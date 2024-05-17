Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) posted its first-quarter results highlighted by record sales and climbing profitability. The company, recognized for its market-leading Kefir fermented probiotic milk drinks, has benefited from a growing loyal customer base and expanding national distribution.

Despite an otherwise solid update from the company, shares sold off by more than 16% on the report as the market pared back what had likely been some extremely bullish sentiment over the last few months. Indeed, LWAY is still up more than 220% over the past year.

We believe the outlook remains positive for Lifeway Foods. Beyond some near-term volatility, we see room for shares to climb higher over the long run.

Data by YCharts

LWAY Q1 Earnings Recap

LWAY Q1 EPS of $0.16 was up 167% from $0.06. We're not reading too much into the apparent "miss" against a consensus EPS of $0.24 as that figure captured just a single Wall Street estimate.

If anything, that headline may have been a catalyst for shares to sell off, but the bigger takeaway is the overall impressive financial trends.

Sales of $44.6 million increased by 18% year-over-year and were also 6% higher sequential from the prior Q4. Management notes that sales this quarter marked the 18th consecutive quarter of annual revenue growth.

We mentioned the wider distribution of Lifeway products. The company also connects the current sales momentum to growing brand awareness and data showing new customers trying the product for the first time.

A gross margin of 25.8% in Q1 climbed from 21.7% in the period last year, based on the higher volumes and lower transportation costs' impact. SG&A as a percentage of revenue has been maintained roughly flat from Q1 2023.

source: company IR

While the company is not offering official guidance, comments during the earnings conference call projected optimism for continued operating and financial strength.

The growth strategy centers around adding retail partners and higher levels of in-store placements across the product portfolio including different flavors and varieties. The "Farmers Cheese" brand is also seen as a growth driver to capitalize on the growing consumer interest in soft cheese products.

Lifeway ended the quarter with $12 million in cash against approximately $2.5 million in debt. In our opinion, the balance sheet and underlying cash flow are strong points in the company's investment profile.

What's Next For LWAY?

We're looking at Lifeway as a leader in this very specific or niche segment of probiotic foods within consumer staples.

While some customers may choose Kefir for the taste, the main selling points of Lifeway Foods are the perceived health benefits, naturally high in protein and vitamins while supportive of digestive health.

For a large portion of the population that suffers from some level of lactose intolerance, Lifeway Foods Kefir can be a good option, marketed as 99% lactose-free.

source: company IR

The question for us is whether this setup makes a good investment.

On one hand, Lifeway's strongest asset is its "brand equity" as the leader in the Kefir market and these types of premium milk drinks. The bullish case for the stock is that as more and more people try the drink for the first time, a larger cohort of customers can convert to life-long repeat customers.

That said, the future trajectory is not without risk. One challenge for Lifeway could be to move past this single product with an eventual need to branch out into new categories that may not be as successful. We can also raise the specter that the current hype around probiotics ends up fading, against some other health super-food.

The challenge for Lifeway is to sustain its sales momentum with the market closely watching the evolution of metrics like the gross margin or inventories which would be the first area to signal either lower pricing power or slowing demand.

As it relates to valuation, LWAY with a current market cap of around $285 million is trading around 1.7x sales and 21x earnings trailing twelve months. We believe these levels are reasonable considering the growth runway and the company's leadership position.

There is a thought here that Lifeway could be a compelling acquisition target for a larger beverage player. While nothing has been announced, the possibility of such a transaction should keep shares bid and support a premium.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

There's a lot to like about Lifeway Foods as a great small-cap growth story. In our view, the post Q1 earnings selloff in shares was likely overdone and a bullish case for the stock can target a return to the recent high.

The main risk to consider is that sales trends begin to disappoint, forcing a reset of earnings expectations. Monitoring points over the next few quarters include the sales trend and the evolution of margins.