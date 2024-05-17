May's 5 Dividend Growth Stocks With 5.49%+ Yields

mustafaU

Written by Nick Ackerman.

For some background on this monthly publication, here is my view on dividend growth stocks:

Dividend growth stocks aren't always the most exciting investments out there. They often aren't grabbing the headlines, and they aren't the stocks running up hundreds of percentages in a year. In fact, they are often some of the least exciting stocks. And that is precisely their strongest selling point. With such a vast world of dividend growth stocks available out there, it is important to screen through to see if there are any worthwhile investments to explore. They are stocks that provide growing wealth over time to income investors. Dividend growers are often larger (not always), more financially stable companies that can pay out reliable cash flows to investors. Some are slower growers than others. Some are going to be cyclical that require a strong economy. Some are going to be secular, which doesn't generally rely on a more robust economy. Dividend growth can promote share price appreciation. Of course, that is if these companies are growing their earnings to support such dividend growth in the first place. Trust me. There are yield traps out there - I've owned a few that I'm not particularly proud of. I like to think of investing in dividend stocks as a perpetual loan of sorts. Essentially, every dividend is a repayment of your original capital. Eventually, holding long enough, you have the position "paid off." It is all returned back into your pocket from that point forward. All of this being said, it is important to understand my approach to dividend stocks and why screening dividend stocks can be important for income investors. As with any initial screening, this is just an initial dive - more due diligence would be necessary before pulling the trigger.

The Parameters For Screening

I'll be using some handy features that Seeking Alpha provides right here on their website for this screen. In particular, I will be screening utilizing their quant grades in dividend safety, dividend growth and dividend consistency.

Dividend Safety is relatively self-explanatory. These will be stocks that SA quants show reasonable safety compared to the rest of their various sectors. The grade considers many different factors, but earnings payout ratios, debt, and free cash flow are among these. This category will be stocks with A+ to B- ratings.

For the dividend growth category, we have factors such as the CAGR of various periods relative to other stocks in the same sector. Additionally, the quants also look at earnings, revenue, and EBITDA growth. As we will see, this doesn't mean that every stock with a higher grade has the growth we are looking for. This just factors in that the dividend has grown or earnings are growing to support possible dividend growth. For these, the grades will also be A+ through B- ratings.

Finally, for dividend consistency, we want stocks that will be paying reliable dividends for us for a very long time. In particular, hopefully, they are raising yearly, though that isn't an explicit requirement. We will also include stocks with a general uptrend in dividend payments, which means there could have been periods where they paused increases for a year or two.

After looking at those factors alone, we are left with 407 stocks at this time from the 384 listed last month. I'll link the screen here, though it is a dynamic list that constantly updates regularly. When viewing this article, there could be more or less when going to the link.

From there, I wanted to narrow down the list a lot more. I then sorted the list by forward dividend yield, from highest to lowest. Since these will be safer dividend stocks in the first place, screening for those among the higher payers shouldn't hurt.

Top 25 Screening (Seeking Alpha)

A few of these names we covered recently, so we'll be skipping over them to cover some names we haven't touched on in the last quarter. Those names that we recently touched on were Altria Group, Inc. (MO), Hess Midstream LP (HESM) and Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR). We are also skipping over Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) because they pay a variable dividend.

That leaves us to take a quick updated look at OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF), Enbridge Inc. (ENB), VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) and Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY). These are names we've touched on previously, except for ALEX, which is a new name on the list.

OneMain Holdings 7.87% Yield

OMF is a fairly regular name on this list thanks to its high and steadily growing dividend. However, it has been some time since we touched on it, so we'd have to go back to our October 2023 monthly publication for our last update.

I have to admit, this one has surprised me, and I've been wrong about it so far. I have expected the economy to weaken more materially. However, the labor market and economy have remained incredibly resilient despite the persistently sticky inflation we've been having to deal with.

The strong economy and labor market are a bit of a necessity for this business, as they lend primarily to subprime borrowers. Those that can be the most impacted by losing their job, as they often live paycheck to paycheck (i.e., limited savings to continue to pay their debts and therefore at higher risk of defaulting on their loans.)

For that reason, I had been mostly cautious about OMF before considering it for inclusion in my portfolio. Their latest earnings did see a miss on both the top and bottom lines in terms of analysts' expectations. However, that didn't stop them from raising their dividend, but that was after paying the same $1 dividend for the prior 5 quarters.

OMF Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings had been declining for this company in the prior two years, but that was after an unusual surge in 2021. Going forward, analysts expect earnings to start growing once again.

OMF Earnings History and Forward Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

Besides seeing a nice yield that's growing and currently covered, one could argue that the company is fairly decently valued as well. With a forward P/E of only 8.8x, we aren't looking at an expensive stock. However, I presume that it's because others, like myself, are expecting a weaker economy at some point where OMF would most likely experience a sizeable decline in earnings. Therefore, what looks "cheap" now could become expensive.

OMF Fair Value Estimate (Portfolio Insight)

Enbridge 7.26% Yield

Going to what should be a more resilient business is Enbridge, a highly popular dividend growth stock that doesn't tend to need too much introduction. This is a Canadian company that is rather diversified as a broader infrastructure company. They operate primarily pipelines, but also have a utility and renewable business.

