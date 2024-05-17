ipuwadol/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we circle back on SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) for the first time in a bit over six months since our last article on this small-cap concern and Busted IPO. The stock has got a bit of pop this week as an activist has emerged calling for the sale of the company. Is this the catalyst the company's long-beleaguered shareholders have been awaiting, or will it just turn out to be "fool's gold" in the end? An updated analysis around SmartRent follows below.

SmartRent, Inc. targets the multifamily space with offerings comprised of smart hardware and cloud-based SaaS solutions. The company is headquartered in my old hometown of Scottsdale, AZ. The stock now trades around $2.75 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $560 million.

Activist Pressure Emerges:

On Tuesday, Land & Buildings Investment Management, which holds just over three percent stake in the company, called for a sale of the company. It believes such a purchase could potentially unlock a 150% premium to the value of the company (the stock closed Monday at $2.40 a share). The activist investor is pushing for this solution as

"SmartRent has persistently failed to achieve its growth targets, and we believe the Company has no choice but to fully explore strategic alternatives."

Recent Results:

It is not surprising the company has seen some activist pressure given recent results. On May 8th, SmartRent posted its Q1 numbers. They were not that encouraging on the surface, but there were some positives. The company delivered a GAAP loss of four cents a share, three pennies a share below expectations. Net loss for the quarter was $7.7 million. The company lost $13.2 million in 1Q2023, it should be noted.

Revenues fell just over 22% on a year-over-year to $50.5 million, slightly under expectations. One bright spot in revenues was SaaS sales came in at $11.9 million, a 32% increase from the same period a year ago. The overall revenue decline was expected, as management has stated it is more focused on "profitable growth." Towards that end, SmartRent did eke out $400,000 in adjusted EBITDA, a $9.3 million improvement from the same period a year ago, despite the decline in revenues. Total units deployed increased 24% to 749,000. Leadership also noted that it continues to see increasing demand in the market for Community WiFi.

Management also reaffirmed FY2024 revenue guidance of between $260 million and $290 million and sees adjusted EBITDA coming in at between $5 million to $8 million for this fiscal year as well.

Analyst Take & Balance Sheet Situation:

Despite the quarterly miss, D.A. Davidson, KBW ($3.50 price target), and Colliers Securities ($5.00 price target) all maintained their Buy ratings on the stock after Q1 results hit the wires.

There has been no insider activity in the shares so far in 2024. A company director did pick up nearly $250,000 in new shares in the second half of November last year. The company ended the first quarter with approximately $205 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet. SmartRent also has $75 million available on an undrawn credit facility and has no long-term debt. The company repurchased 1.6 million of its own shares during the quarter.

Conclusion:

SmartRent lost 17 cents a share in FY2023 on just under $237 million in revenues. The current analyst firm consensus is losses will get pared to four cents a share in FY2024 on $273 million in sales. They further project a profit of a nickel a share in FY2025 on revenue growth of 20%.

I would not put much merit into this week's activist call to sell the company. They hold a small stake in the company and little leverage. They also have not identified any potential buyers of SmartRent, or at least did not do so in their announcement.

SmartRent, Inc. is making some progress on reducing losses and has a pristine balance sheet. The projected decrease in multifamily construction this year is a headwind to growth. The rally in the stock this week looks like it could well be a blip, and I would not chase the shares here. If the company can further reduce losses in the quarters ahead, it might be a story to revisit at that time.