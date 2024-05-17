SP500: Buy Signals From Good Economy, Dropping Inflation (Technical Analysis Upgrade)

John M Lund Photography Inc

The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPY) rocketed through resistance to a new high triggering Buy Signals on the charts below, aiming for a soft landing on the moon. The market is anticipating that the Fed will drop rates, which will be good for the economy and earnings. Also, we have the Artificial Intelligence, AI, booster rocket for a longer-term bull market, as well as the stimulus of defense spending to support Israel and Ukraine in their wars. That makes a moon shot plausible short term. It only takes one mistake by North Korea, Iran, Russia or China to start a bigger war. The market does not see that happening. Wartime spending could bring back inflation.

The inverted yield curve is supposed to bring on a recession. The market does not see that happening, despite the historical record. “This time is different.” That is usually the attitude before the market springs a trap on the bulls. So far, the bulls are right, and they don’t see anything happening to the consumer and good earnings. In fact, Wall St. is raising earnings and targets for the Index and, by implication, the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Jamie Dimon is warning about the optimism. There is a commercial real estate depression that will hit the banks hard as these loans go belly up. It is more of a write-off problem for the regional banks than for the mega-banks.

AI is about a whole new future, making it possible for a genius to pop up anywhere in the world, not just in the high-tech, Western world. Even the hackers will now be able to duplicate your voice and face and have you say anything in the media. Fake news just broke the sound barrier. MEME stocks may become the norm, instead of the exception. Pump and dump will coin millionaires, just like Bitcoin.

Currently, the markets are not a bit worried. Our daily, weekly and monthly charts are showing Buy Signals, telling us the bull has more to run short term. Here is our daily chart, which, of course, is a leading indicator of changes in the weekly and monthly charts. The daily chart flip-flops between Buy and Sell signals, while the weekly chart is more reliable with signals. The monthly chart is very slow to change signals. You can see all three below are bullish.

Here is our daily chart for the SPY, showing our vertical, blue line Buy Signal is in place short term:

SPY daily chart Buy Signals and Demand taking price higher. (StockCharts.com)

On the above, daily chart, you can see our blue, vertical line, Buy Signal triggered by the Full Stochastic signal as well as the crossover Buy Signal for the MACD, which occurs near the blue, vertical line. You can also see the rising Demand in the ADX, RSI and Chaikin Money Flow signals that are taking prices higher short term.

Next, let’s look at the weekly chart, where the signals are more reliable and avoid the quick changes of the daily chart. Investors like the weekly chart, while traders have to use the daily chart.

SPY weekly chart Buy Signals which provide longer term signals eliminating “noise” in the daily chart. (StockCharts.com)

Once again, on this weekly chart, you can see our blue, vertical line, Buy Signal. You can see that there was just a quick reversal from a red line Sell Signal to a blue line Buy Signal, indicating a positive surprise. You can see the previous blue line Buy Signal lasted for months, not just a few weeks.

Furthermore, you can also see the MACD crossover Buy Signal. Likewise, you can see Demand rising and Supply dropping on the ADX signal. Changes in direction are important on the Chaikin Money Flow signal, and it seems to be turning up.

We know that the weekly signals are reliable, but lagging signals, so we have two leading indicator signals on this chart to provide early warning signals of change. At the top of the chart we are comparing the movement of the SPY to the S&P VIX Index (VIX), and you can see that is still moving up, no problem. However, at the bottom of the chart is the percentage of stocks in the index that have our proprietary SID Buy Signal. You can see it has started dropping, so we will keep an eye on both these leading indicator signals.

Finally, we want to look at the monthly chart for the long-term signals. These signals are very reliable and slow to change. Therefore, we have to use the weekly chart as our leading indicator for what will happen on the monthly chart.

SPY monthly chart Buy Signals identifying long term bull and bear markets. (StockCharts.com)

On the above, monthly chart you can see our vertical, blue line, Buy Signal. It has stood in place for over a year. The MACD crossover Buy Signal came in late. The change in direction for Chaikin Money Flow also lagged.

At the top of the chart is our SID signal, and you can see it lagged the blue line in turning up. Presently, you can see that our SID score continues to move up, reaching for that green line Buy Signal. You can see that our SID signal lags the technical Buy Signals on the chart, and that is why we like to use charts.

At the bottom of the chart, you can see that the SPY underperforms the QQQs except in a bear market. As this bull market continues, you can see the SPY underperforming.

Conclusion

We have blue, vertical line, Buy Signals on the daily, weekly and monthly charts. Price just broke out to a new, record high. We will watch the daily and weekly charts for leading indicators of change.