That utility sleeve also recently just got bigger with the recent closing of the acquisition of The East Ohio Gas Company. Later this year, the company is expected to close on its acquisitions of Questar Gas Company and the Public Service Company of North Carolina as well, subject to regulatory approvals.

ENB Business Breakdown (Enbridge)

The utility sleeve of the business can add a bit more predictability to its cash flows and earnings. Steadier earnings can also lead to a continued, steady increase in their dividend over time. They have 29 years of annual dividend increases. The dividend increases have been slowed down recently, but starting with already impressive high-yield balances.

ENB Dividend History (Enbridge)

Investors living in the U.S. may see what looks to be a variable dividend, but that's because the company pays in CAD. So when it comes over to be exchanged in USD, the exchange rate at the time causes those differences between quarters.

VICI Properties 5.76% Yield

VICI is another fairly popular name in the dividend community but doesn't have nearly the same name recognition that ENB does. This REIT has not been in the public eye for nearly as long, but its relatively short history so far is fairly impressive. They've raised the dividend every year since going public, and that includes through the pandemic.

VICI Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

This REIT is primarily focused on caisson properties but has been expanding further into other various experiential properties for more growth opportunities. For the most part, though, they are still heavily concentrated in just a couple of different tenants.

VICI Properties and Percentage of Rent (VICI Properties)

The dividend payout ratio based on 2024 adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") estimates comes to around 73.7%. Like other REITs and companies, in general, their growth outlook is looking to be more shallow going forward in a now higher rate environment.

VICI AFFO History and Forward Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

I think shares under $30 are attractive, and I somewhat recently took an assignment of some shares through writing puts at a strike of $30. I collected $0.45 in premium and turned around and wrote some covered calls at the $30 strike price, collecting another $0.45.

Alexander & Baldwin 5.40% Yield

ALEX is an interesting company that has not come up for discussion on this list previously. This is another REIT, and I'm certainly a fan of REITs as an income-focused investor. This is quite the small REIT that is focused on Hawaii, though it has an incredibly long history. They are listed as a diversified REIT that was founded in 1870. They list 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties - as well as "142 acres of ground leases."

For a bit of perspective on how small ALEX is, we can compare it to VICI, as we discussed above; I've also included the much more popular Realty Income Corporation (O) for some further illustration.

Ycharts

I was initially not going to include ALEX in the discussion today because it appears they actually suspended their dividend during Covid. That said, they quickly reinitiated the dividend and continued to hike it back quickly to higher than the previous level. The latest increase late last year was tiny, admittedly, but it was a raise, and that means it was heading in the right direction. Just as we noted above, growth is slowing, and seeing dividend growth slow isn't surprising at all in this environment.

ALEX Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Unfortunately, analysts are expecting AFFO to decline through this year and the next. That means that even though it looks like an interesting name with a solid yield, that coverage is razor-thin and overall, it is more of a speculative name.

ALEX AFFO History and Forward Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

On the other hand, the more optimistic out there could note that they actually recently posted earnings that beat expectations, with an AFFO of $0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company 5.49% Yield

Finally, we have BMY - not a new name to this monthly article, but one name that we had only covered one other time earlier this year. BMY, similar to my beleaguering Pfizer Inc. (PFE) position, is a mature healthcare company but is facing significant issues in terms of patent cliffs through 2030. With limited big blockbusters in their pipeline, they are having to spend tons of capital on acquisitions to diversify and look for new avenues of growth.

Even with billions of dollars spent, analysts aren't looking too enthusiastic about their forecasts. Most years look like analysts anticipated earnings to shrink through the next decade.

BMY Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

That certainly doesn't inspire confidence, and that's reflected in the share price of BMY (and PFE). They had been in a race to see which one could lose the most in terms of share price-BMY was losing that battle, but some decent news from PFE's latest earnings saw PFE's share price rise.

Ycharts

One thing that BMY has going for it has been the more consistent dividend. They haven't cut their dividend in over 30 years, and they now have 7 years of consecutive dividend increases under their belt.

BMY Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Despite tepid or basically non-existent growth in terms of earnings going forward, the company can still boast meaningful free cash flow generation, and that translates into a dividend that looks fairly safe. The latest increase just a couple of quarters ago sort of reflects that as well. Of course, companies are free to raise their dividend all they want and cut it the next quarter.

BMY FCF/Share, Payout Ratio, Non-GAAP EPS (Portfolio Insight)

The latest earnings showing an EPS loss of -$4.40 was related to the "acquired IPRD charge and licensing" that had a substantial -$6.30 hit on EPS.

On a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, Acquired IPRD increased to $12.9 billion from $75 million, primarily due to the Karuna asset acquisition and SystImmune collaboration. On a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, licensing income was $12 million compared to $43 million during the same period a year ago.

Therefore, that really distorts this year's estimated earnings to be between $0.40 and $0.70 EPS. Otherwise, BMY is relatively cheap in terms of valuation, but similar to PFE, they need some of these large acquisitions to really start showing promise. Until the forecasts of earnings staying flat or declining reverse to seeing growth again, it likely will remain cheap.