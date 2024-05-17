FTLS: Reiterate Buy Recommendation On Excellent Results

DNY59

A few months ago, I wrote a bullish article on the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS), noting it outperformed higher-cost hedge fund peers on a risk-adjusted return basis while charging mutual fund-like fees.

However, since my article, FTLS' performance has been even better, nearly matching the S&P 500's return since last August (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - FTLS has delivered returns similar to S&P 500 with less risk (Seeking Risk)

Recall, in my article, I noted that FTLS tended to deliver ~60% of the market's returns with roughly half of the market's volatility and drawdowns, so FTLS' strong performance in the past year was a pleasant surprise. What was the key driver of the recent strong performance and is it likely to continue?

I believe the past year has been an excellent time for FTLS' strategy, as higher interest rates have revealed the diamonds from the chaff. By focusing on earnings quality, FTLS has been long good companies that outperform while shorting bad ones that underperform.

With equity valuations near historical highs, I believe investors should migrate to defensive positioning and the FTLS ETF is an excellent vehicle to do so. I rate FTLS a buy.

Brief Fund Overview

The main idea behind the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF is that over the long-run, companies with higher earnings quality will outperform those with low earnings quality.

Starting with the Sabrient/Gradient Earnings Quality Ranking ("EQR") model, FTLS constructs a long portfolio of 75–250 names with high-quality earnings, and a short portfolio of 75–250 names with low-quality earnings (Figure 2). The long portfolio is maintained at 80-100% exposure, while the short portfolio is 0-50%.

Figure 2 - FTLS strategy (FTLS investor guide)

Historically, FTLS's approach has allowed the fund to minimize downside capture when the markets are declining (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - FTLS reduces drawdowns (FTLS commentary)

This has translated into superior risk-adjusted returns, as measured by a Sharpe Ratio of 0.94 and Std. Deviation of returns of 9.48% compared to the S&P 500 Index of 0.56 and 17.6% respectively (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - FTLS risk statistics (FTLS commentary)

FTLS Kept Pace With S&P 500

It is important to note that given FTLS's structure and mandate, the fund is designed to underperform the S&P 500, since it carries a short portfolio of 0-50% exposure most of the time. In fact, if we look at the fund's exposures as of Q4/2023 and Q1/2024, the FTLS ETF only had net equity exposure of 65.5% and 59.9% respectively (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - FTLS carries 60-65% equity exposure (FTLS commentary)

However, FTLS was able to deliver 1-year total returns of 17.0% compared to S&P 500's 22.7%, or 75% of the market's returns (Figure 6). Even more impressive is the 3-year figure, which includes the 2022 bear market. On a 3-year basis, FTLS has generated 9.2% average annual returns, higher than S&P 500's 8.1%.

Figure 6 - FTLS historical performance (FTLS factsheet)

On a 5-year basis, FTLS delivered 9.1% total returns compared to S&P 500's 13.2% or 69% capture.

Secret Sauce Is Long And Short The Right Stocks

In my opinion, the secret to FTLS's outperformance is its stock selection strategy. For example, Figure 7 shows the fund's top long and short holdings as of March 28, 2024.

Figure 7 - FTLS portfolio overview, March 28, 2024 (FTLS factsheet)

FTLS's top long positions like MSFT, NVDA, AAPL, AMZN, and C, on average, have massively outperformed the S&P 500 (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - FTLS' longs outperform S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

At the same time, its top short positions like PEP, TXN, BA, TMO, and VZ have all underperformed the S&P 500 (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - FTLS' shorts underperform S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

When one is long stocks that outperform and short stocks that underperform, naturally, the one's portfolio will provide superior risk-adjusted returns.

FTLS Blows Competition Out Of The Water

As noted above, FTLS's systematic strategy of going long high-quality earnings and short low-quality earnings has delivered superior returns. In fact, FTLS has blown the investment performance of the average long-short equity hedge fund out of the water (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Eurekahedge Equity Long Short Index (eurekahedge)

According to Eurekahedge, the Long Short Equities Hedge Fund Index returned 8.6% in 2023 and 3.8% YTD April 2024, while charging '2 and 20' fees. In contrast, FTLS returned 17.0% in 2023 and 5.5% YTD April 2024, while only charging a 0.95% management fee (1.46% total expense) (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - FTLS annual returns (morningstar.com)

Risk To FTLS

The one risk I see with the FTLS ETF is that in general, equities are quite overvalued, with the S&P 500 Index trading at a forward P/E ratio of 20.6x, the highest since the dot-com bubble and 2021 (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - Equity valuations are stretched (yardeni.com)

While high P/E does not necessarily lead to a market crash, it does suggest forward returns may be lower than historically.

However, it is notable that FTLS's portfolio is currently long stocks with an average P/E of 17.2x while it is short stocks with a P/E of 23.6x (Figure 13). So in effect, FTLS' portfolio is already safer than the market by trading at a lower multiple.

Figure 13 - FTLS' portfolio is more defensive than market (ftportfolios.com)

Conclusion

In August, I recommended the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as a solid product for retail investors that deliver hedge fund-like superior risk-adjusted returns while charging mutual fund-like fees.

So far, FTLS has continued to deliver outstanding results, with returns that almost matched the S&P 500 Index since August while constantly mitigating draw-downs with a dedicated short portfolio.

With the S&P 500 Index trading at some of the highest valuations historically, I believe investors should position themselves defensively, and I believe FTLS is an excellent vehicle to do so.

I reiterate a buy recommendation on FTLS.