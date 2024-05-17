Kolibri Global Energy Inc (KGEI) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.86K Followers

Kolibri Global Energy Inc (NASDAQ:KGEI) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Wolf Regener - President, CEO & Director
Gary Johnson - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

John White - ROTH Capital
Jeff Robertson - Water Tower Research

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Kolibri Global Energy First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

Also, this call may contain forward-looking information regarding Kolibri's strategic plans, anticipated production, capital expenditures, exit rates and cash flows, reserves and other estimates and forecasts. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results will vary from the forward-looking statements. This call may include future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information, which Kolibri discloses in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Kolibri's potential, future operations, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

For a description of the assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on and the applicable risks and uncertainties and Kolibri's policy for updating such statements, we direct you to Kolibri's most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis for the period under discussion as well as Kolibri's most recent corporate presentation, all of which are available on Kolibri's website.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Wolf Regener. Please go ahead, sir.

Wolf Regener

Thank you. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today. With me on today's call is also Gary Johnson, our Chief Financial Officer. We released our [2023] first quarter report last night, and I assume you've all had a chance to look over the report. And hopefully, you also saw our announcement this morning regarding a line of credit increase from Bank of Oklahoma.

So we're

Recommended For You

About KGEI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KGEI

Trending Analysis

Trending News