Not All Meme Stocks Are The Same: AMC Entertainment Is One To Avoid

Summary

  • AMC Entertainment's stock spiked to more than $10 from $3.55 after meme traders rallied around the name, but has since given back roughly 50% of the peak.
  • CEO Adam Aron cashed in on the meme traders' exuberance by selling almost 100 million shares, raising millions for the company.
  • Further dilution is very possible if meme traders continue to provide any meaningful price bounce support in coming days, in my opinion.
  • AMC's underlying business model, which includes a self-defeating revenue share system with studios, is the main cause of its losses and needs to be addressed for a fundamental rebound.
  • Avoid AMC Entertainment unless there's a complete strategic change.

AMC sign near times square lit up at night

Well, the memes are at it again. After closing last week below $3, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) opened at $3.55 on Monday and spiked to more than $10 by opening on Tuesday. It has since given back roughly 50% of

Max Greve is a graduate of Northwestern University with a quadruple major in History, Economics, Political Science, and International Studies. Max is a full-time writer and in addition to stock market trends also writes articles on government, current events, macroeconomic trends, and last but not least, the ongoing inefficiencies of professional sports.

