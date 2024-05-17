Solventum: A Reasonable Start, Still Some Questions To Be Asked

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Solventum Corporation, a healthcare spin-off from 3M Company, had a soft start of trading due to flattish sales and high debt.
  • The company operates in various healthcare segments, including MedSurg, dental solutions, and purification & filtration activities.
  • Despite concerns, Solventum posted positive first-quarter earnings, with sales slightly increasing and margin gains.
  • These earnings likely cannot be sustained, although debt reduction (as a priority) is promising.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Smiling female nurse consoling happy patient sitting with doctor during consultation at hospital

Maskot

The healthcare spin-off Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV) has seen a soft start of trading after it was spun-off from its former parent company 3M Company (MMM) early in April. Flattish sales, despite a sound positioning, as well as a high

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service, we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.76K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOLV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOLV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOLV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOLV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News