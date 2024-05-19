Antonio Bordunovi

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) (NEOE:NVDA:CA) stock has rocketed higher over the past 12 months following blowout results in May 2023 and jaw-dropping guidance. Now a year has passed and Nvidia is scheduled to report fiscal first quarter 2025 earnings on May 22 after the close of trading. This is expected to be a very strong quarter for Nvidia due to the success of its H100 GPU. Analysts see strong earnings and revenue growth for Nvidia in this quarter and next quarter.

Based on consensus analysts' estimates, revenue is expected to more than triple in the first quarter to $24.6 billion from $7.19 billion a year ago. Meanwhile, earnings are expected to climb to $5.54 per share, up from $1.09 last year. As companies invest in AI, Nvidia's datacenter growth is expected to be the strongest, rising to $21.0 billion from $4.28 billion last year. The strong data center growth is expected to lift adjusted gross margins to 77.0% from 66.8%.

Meanwhile, expectations around the fiscal second quarter guidance are just as important as they are expected to be strong. Analysts forecast revenue to nearly double to $26.7 billion from $13.5 billion, driving earnings to $6.00 per share. Adjusted gross margins are expected to drop sequentially to 75.67%, while adjusted operating expenses are expected to rise to $2.639 billion from $1.838 billion last year.

Currently, the market is pricing a post-earnings move of about 8.5% following Nvidia's results. Based on market expectations, this could mean the shares trade as high as $1,025 or as low as $865 following the results.

Bloomberg

However, when looking at Nvidia's option skew for next week's option expiration, the market is leaning on the bullish side of the outlook, with implied volatility levels elevated toward prices going higher, based on implied volatility from where the current market price is the morning of May 17, around $945. Below $945, the IV drops quickly, while the IV above $945 stays sticky until around the $1,000 strike price, when it starts to decline steadily. This would suggest that owning upside options is more desirable than owning downside.

Bloomberg

Additionally, the 1-week 95% moneyness option trades with an IV of 86.9% vs. a 1-week 105% money option, which trades with an IV of 87.4%, creating a negative skew value of 0.50%. This again points to demand for traders to own upside in Nvidia.

Bloomberg

But once the event risks pass and Nvidia earnings are released, implied volatility levels will drop sharply. Following the results, it's common to see the implied volatility levels cut in half, meaning that the puts and calls premium would decline sharply following the release of the earnings.

Bloomberg

It also means that the notional delta values will drop materially once the earnings are released and premiums decay. This suggests that for Nvidia, the $950 level will be critical to the stock rising after earnings because that's the level with the greatest notional delta value, around $350 million, and the greatest gamma, around $23.8 million.

If results are better than expected and the stock can get over that $950 resistance level, it would have room to run to the next major level of options resistance at $1,000. However, a failure to get above $950 would lead to the stock decline and potentially finding the first support level at $900 and $850 after that.

Bloomberg

However, given the outsized notional call delta values vs. put delta values, it would seem that a decline in the value of the call deltas would far outweigh the decline in the put values. That could mean market makers will have long hedges to unwind, potentially pressuring the shares down following results, regardless of how good or bad the results are.

Additionally, inline results probably won't be good enough to increase the shares based on the options market positioning. It will likely take significantly better results or news of a stock split to fuel higher prices. Analysts estimate revenue above the guidance range the company provided of $23.5 billion to $24.5 billion. In fact, some analysts see revenue come in as high as $27.3 billion. For the second quarter, analysts' estimates are as high as $31.5 billion.

Resistance at $950 is seen in not only the options market but the technical chart. It has been a region of resistance in recent months, going back to the beginning of March and then again at the end of March. In fact, more interesting is that the stock has been rising more recently on declining volumes, which could suggest a waning amount of buyer interest.

TradingView

Meanwhile, despite IV for calls being higher than of puts, we see call volume in Nvidia steadily decline heading into the results, which could also be a sign of lost investors' appetite to own upside. However, it could also just be a sign of an overall interest level in Nvidia declining because we are seeing the same trend in the puts.

Bloomberg

If the company delivers the type of quarter it has in the past, it should be able to clear the hurdles at $950, allowing it to propel to higher levels. But an inline or slightly better beat isn't going to be good enough because even though enthusiasm may have eased, it's still quite high, making it quite hard for the stock to move even higher.