Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Edmundston, Canada, Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCPK:ACAZF) is a timberland owner in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S., managing around 2.4 million acres of land. The company focuses on sustainable forestry, maximizing returns from its existing holdings while expanding through strategic acquisitions. Acadian offers a range of wood products, including softwood, sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass, catering to a wide customer base. Acadian is also known for partaking in the voluntary carbon credit market, showcasing its commitment to responsible land management.

In January 2020, more than four years ago, I thought Acadian's growth would be slow, but I found the 7% dividend yield very attractive. Since then, Acadian stock has gained just 3%, but the monster dividend yield has pushed the total return to over 38%. Certainly, not market-beating, but I believe income investors would take this any day given the steady stream of income and low volatility in stock prices.

On Friday, May 10, Acadian declared a CAD$0.29 dividend per share, payable on July 15, 2024, to shareholders of record on June 30, 2024. The company pays dividends quarterly, and the current yield stands at over 6.6%.

This article aims to analyze the growth prospects of Acadian while examining its dividend policy to evaluate whether the company has a sustainable dividend roadmap ahead of it.

Will Acadian Grow?

Acadian's revenue is tied to the solid wood market in North America, particularly softwood lumber, which is an important component in domestic housing construction across the region. However, heightened inflation and higher interest rates have dampened housing demand recently. Inflation is starting to cool down, but North American interest rates are still high and end-use markets are still under pressure.

However, there are signs that housing demand is picking up slightly. In contrast to 1.42 million in 2023, the consensus estimate for housing starts in the United States in 2024 is at 1.43 million. This gives confidence in the stability of the northeastern forestry sector. Therefore, the improving long-term demand for new houses as well as repair and remodel activities, coupled with the expected Fed rate cuts, will help stabilize the demand for Acadian's products.

Adverse weather conditions usually greatly impact the agricultural and forestry industries. However, in the last quarter, the unfavorable weather conditions have worked in favor of Acadian. Demand for Acadian's sawlogs is mainly driven by regional supply and demand. Due to low regional stocks resulting from adverse weather conditions, Acadian's products remained in high demand in Q1. This trend is expected to continue through the end of the year.

Though the price of lumber is not expected to reach extreme levels of the pandemic era, prices are projected to remain stable or slightly increase in the short term. Hardwood sawtimber prices are predicted to be steady or slightly increase, while softwood sawtimber prices are predicted to stay unchanged. Although there was a little improvement in the price of hardwood lumber during the quarter, it could take longer for the price of hardwood sawtimber to rise. Softwood and hardwood pulpwood prices and demand are anticipated to remain stable, but may vary due to regional availability.

Carbon credit sales is another segment Acadian is focused on. The idea behind carbon credits is to lower greenhouse gas emissions. Businesses are given a certain amount of credits, which diminishes with time. Companies are free to sell any extra credit to others. This gives financial motivation to companies to lower their carbon emissions. Acadian recorded a carbon credit sales volume of 152,100 during the recent quarter, a staggering 100-fold increase compared to the previous quarter. Sustained underlying demand and prices are anticipated for voluntary carbon credits. Furthermore, the completion of a compliance market carbon credit methodology in Canada creates avenues for future development in this field. This business will positively contribute to revenue growth in the next few quarters.

Although Acadian is facing some challenges such as the tight labor market in Maine and inflationary pressures on contractor rates and fuel, the big picture suggests that these challenges can be managed through the stability of the northeastern forestry sector and the aforementioned findings that point to modest growth in the coming years.

Is The Dividend Safe?

Acadian is known for its very consistent dividend. The company has been paying out CAD$0.29 in quarterly dividends since the beginning of 2019. The total amount of dividends paid to shareholders in the most recent quarter was CAD$5 million, compared to free cash flows of CAD$7.8 million during the same quarter. The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of CAD$4 million as well. Total liquidity, which includes funds available under credit facilities, stood at CAD$7 million. This suggests Acadian's dividend is well covered.

As illustrated below, Acadian's dividend yield has consistently been above 6% since 2022.

In Q1, sales increased to CAD$28.8 million from CAD$22.4 million in the same quarter last year, showcasing 28.5% growth. The first substantial sale of carbon credits took place in the first quarter, which brought in $4.9 million in revenue. A 35% increase in sales volumes resulted in a $1.5 million rise in timber sales year over year. The effects of unfavorable weather were somewhat mitigated by the greater sales volumes, which were mostly the consequence of improved contractor availability, especially in New Brunswick. The weighted average selling price declined 2% from the previous year, with biomass excluded.

In comparison to the previous quarter, smaller non-cash fair value adjustments, lower profits from the sale of timberlands and other fixed assets, and greater income tax expenditure offset higher operating income. The net income for the first quarter of 2024 was CAD$6 million, or CAD$0.35 per share, an improvement from the net income of CAD$5.6 million a year ago.

Exhibit 4: Acadian Timber's quarterly performance

With revenue stabilizing since 2022 and net income trending higher, Acadian seems well-positioned to cover its dividend distributions in the foreseeable future given that business conditions remain stable.

Takeaway

Overall, Acadian Timber presents a compelling opportunity for income investors due to its high dividend yield, stable forestry industry, and well-positioned company strategy, which stands to gain from sustained demand for house construction. Despite the existing labor market and inflationary challenges, Acadian's robust cash flows indicate that the company should be able to sustain its dividend amid a boost in carbon credit sales. For some investors, however, restricted stock liquidity may be a concern.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.