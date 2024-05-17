Lifeway Foods Q1 Results: Digesting Another Record Quarter

May 17, 2024 2:44 PM ETLifeway Foods, Inc. (LWAY) Stock
Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We recap the Q1 earnings from Lifeway Foods.
  • The company continues to post record sales and accelerating profitability.
  • The recent share selloff is likely overdone as the company's outlook remains positive.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Conviction Dossier. Learn More »

Woman shopping food items in the grocery store

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) posted its first-quarter results highlighted by record sales and climbing profitability. The company, recognized for its market-leading Kefir fermented probiotic milk drinks, has benefited from a growing loyal customer base and expanding national

Join our newsletter service. Click for a two-week free trial.

This article was written by

Dan Victor, CFA profile picture
Dan Victor, CFA
19.73K Followers

Dan Victor has over 15 years of experience working with financial markets.

Dan also leads the newsletter group Conviction Dossier, helping readers see big picture in the global economy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LWAY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein represents the personal opinions and views of Dan Victor only and is intended for informational and/or educational purposes. It should not be construed as a specific recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell any security or follow any particular investment strategy. Please consult with your financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LWAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LWAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LWAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News