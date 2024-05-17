freenet AG (FRTAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 2:48 PM ETfreenet AG (FRTAF) Stock, FRTAY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.86K Followers

freenet AG (OTCPK:FRTAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christoph Vilanek - Chief Executive Officer
Ingo Arnold - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephane Beyazian - ODDO
Usman Ghazi - Berenberg
Ulrich Rathe - Bernstein
Joshua Mills - BNP Paribas Exane
Titus Krahn - Bank of America
Simon Stippig - Warburg Research

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the freenet AG Q1 2024 Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for questions following the presentation.

Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Christoph Vilanek. Please go ahead.

Christoph Vilanek

Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining today's update. This morning, I read a comment which said like everything on plan and a bit boring. I think that's true, but I'm happy that it's true. If we look at this first quarter, as expected, we have invested into the growth of waipu.tv and released a new record net add quarter.

As part of this, as a consequence, the EBITDA is a bit below the previous year. But that is -- and Ingo will outline that in full detail in our plan and is not an indicator for a change for the full year. It's just part of the seasonality that we were expecting given the ircumstances.

I'll talk quickly through the closing of the Gravis business. And again, Ingo will then lay out what this means in terms of revenue guidance, et cetera. And as I already mentioned, no doubt about the guidance. We fully confirmed, everything that is guided -- revenue as such is not guided, but EBITDA.

If we look at Page Number 5, on Mobile, I think what you easily detect is that similar to

Recommended For You

About FRTAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FRTAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News