My coverage includes airlines, but also home based solutions such as Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) and business jet manufacturers such as Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) and General Dynamics (GD). Investment ideas in the business jet manufacturing and home basing space have resulted in strong returns that outperformed the markets with ease. This also triggered my interest in investigating whether private jet operators are attractive investments. In this report, I will be discussing the prospects of flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX) and explain why I do like the business set up but don’t like the stock for investment.

How Does flyExclusive Work?

FlyExclusive has different types of customers, each of which approach the customer differently. Jet Club focuses on memberships, where members pay a membership fee and can book flights against a rate formula established for the membership level. The membership structure focuses on low annual flight hours. Going up in the annual flight hours, we have fractional ownership, where owners pay for a fraction of the jet and pay for the use of flight services. The partnership level allows flyExclusive to expand its fleet by buying jets from owners, refurbishing the jet and engaging in a sale-and-lease-back transaction, adding the airplane to the fleet of flyExclusive.

The GRP is basically a charter program, but the only customer for the Guaranteed Revenue Program was Wheels Up (WUP). As a result, GRP revenues are not expected to be material going forward, according to a filing from flyExclusive:

Wheels Up (“WUP”) Termination On June 30, 2023, we served WUP a Notice of Termination of the parties’ Fleet Guaranteed Revenue Program Agreement, dated November 1, 2021 (the “GRP Agreement”). As a result of the termination, we do not believe that the GRP program will generate revenue following the date of the GRP Agreement’s termination, which will have a material impact on the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023. For some time prior to the termination of the GRP Agreement we were planning, for the strategic reasons of avoiding excessive reliance on a single customer and shifting towards focusing on wholesale and contractual retail customers, to scale down business with WUP, and we had already reflected scaled down revenue accordingly in our publicly disclosed projections, with GRP revenue expected to total only 1.5% of total forecasted revenue for fiscal year 2024.

The wholesale part of the business aims to sell any excess capacity, while the company also provides MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) services.

Wheels Up Debacle Hurts flyExclusive

While flyExclusive terminated the contract with Wheels Up, we see that it actually hurt the company. Revenues declined by 1% and was driven by a 46% decline in GRP revenues from $123 million in 2022 to $66.9 million in 2023 offsetting nearly $43 million in growth for the Jet club and charter business. With the termination of the WUP agreement, flyExclusive expects no future revenues under the GRP program, meaning that 2024 most likely will be a year when the company will be attempting to offset the remainder of the $66.7 million in 2023 GRP revenues that will not recur in 2024.

Cost of revenue increased by 3% primarily driven by higher salaries wages, lease expenses and maintenance partially offset by lower fuel prices. SG&A increased by 40% reflecting a $14.2 million increase in marketing costs and higher personnel expenses. Depreciation and amortization increased, driven by a higher fleet count. The operating income line did not look pretty for flyExclusive. Losses expanded to $38.9 million, largely reflecting the reduction in contract revenues as a result of the termination it served Wheels Up.

No Compelling Investment Angle For FlyExclusive

Having processed the projected cash flows and the balance sheet data for flyExclusive, I fail to see a compelling investment case. The stock price of $6.54 is significantly above the EV/EBITDA valuation and the book value of $2.79 per share. As a result, I am marking the stock a Sell, as I believe there are plenty of stocks on the market that have fundamentally driven upside while flyExclusive has to use 2024 and perhaps 2025 to offset the loss of the Wheels Up contract and find a path towards positive cash flow. Until that happens, either its debt is going to go up or the company will have to dilute shareholders.

Conclusion: FlyExclusive Fails To Offer Value At Present

I like the business concept that FlyExclusive has, and it does make a profit on an adjusted EBITDA basis. However, the loss of the Wheels Up business is clearly visible in the company’s 2023 results, and in 2024 another $66.9 million needs to be offset. I believe the path towards positive free cash flow and lower debt levels will be a long one. As a result, I am marking the stock a sell, but wouldn’t mark it a short idea. flyExclusive, Inc. is just a company that in my view fails to provide a compelling investment case, whereas there should be plenty of fundamentally driven opportunities elsewhere.

