Eyes On Nvidia, Microsoft, Wayfair, IBM, And Meme Madness

The latest musings of the Federal Reserve will be analyzed next week, with Chairman Jerome Powell talking publicly on Sunday, FOMC members out on the speech circuit, and the minutes from the last Fed meeting being released. Across the Atlantic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey are also scheduled for key talks next week. At the time of publication, futures trading implies a 66% probability of an interest rate cut before the November meeting of the policymaking committee.

In corporate earnings, Nvidia's (NVDIA) report will be the key update of the week. On Seeking Alpha, analyst Michael Del Monte thinks the chip giant faces macro headwinds and micro tailwinds in the months ahead, while Justin Ward said the technical setup for Nvidia looks strong. Chinese electric vehicle makers XPeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) are also lined up to report earnings, while home improvement retailer Lowe's (LOW) will try to top some beaten-down expectations. The event calendar includes Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) major build event for developers and IBM's (NYSE:IBM) Think event. It is difficult to say if the meme phenomenon will revive itself again or die off, which means stocks like GameStop (GME), AMC Entertainment (AMC), and Faraday Future Intelligent (FFIE) could see wild swings again. Seeking Alpha Investing Group Leader Samule Smith said the meme stock craze could be an indication that interest rates will have to stay higher for longer if

