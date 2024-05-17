SCOR SE (SZCRF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SCOR SE (OTCPK:SZCRF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 17, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Fossard - Head, IR
Francois de Varenne - Group CFO & Deputy CEO
Jean-Paul Conoscente - CEO of SCOR Property & Casualty
Frieder Knupling - CEO, SCOR Life & Health
Fabian Uffer - Group Chief Risk Officer

Conference Call Participants

Freya Kong - Bank of America
James Shuck - Citi
Tryfonas Spyrou - Berenberg
Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca
Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan
Derald Goh Go - RBC

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the SCOR Quarter 1 2024 Results Conference Call.

Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Thomas Fossard. Please go ahead, sir.

Thomas Fossard

Good morning and welcome to the SCOR Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Thomas Fossard, the Head of Investor Relation. And I'm joined on the call today by Francois de Varenne, Deputy CEO and Group CFO; Jean-Paul Conoscente, P&C CEO; as well as other Comex member. Can I please ask you to consider the disclaimer on Page 2 for the presentation?

And now, I would like to hand over to Francois de Varenne. Francois, over to you.

Francois de Varenne

Thank you very much, Thomas. And good morning, everyone.

I am very pleased to present these Q1 results today. As usual, I will focus on figures excluding the mark-to-market impacts of the option on SCOR's owned shares. I have 4 key messages for you today: first one, strong performance from 2 out of 3 engines. We continued to deliver strong earnings this quarter with an adjusted net income of €176 million, translating into a return on equity of 15.5%. This performance is achieved thanks to our P&C and investment activities, while our Life & Health business faced adverse experience variance this

