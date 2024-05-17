Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (EGFEY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCPK:EGFEY) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 16, 2024 10:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Fokion Karavias - CEO
Harris Kokologiannis - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan
Eleni Ismailou - Axia Ventures
Gabor Kemeny - Autonomous Research
Osman Memisoglu - Ambrosia Capital
Robert Brzoza - PKO BP Securities
Duhan Oliver - BNP Paribas

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Constantinos, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Eurobank Holdings conference call to present and discuss the first quarter 2024 financial results. [Operator Instructions] The conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fokion Karavias, CEO. Mr. Karavias, you may now proceed.

Fokion Karavias

Thank you. Ladies and gentleman good afternoon and welcome to the Eurobank first quarter 2024 results presentation. Together with me is our CFO, Harris Kokologiannis and the Investor Relations team. We are starting with series and developments, then we will present our results and answer your questions. The macroeconomic background remains supportive in Greece and in our 2 other core markets, Bulgaria and Cyprus.

In Greece, this is evidenced by the recent S&P rating outlook changed to positive. The fiscal outperformance with primary Cyprus above expectations and the highest improvement in the debt to GDP ratio among EU countries in 2023. Investments following a slower than expected 2023 are catching up this year. As such, credit growth in 2024 would be higher, something already reflected in our first quarter results. Restoring a level of investments in line with the rest of the Eurozone remains essential to secure the resilience of the Greek economy.

Globally, the expectations for a fast pace of interest rate cuts have recently softened, and our assumption for 3

