Genius Group Limited (GNS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 2:23 PM ETGenius Group Limited (GNS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.86K Followers

Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Quinn Callanan - MZ Group
Roger Hamilton - Founder and CEO
Adrian Reese - CFO
Michael Moe - Board Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. And welcome to the Genius Group Full Year 2023 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Quinn Callanan from MZ Group. Please go ahead.

Quinn Callanan

Thanks, operator. And good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Genius Group full year 2023, earnings webcast and conference call. On the call today from Genius Group is Roger Hamilton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Adrian Reese, Chief Financial Officer, Michael Moe, Board Chairman, and Peter Ritz, Director and Former CEO of FatBrain.

I'd like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements as they are defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could arise - that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see Genius Group's most recent filings with the SEC.

All forward-looking statements made today reflect our current expectations only, and we undertake no obligation to update any statement to reflect the events that occur after this call. Also, during the course of today's call, the company may be discussing one or more non-IFRS financial measures, including but not limited to EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, reconciliations of these non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are included in the press release and slide

Recommended For You

About GNS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GNS

Trending Analysis

Trending News