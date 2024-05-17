Maskot

The healthcare spin-off Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) has seen a soft start of trading after it was spun-off from its former parent company 3M Company (MMM) early in April. Flattish sales, despite a sound positioning, as well as a high debt load created reasons to be concerned, and these concerns outweighed the luring appeal of a low valuation.

With shares down to the low twenties by the end of April, I concluded that the soft start of trading had created enough appeal to initiate a modest stake in Solventum, anticipating its first earnings report as a standalone business.

Diversified Healthcare Activities

Solventum is a global healthcare business which is active in a wide range of applications and solutions. With the predecessor in business for some 70 years, the company employs over 22,000 workers, as a rich IP portfolio includes some 7,000 patents.

An $8.2 billion business in 2023 generated just over half of sales from its MedSurg business, which in itself is quite a diversified segment which focuses on surgical solutions, infection prevention, and advanced wound care. These include surgical solutions, hospital consumables, skin care, I.V. site management, and other applications.

The company has three smaller segments, each responsible between 10% and 15% of sales. These include dental solutions, health information systems, and purification & filtration activities. Notably, the latter one is very interesting, with membranes, bioprocessing filtration, as well as industrial and drinking water filtration activities having a solid revenue outlook. While growth in dental and health information is not so impressive, its margins are very compelling.

The business generates just over half of sales within the U.S., as the company has large international operations as well, with the business serving over 100,000 customers across the globe.

Valuation Talks

The $8.2 billion sales number for 2023 has been flat for years now, despite the positioning which should set up the company for growth. The company did not provide an inspiring outlook for 2024, either, with organic growth seen between flat at best and minus 2%.

This should yield earnings of between $6.10 and $6.40 per share, which looks very compelling with shares trading in the eighties, but these are adjusted earnings. Furthermore, there was the overhang of corporate costs on a standalone business, as the company furthermore torched along a huge net debt load.

With 173 million shares outstanding following the spin-off, the $62 share price yield an equity valuation of $10.7 billion. This number excluded a huge $7.7 billion net debt load, which would yield net interest expenses of around $400 million going forward. With an $18 billion and change enterprise valuation, the company traded at just over 2 times sales, which is low for a medical business which posted operating margins in the twenties.

This looks very compelling, but the structural underperformance and high debt load mean that there were real red flags as well. One potential way to solve some of these issues was to sell off non-core assets to address leverage and increase focus. That normally is not a real value-creating strategy, but the overall multiples were low enough to make such a strategy work, standing at the basis of a small position initiated here.

The First Earnings Report

In May, the company posted first-quarter results that were largely in line with expectations. Sales for the quarter ending in March, which was the last quarter as part of 3M, have come in largely flat at $2.02 billion. Reported sales were up 0.2%, with organic sales growth reported at 0.9%. Notably, the smaller filtration business saw the strongest pace of growth, although this is the lowest margin activity in the mix here.

The company actually managed to deliver some margin gains, growing GAAP operating earnings by 4% to $381 million. Amidst higher taxes and some initial interest expenses, net earnings fell to $237 million, for GAAP earnings of $1.37 per share. Net debt was reported at $7.3 billion, which actually came in a bit lower than I anticipated. Adjusted earnings were reported at $2.08 per share, with annualized earnings coming in far ahead of the guidance, as a $39 million interest expense only "weighted" on the profitability for a part of the quarter.

Given this debt load, the company now outlined that the priority for the coming two years is on debt repayment. While the company maintained the full-year guidance, it announced that a 3M supply chain contract and stand-up financial expenses are set to ramp-up during the remainder of 2024, without quantifying this statement.

With full-year adjusted earnings seen between $6.10 and $6.40 per share, adjusting earnings for the coming three quarters are seen around $4 and change per share. These trend lower, mostly explainable by the fact that interest expenses only impacted quarterly results for a part of this period.

What Now?

The reality is that the earnings report carries some positives and negatives. I am delighted to see that net debt has come down by $0.4 billion since the spin-off, as the focus on debt repayment is clear. The negative is that the full-year earnings guidance is "aided" by the fact that interest expenses do not impact the entire year. Moreover, there remains uncertainty about the added corporate cost overhead.

One of the few positives is that the company is looking to rationalize the SKU base, as that might drive cash flow generation and margins. On the issue of debt, it is now known that nearly $1.5 billion in floating debt is outstanding at rates of 6.8%, with $7.2 billion in debt paying fixed coupons between 5.5% and 6.0%. This implies that annual interest expenses are seen just over half a billion, although this will come down a bit as the company likely will earn some net interest income on a billion-cash position as well.

Pegging these net interest expenses around $450 million, that implies an incremental $73 million interest expense per quarter (compared to the interest bill of the first quarter), or about $0.40 per share on a pre-tax basis. If we subtract this from a $2.03 per share quarterly number, that confirms a run rate between $6-7 per share, ahead of higher corporate cost allocation, and interest expenses gradually coming down amidst deleveraging.

Given all this, I remain with my Solventum Corporation long position which I initiated around these levels, although I am keen to learn more about the organic growth trajectory, but more so the corporate cost overhang, as this first earnings report as a publicly traded business is still somewhat back-looking.