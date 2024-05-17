The exterior of an IQOS store. noel bennett

As a dividend growth investor, the future of my investments is what matters to me most. This is because achieving my financial goals hinges on making my money work very hard for me.

Paradoxically, I find that seeing the future requires going back into the past and working my way to the present day. That can allow me to judge the trajectory of a company's corporate culture. When a business maintains a culture of innovation and responsiveness to its customers, it almost can't help but succeed.

That brings me to the focus of today, which is the global tobacco leader, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). As I will discuss, PM epitomizes seeing the writing is on the wall for its core business. Over the years, the company has also masterfully executed the transition toward a sustainable and bright future that now appears to be here.

When I last covered PM with a buy rating in March, there were several reasons why I liked it. First, the company's quickly growing IQOS base was stabilizing the business and returning it to solid growth. PM's financial condition was also healthy, which was evidenced by the respectable interest coverage ratio. Finally, shares were modestly undervalued relative to my fair value estimate.

A look at the first-quarter results shared on April 23 has only reinforced my belief in the company's fundamentals outlook. PM is within striking distance of becoming a substantially smoke-free business by 2030. The company's interest coverage ratio remains vigorous. Lastly, my fair value estimate has risen faster than the share price in the last two months.

PM Continued To Execute A Skilled Pivot In Q1

PM Multi-Country Opinion Research Survey

At PM, it was known internally for quite a while that a substantial majority of combustible tobacco users would like to give up smoking. That's precisely why after many years of research and development, PM launched its pioneering heat-not-burn IQOS product in November 2014 in Nagoya, Japan, and Milan, Italy. In the last 10 years, this product has enjoyed immense success.

The answer behind the company's successful ongoing transition lies in a September 2018 survey of 31,000 people in 31 countries, including over 4,500 combustible tobacco products users.

A survey of this broad group of smokers found that 61% wanted to give up smoking and another 20% were unsure/could go either way. Even more strikingly, a full 80% of these smokers strongly agreed or somewhat agreed with the statement that they would consider switching to less harmful alternatives to cigarettes if they were legal and conveniently available. This shows just how massive of a demand there is for cigarette alternatives that could be less harmful.

PM Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation

The first quarter ended March 31 was just another example of this dynamic playing out. PM's net revenue rose by 9.7% over the year-ago period to $8.8 billion during the quarter.

That was $350 million above the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha. Adjusting for unfavorable foreign currency translation and the termination of a distribution arrangement in the Middle East, the company's topline would have grown by an even more impressive 11% in the first quarter.

PM's robust topline growth for the quarter was driven by a couple of positive factors. For one, the company's shipment volume was up 3.6% year-over-year to 180.5 billion units during the quarter.

Cigarette volume was relatively flat, falling just 0.4% over the year-ago period to 143.2 billion units in the first quarter. That was more than offset by momentum with HTUs volume surging 20.9% higher to 33.1 billion units for the quarter. The company's leading oral smoke-free brand, Zyn, boasted 35.8% year-over-year growth to 4.2 billion units during the quarter.

CFO Emmanuel Babeau pointed out another relevant contributor to this topline growth during PM's Q1 2024 Earnings Call: IQOS and Zyn each generate higher net revenue per unit than the cigarettes business. That explains how the smoke-free category mix added 3.1 percentage points to the topline per Babeau in the first quarter.

Yet another positive sign is that PM's smoke-free category mix keeps growing. For the first quarter, the smoke-free business made up 39% of total net revenue. This was meaningfully higher than the 34.9% logged in the year-ago period.

PM's adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher by 8.7% year-over-year to $1.50 during the first quarter. For context, that came in $0.09 better than the analyst consensus according to Seeking Alpha. Backing out $0.20 of unfavorable foreign currency translation, currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS would have grown by 23.2% in the quarter.

The greater sales mix of smoke-free products helped PM's adjusted operating income margin to expand by 370 basis points to 38.2% for the first quarter. That's how currency-neutral adjusted diluted EPS growth outpaced net revenue growth during the quarter.

As PM's smoke-free sales mix grows to at least 2/3 of total net revenue by 2030, net revenue growth and margin expansion should bolster the growth outlook. This is why even with foreign currency translation headwinds, the analyst adjusted diluted EPS consensus growth forecasts remain encouraging.

For 2024, the FAST Graphs analyst consensus is that adjusted diluted EPS will grow by 4.8% to $6.30. In 2025, that growth could further intensify to 10.3% to $6.95 in adjusted diluted EPS. Analysts anticipate that adjusted diluted EPS will grow by another 9.1% to $7.58 in 2026.

As has been the case for years now, the sales mix of smoke-free products has been expanding in line with the company's expectations. This is why I think Seeking Alpha's Quant System is correct to project forward revenue growth of 7.3% annually. This is also in line with my expectation of high-single-digit annual revenue growth.

The growing and more profitable mix of smoke-free products should improve operating leverage. I believe that can support incremental margin expansion. These factors should more than offset the negative impact of unfavorable foreign currency translation. Thus, I am confident that PM can hit the earnings consensus in 2024.

