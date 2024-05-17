jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the fall of last year, I believed that there were still many questions to be answered after a solid year so far in the case of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH). Amidst a flattish share price (for years) and modest organic growth, the company has grown into its valuation, yet at the same time, it was the rise of GLP-1 drugs which raised concerns about future growth.

While the company sees continued modest growth and valuations have come down amidst a stagnant share price, earnings remain quite adjusted as the company started the year on a somewhat softer note, meaning that the GLP-1 overhang likely continues in this debate.

A Mega Deal - 10 Years Ago

This year marks the ten-year anniversary since Zimmer and Biomet merged their operations (at least announced this tie-up), although technical it was a $13.3 billion acquisition of Biomet by Zimmer.

A $100 stock of Zimmer was set to benefit from the creation of a $7.8 billion revenue giant in the musculoskeletal industry, set to benefit from greater scale and cross-synergies between key areas like knee, hip implants, dental, and spine.

Pro forma earnings of around $8 per share looked appealing, with shares trading around the $100 mark upon announcement, although the gap with GAAP earnings was rather substantial. Moreover, net debt of $11 billion worked down to a roughly 3 times leverage ratio based on EBITDA of around $3.5 billion.

What followed were years of revenue stagnation as the company spun off its dental and spine operations through ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV). This meant that sales fell to $6.9 billion in 2022, with adjusted earnings down to $7 per share, all not very promising (which is a huge understatement).

One of the few positives was that net debt came down to $5 billion and change. The original outlook for 2023 was rather underwhelming, with sales seen up by around 2.5% and adjusted earnings seen flattish at around $7 per share.

The guidance was hiked following the release of the first quarter results, with full year sales growth after the revision seen at mid-single digits, with earnings seen close to $7.50 per share. With share trading at $113, the market value of the firm stood at $24 billion in November of last year, for a $29 billion enterprise valuation. This valued operations around 4 times sales, with equity trading at 15 times adjusted earnings, looking more appealing, with debt down and some operating momentum seen.

On the negative side, it was difficult to see how strong this organic growth really was after the business had been underperforming for years, and the group of GLP-1 weight loss drugs had a potential impact on the business as well. After all, if patients weigh less, it might (over time) hurt demand for certainly core knee and hips products lines.

Performing a balancing act, I was awaiting growth to continue into 2024, taking a wait-and-see approach.

Still Struggling Along

Since November, shares of Zimmer Holdings have risen to the $130 mark in March, now having sold off again to the $120 mark here.

In February, Zimmer announced a 6.5% increase in 2023 sales to $7.39 billion, with constant currency sales growth coming in even a percentage point higher. Some 60% of these sales are generated in the U.S. and the remainder abroad. In terms of segments, it was knees which are responsible for 40% of sales, hips responsible for nearly 30%, with the remainder generated from sports medicine, extremities, trauma, and other applications.

In terms of profitability, the company posted adjusted earnings of $7.55 per share, with GAAP earnings reported at $4.88 per share (and the adjustments largely relating to amortization charges). The company expects these trends to continue into 2024, with sales growth seen at a midpoint of 5% and adjusted earnings seen between $8.00-$8.15 per share. Net debt was reported at nearly $5.4 billion, as this has been rather stable.

Later in February, Zimmer announced that it had obtained FDA clearance for its ROSA shoulder system, the first robotic assistant for shoulder replacement surgery. In April, Zimmer, furthermore, indicated that the first successful surgery with the new system had been performed.

In May, Zimmer posted first quarter results, which came in a bit soft. The first quarter reported sales grew by 3% and changed to nearly $1.9 billion, organic growth came in at 4% and change, with adjusted earnings seen up just five pennies to $1.94 per share. This modest growth creates some tension on the outlook for the year, and while the company maintained the full-year guidance, it arguably increases the risk of that same guidance. Again, net debt has been pretty stable at $5.4 billion.

And Now?

With shares trading within the midpoint of the very long-term trading range, a $120 stock trades at 15 times earnings, however those are adjusted earnings. Note, however, the adjustments remain heavy, as first quarter GAAP earnings of $0.84 per share came in at less than half of adjusted sales, with the reconciliation being split roughly equally between amortization charges and restructuring charges, the latter of which includes (partial) cash expenses.

While leverage remains stable and sustainable, the reality is that the long-term overhang from GLP-1 drugs continues to cause an overhang, outweighing the long-term drivers of demographics and aging. Amidst all this, I am seeing a more modest valuation and somewhat of a better performance, yet the company does not deserve a huge premium valuation here.

Given all this, I am performing a balancing act and continue to see fair value, but see no reason to actively chase Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. shares here.