hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Galleinphi’s Revenue Falls As Profits Evaporate

Galleinphi Inc. (GALE) has filed to raise $15 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

Galleinphi acts as a wholesaler of various consumer electronics products in China.

Given the numerous risks the company faces, declining topline revenue and thin margin in good years, my opinion on the GALE IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

What Does Galleinphi Do?

Hangzhou, China-based Galleinphi Inc. was founded to distribute well-known, branded consumer products to retailers located in various Chinese provinces.

Management is headed by CEO Mr. Jiayang Zhu, who has been employed by the firm since its inception in 2021 and was previously president of Hangzhou Tiance Qirui Industrial Co. and has held senior positions at various other technology companies in China.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Apple mobile devices

Xiaomi televisions and smartphones

Midea air conditioners

Other products.

As of December 31, 2023, Galleinphi has booked fair market value investment of $9 million from investors, including various individuals.

The company seeks to obtain consumer electronic products at scale and sell them to retail locations in various Chinese provinces.

Management has chosen the products it wholesales due to their high demand and predictable price fluctuations that improve the firm's profitability over time.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have grown but remain a small portion as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2023 0.5% FYE June 30, 2023 0.4% FYE June 30, 2022 0.1% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, declined sharply far into negative territory (-74.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown here:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2023 -74.2 FYE June 30, 2023 60.7 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

What Is Galleinphi’s Market?

According to a 2024 market research report by Daxue Consulting, the market for consumer electronics in China is expected to reach $252 billion by 2028, placing the country at the top of global rankings for consumer demand.

If achieved, this would represent growth of approximately $24 billion from 2023's tally of $228 billion in China.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued demand for consumer electronics outside the traditional smartphone demand of recent years.

Also, the pandemic period transformed the market's focus from smartphone acquisition to service-centric offerings to enhance the user experience and provide differentiation to brands.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

JD.com

Alibaba

HuiTongDa

Apple Store

Gome Electrical Appliances

Others.

Galleinphi’s Recent Financial Results

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting top-line revenue

Negative gross profit and gross margin

Substantial operating losses

Positive cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2023 $ 48,732,478 -25.3% FYE June 30, 2023 $ 103,953,416 35.0% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 77,015,727 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2023 $ (140,315) -108.3% FYE June 30, 2023 $ 4,312,026 613.0% FYE June 30, 2022 $ 604,732 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2023 -0.29% -2.9% FYE June 30, 2023 4.15% 428.3% FYE June 30, 2022 0.79% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2023 $ (1,123,152) -2.3% FYE June 30, 2023 $ 2,690,609 2.6% FYE June 30, 2022 $ (142,273) -0.2% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2023 $ (602,503) -1.2% FYE June 30, 2023 $ 1,982,863 1.9% FYE June 30, 2022 $ (80,996) -0.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended December 31, 2023 $ 4,369,262 FYE June 30, 2023 $ (4,141,550) FYE June 30, 2022 $ (17,907,376) (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

As of December 31, 2023, Galleinphi had $5.3 million in cash and $28.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $2.5 million.

Galleinphi Inc.’s IPO Details

Galleinphi intends to raise $15 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

No existing or potential new shareholders have indicated any interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $108.7 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 13.04%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

SEC

Leadership’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, company leadership said the firm is not a party to any legal actions that would have a material effect on it in China or any other jurisdiction.

The only listed book runner of the IPO is US Tiger Securities, a U.S. subsidiary of the Chinese investment bank Tiger Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Galleinphi

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $115,000,000 Enterprise Value $108,742,971 Price / Sales 1.32 EV / Revenue 1.24 EV / EBITDA 163.35 Earnings Per Share $0.04 Operating Margin 0.76% Net Margin 0.96% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.04% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $2,533,400 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 2.20% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 16.62 Revenue Growth Rate -25.30% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC.)

Commentary On Galleinphi’s IPO

GALE is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general expansion plans and corporate working capital requirements.

The company’s financials have generated dropping topline revenue, gross loss and negative gross margin, high operating losses, but positive cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was $2.5 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has decreased; its Selling efficiency multiple fell to negative 74.2x, indicating a sharp reduction in revenue generation efficiency.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

GALE’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a portion of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for selling consumer electronics in China is huge and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Galleinphi faces significant competition from much larger industry players.

Management says GALE is an "emerging growth company," which means it can elect to provide substantially less information to shareholders.

Its status as a "foreign private issuer" also provides management the ability to produce less information about the company's operations and financial results.

GALE operates within a VIE structure (Variable Interest Entity). U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area in China that provides the ability of management to change the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government to alter the legality of such arrangements through unpredictable regulatory action.

Many such company stocks have performed badly for investors post-IPO.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 163x, which is excessive.

Given the numerous risks the company faces, declining topline revenue and thin margin in good years, my opinion on the GALE IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.