As PM rolls out IQOS 3 system in select U.S. cities, Babeau noted that the company will fine-tune its approach to scale IQOS ILUMA, following authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This is why I think the ramp-up in adjusted diluted EPS growth in 2025 and 2026 is likely.

Shifting gears, PM's financial condition looks to be stable. The company's interest coverage ratio was 10.1 in the first quarter. That's about in line with the 10.8 interest coverage ratio for the full year 2023 that I noted in my previous article. Combined with PM's industry-leading next-generation product market share, this is what earns PM an A- credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were according to PM's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release, PM's Q1 2024 Earnings Presentation, and PM's 10-Q filing).

Upping My Fair Value To $110+ A Share

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Since my last article, shares of PM have rallied 7% to the 2% gains of the S&P 500 index (SP500). Yet, I think the stock is at least as good of a value now as it was at that time.

PM's current-year P/E ratio of 16.1 is below its 10-year normal P/E ratio of 17 per FAST Graphs. Now, it's true that interest rates are likely going to remain above what they were throughout most of those 10 years moving forward.

However, I think this is offset by PM's accelerating growth prospects. In the past 10 years, the company's adjusted diluted EPS has compounded by approximately 3% annually per FAST Graphs.

Thanks to the growing and more favorable mix of smoke-free products, the consensus for the next three years is 8.5% annual adjusted diluted EPS growth. That's why I think that a valuation multiple of 17 is a realistic if not conservative assumption for a fair value estimate.

Per Seeking Alpha's Quant System, PM has historically traded at a PEG ratio of around 2. This is also relatively in line with the sector median of 2.4, so that is why I believe such a valuation multiple is reasonable.

As it currently stands, 68.5% of 2024 remains, and another 31.5% of 2025 lies ahead in the coming 12 months. This offers insight into how I am accounting for the $6.30 2024 adjusted diluted EPS estimate and the $6.95 2025 adjusted diluted EPS estimate. Thus, I get a 12-month earnings input of $6.55.

Applying a valuation multiple of 17 to this earnings input produces a fair value of $111 per share. This is a bit greater than my $103 fair value estimate at the time of my previous article.

This difference can be explained by the passage of time. As more of 2024 has passed and my valuation model incorporates more of 2025, my earnings input has moved higher. I believe this is appropriate because, in my view, the valuation is forward-looking by 12 months.

I also changed my observation time from 15 years (the entire duration of PM's independent corporate history) to 10 years. This is because I believe the launch of IQOS in 2014 was a factor that changed how the company is valued due to the greater profit margins. That is especially true as smoke-free revenue becomes a larger portion of the overall net revenue mix.

From the current $101 share price (as of May 16, 2024), that works out to a 9% discount to fair value. If PM grows as projected and returns to my fair value multiple, 43% cumulative total returns could be delivered through 2026.

Expect Dividend Growth To Gradually Accelerate

The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal

PM's 5.2% forward dividend yield is significantly higher than the consumer staples sector median forward dividend yield of 2.7%. That is how it possesses an A grade from Seeking Alpha's Quant System for forward dividend yield.

Better yet, PM is more than just an immediate income story. After years of heavily investing in building out a smoke-free future, that strategy is starting to pay dividends. The company's 81% EPS payout ratio is below the 85% that rating agencies desire from the industry.

Working off the $6.30 adjusted diluted EPS estimate and $5.25 in dividends per share to be paid in 2024 (assuming a $1.35 Q4 dividend), the payout ratio would be 83.3%. As adjusted diluted EPS growth remains around the high-single-digits to low-double-digits annually, I believe mid-single-digit annual dividend growth can return. That could simultaneously further shore up the payout ratio and allow debt repayment, all while returning more capital to shareholders.

Risks To Consider

PM is a world-class business, but it still faces risks that are worth discussing.

One of the more notable risks is the potential for higher excise taxes to be enacted on its smoke-free products around the world. Thus far, PM's reduced-risk products have received more favorable tax treatment from world governments.

This is arguably a no-brainer because preferential tax rates can help more smokers switch to these less harmful alternatives. That is a win-win for governments and citizens in general (less adverse health outcomes and fewer health expenditures would be a reduced burden on the healthcare system).

Governments aren't always known for their commitment to reason, however. If world governments were to defy logic and materially raise tax rates to the point of little differentiation from cigarettes, the transition away from cigarettes could be slowed. PM's profit margins on reduced-risk products could also take a hit.

Another risk is that while I believe the company is years ahead of its competition, it must stay on its game to keep dominating its industry. If PM can't keep developing products before consumers even know they want them, it could lose market share to other businesses that are doing so. That could weigh on PM's growth prospects.

Summary: An Undervalued Income Pick With Renewed Growth Prospects

Accounting for 1.7% of my portfolio, PM is my 13th-biggest holding. The business is trending firmly in the right direction in my view. I like the A-rated balance sheet as well. Not to mention that dividend coverage could improve even as dividend growth gradually ramps up.

Topping off my buy case, shares offer an ample margin of safety from my perspective. That's why I'm reiterating my buy rating.