Philip Morris International: The Smoke-Free Future Is Now Here

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.81K Followers

Summary

  • Philip Morris International is narrowly outside the top 10 holdings in my dividend growth stock portfolio.
  • The company's receptiveness to shifting consumer preferences is paying off in a big way, with plans to be 2/3 smoke-free by 2030 remaining attainable.
  • PM's A-rated balance sheet is supported by an interest coverage ratio of above 10.
  • Shares of the big tobacco company could be priced 9% below fair value.
  • PM could be set up to deliver 40%+ cumulative total returns by the end of 2026.

An IQOS store in Palermo, Sicily, Italy.

The exterior of an IQOS store.

noel bennett

As a dividend growth investor, the future of my investments is what matters to me most. This is because achieving my financial goals hinges on making my money work very hard for me.

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.81K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News