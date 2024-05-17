Acadian Timber: The 7% Yield Is Worth Securing

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.49K Followers

Summary

  • Acadian Timber Corp. is a timberland owner in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S., focusing on sustainable forestry and offering a range of wood products.
  • Acadian stock has gained just 3% since my previous article in 2020, but the 7% dividend yield has pushed the total return to over 38%.
  • Acadian's growth prospects are tied to the stability of the northeastern forestry sector and the expected increase in housing demand, while carbon credit sales contribute to revenue growth.
  • Acadian's growth will be modest at best, but the dividend seems well-covered.

A lumber cutting a tree with a chain saw

Taiyou Nomachi

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Edmundston, Canada, Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCPK:ACAZF) is a timberland owner in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern U.S., managing around 2.4 million acres of land. The company focuses on sustainable forestry, maximizing returns from

This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
11.49K Followers
Dilantha De Silva is a former buy-side analyst. He runs the investing group Beat Billions. It provides investment research with a focus on small-cap stocks that are well positioned to deliver long-term alpha returns. With a strategy centered around earnings events such as earnings surprises and earnings revisions, it tries to identify earnings catalysts that could move stocks. The group provides access to in-depth research reports, model portfolios, real-time guru picks, and a vibrant investor community. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ACAZF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ACAZF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACAZF
--
ADN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News