports a growing 9.3%, and has significantly outperformed since inception. Significantly less volatile than the other choices, and only a bit less in expected returns.

In my opinion, BIZD, CEFS, and CLOZ, are all much stronger high-yield funds than SDIV. As such, I would not invest in SDIV, and would focus on these funds instead.

SDIV - Basics

Investment Manager: Global X

Underlying Index: Solactive Global SuperDividend Index

Expense Ratio: 0.58%

Dividend Yield: 10.85%

SDIV - Quick Overview

Index and Portfolio

SDIV is a simple equity index ETF. The fund invests in the 100 highest-yielding global equities, subject to a basic set of inclusion and exclusion criteria. Stocks with yields higher than 20.0% are explicitly excluded, an attempt to limit investments in yield traps and the like.

SDIV is a reasonably well-diversified fund, with investments in 100 different securities from dozens of countries and most relevant sectors.

Looking at sectors, the fund is overweight several old-economy industries, including financials, energy, real estate, and materials. These sectors tend to sport below-average prices and valuations, and hence above-average yields. On the flipside, the fund is significantly underweight tech and communications services, as companies in these sectors tend to sport premium prices and valuations, as well as focus on growth and CAPEX over dividends. SDIV's sector tilts are quite common for dividend and value funds.

SDIV

Looking at countries, the fund invests in over a dozen countries from most regions. U.S. investments are the largest, with a 34.3% weight, due to the size of the country's economy and corporate sector. U.S. weights are lower than average for a global equity fund though, as U.S. equities tend to trade with premium valuations, and hence below-average yields. Besides this, I'm not seeing any significant position or tilt.

SDIV

Although SDIV is a reasonably well-diversified fund, it differs quite markedly from global equity benchmarks. As an example, the fund includes less than 1.0% of the Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF's (VT) holdings.

Etfrc.com

Overlaps by weight are even lower, at functionally 0%.

Etfrc.com

Due to the above, SDIV does not provide investors with broad-based exposure to global equities, nor can the fund be expected to perform in-line with global equity benchmarks. Performance could be significantly stronger or weaker, much more so than average, for the average equity fund.

Dividend Analysis

SDIV invests in the 100 highest-yielding global equities, which results in a strong 10.8% dividend yield for the fund. It is an incredibly high yield on an absolute basis, and much higher than that of most equity and dividend equity ETFs.

Data by YCharts

SDIV's dividends are not fully covered by underlying generation of income, as evidenced by the fund's 9.0% SEC yield. SEC yields are a standardized measure of a fund's underlying generation of income, excluding ROC distributions and the like.

SDIV

As SDIV's dividends are not fully covered, expect dividend cuts and lower yields in the coming months. Dividends have declined YTD, in-line with expectations. Annualizing the fund's latest monthly dividend payment nets me a 9.9% yield. Under these conditions, further cuts seem likely.

Data by YCharts

SDIV's long-term dividend growth track-record is disastrous, with the fund seeing significant, consistent dividend cuts since inception.

Seeking Alpha

Due to the above, yield on costs for the fund tend to steadily decline. For long-term investors, dividends dwindle into very little, with the fund sporting a 10y yield on cost of only 3.0%.

Seeking Alpha

For reference, the S&P 500 sports a 10y yield on cost of 3.6%, and that index is not a particularly effective income vehicle.

Seeking Alpha

As another example, the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA: SCHD), one of the largest dividend ETFs in the market, has a 10y yield on cost of 7.0%.

Seeking Alpha

Although I'm not 100% certain why the fund's dividends consistently trend downwards, I think its underlying index is to blame. In my experience, the narrower dividend-focused indexes see declining dividends long-term, due to focusing on companies with unsustainable dividends. Long-term dividend sustainability is achieved through diversification, broad-based indexes, lax inclusion criteria, and strict dividend sustainability filters. Of these, SDIV does avoid stocks with yields greater than 20.0%, in an attempt to limit investments in companies with unsustainable dividends. Said policy does not seem to be working, so far at least.

In my opinion, SDIV's dividends will continue to decline in the coming years, as current dividends seem unsustainable, and considering the fund's long-term track-record.

Performance Track-Record

SDIV's performance track-record is weak, with the fund seeing negative returns since inception, significantly, consistently underperforming the S&P 500 and global equity indexes. The chart is quite striking.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, SDIV's inferior returns were due to the aforementioned issues with the fund's underlying index. Some of the highest-yielding equities are excessively risky companies or yield traps, bound to underperform. In the case of SDIV, it seems that these companies have led the fund to underperform. As the fund's strategy has not significantly changed since inception, I expect further underperformance moving forward.

SDIV - Alternatives

Investors looking for high-yield funds have several alternatives to SDIV. Three stand out for their strong yields and returns. Let's have a quick look at these.

BIZD - BDC Index ETF

BIZD is a simple BDC index ETF. BDCs are financial institutions focusing on variable rate loans to riskier mid-size companies. BIZD sports a 10.5% dividend yield, quite strong on an absolute basis, a slightly lower than that of SDIV.

Data by YCharts

BIZD's dividends have seen positive growth since inception, unlike SDIV.

Seeking Alpha

BIZD has significantly, consistently outperformed SDIV too.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, BIZD's stronger returns and dividend growth track-record make it a superior investment to SDIV.

CEFS - Diversified CEF Index Fund

CEFS is an actively-managed ETF focusing on income-producing CEFs. It is managed by Saba, which has a strong track-record of successful investing in CEFs. At the same time, the company sometimes runs activist campaigns on some of its CEFs, generally successful at delivering returns to shareholders.

It sports a 8.6% dividend yield right now, sometimes a bit higher depending on special end-of-year distributions. Although the yield is materially lower than that of SDIV, it remains high on an absolute basis.

Data by YCharts

CEFS's dividends are remarkably stable, with the fund paying the same monthly dividend since mid-2017, a few months after inception. There have been no cuts in its history, although special distributions do fluctuate.

CEFS has strongly outperformed SDIV since inception too, also consistently so.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, CEFS's stronger strategy, returns, and dividend growth track-record make it a superior investment to SDIV.

CLOZ - BBB-BB CLO Tranches

CLOZ is an actively-managed ETF focusing on BBB-BB rated CLO tranches. These are variable rate investments with extremely low rate risk, low credit risk, but above-average liquidity.

CLOZ sports a 9.3% dividend yield, lower than that of CEFS, but still strong on an absolute basis.

Data by YCharts

CLOZ's dividends should have grown these past few years, as CLO coupon rates have increased. As the fund is quite young, and monthly dividend ETFs volatile, it is not clear that this has been the case.

CLOZ has significantly outperformed since inception, and with much lower risk and volatility.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, CLOZ's stronger returns, dividend growth track-record, and safer, less volatile holdings, make the fund a superior investment to SDIV.

Conclusion

SDIV's significant, consistent underperformance and dividend cuts make the fund a sell. Investors looking for high-yield funds should consider investing in BIZD, CEFS, or CLOZ instead. In my opinion, at least.