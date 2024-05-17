Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited Is Increasingly Attractive But Not Yet A Clear Buy

Jardine House, Hongkong - The company's HQ BERK OZDEMIR/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A few years ago, I took a deep dive into Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCPK:JARLF;OTCPK:JMHLY). At the time, there were actually two ways to get exposure to the same business, albeit at slightly different relative position sizes, as a second listed holding company exited in the form of Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JSHDF) - which owned a majority of Jardine Matheson while in turn being majority owned by the former. This has changed by now, as Jardine Strategic has been fully acquired by the parent. Since my initial coverage, the stock trades more than 40 percent lower. At this price, it is increasingly attractive as an investment. In this article, I am assessing whether it is a buy yet.

Portfolio Diversity

While historically rooted (and still headquartered) in Hong Kong, Jardine Matheson branched out into various parts of Asia following the end of colonial rule in its hometown. Unlike rivals such as Swire Pacific Limited (OTCPK:SWRAF;OTCPK:SWRAY;OTCPK:SWRBF;OTCPK:SWRBY) it did not so much look to the Chinese mainland, but to other countries such as Singapore and Indonesia. Geographically, only a little over a third (FY2023: 37 percent) of underlying profits are still generated in (Greater) China. The China exposure varies between the respective holdings.

Jardine Matheson Corporate Structure (Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd.)

First, there is Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCPK:HKHGF;OTCPK:HNGKY), in which Jardine Matheson owns a 53.3 percent stake. The holding accounts for a little more than a fifth of underlying profits. Obviously, commercial real estate is not really the place to be right now. Chinese commercial real estate, in particular, is even less so. On a positive note, relatively little portfolio exposure to mainland China. The clear focus is on Hong Kong, followed by Singapore. The Hong Kong commercial property market appears a good deal more resilient than the (mainland) Chinese counterpart.

Jardine Matheson also has an ownership interest of 77.5 percent in DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:DFILF), which accounts for around 8 percent of underlying profits (as of FY2023). DFI Retail, too, is quite exposed to Greater China, where it generates more than 70 percent of revenues (based on FY2023 figures), with Hong Kong being the largest individual market.

Jardine Matheson's minority stake of 21.1 percent in mainland Chinese multi-brand car dealer Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCPK:ZHSHF;OTCPK:ZSHGY), meanwhile, is entirely reliant on the Chinese market. This holding accounts for around 4 percent of underlying profits.

There is also an 80.2 percent stake in the hotel chain Mandarin Oriental International Limited (OTCPK:MAORF;OTCPK:MNOIY). While its origins lie where its name suggests, the chain is operating globally without any outsized reliance on the Hong Kong or Chinese markets.

By far the most important asset is a 78.1 stake in Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCPK:JCYCF;OTCPK:JCYGY), which represents about half of the parent's underlying profit. While Jardine Cycle and Carriage also operates car dealerships in Singapore and holds shares in dealerships in Malaysia, Myanmar and Indonesia, the most important part of the business is a 50.1 percent interest in Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk (OTCPK:PTAIF;OTCPK:PTAIY). Astra has diversified business interests in financial services, mining, energy and the automotive sector. Jardine Cycle and Carriage ex-Astra generates some 6 percent of underlying profits of the parent, Astra generates about 44 percent.

Besides the aforementioned listed assets, Jardine Matheson, through its wholly owned subsidiary Jardine Pacific (which, overall, accounts for just shy of a tenth of underlying profits), also controls a number of closely held subsidiaries and joint ventures. Jardine Pacific comprises a 50 percent stake in construction firm Gammon, a 42 percent stake in Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminal Ltd. ("Hactl"), a 50 percent stake in Jardine Schindler, a joint venture with Schindler Holding AG (OTC:SHLRF) which installs and maintains elevators, as well as the wholly owned subsidiaries Jardine Engineering and Jardine Restaurant Group (both of which do pretty much what the respective names suggest). Lastly, Jardine Pacific also owns Zung Fu, the exclusive retailer of Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGAF;OTCPK:MBGYY) passenger cars and Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCPK:DTGHF;OTCPK:DTRUY) commercial vehicles in Hong Kong. The company also represents Hyundai Motor Company (OTCPK:HYMTF) in the territory. With the exception of Zung Fu and Hactl, all those companies have sizeable businesses outside Hong Kong. That notwithstanding, Greater China in general and Hong Kong in particular is Jardine Pacific's most important market.

Attractive Dividend

Jardine Matheson has a fairly reliable and consistent track record in terms of dividends, with no cuts or cancellations in the recent decade. At the current share price, the relative yield, too, appears increasingly attractive. The company distributes dividends in bi-annual installments. The latest interim dividend grew 9 percent to now 60 cents per share. Usually, the final dividend tends to be significantly greater. The latest payment was $1.65 after $1.60 the prior year. Aggregate payments of $2.25 per share represent a dividend yield of around 5.6 percent based on the current share price.

Valuation

Valuing a diversified conglomerate by revenue is, in my opinion, seldom a good method. The most straightforward way is arguably a sum of the parts approach. Note: I am not valuing the Astra position separately, including it in Jardine Cycle and Carriage's valuation instead. The listed shares holdings alone have a market value of around $13.5 billion and that does not even take into account Jardine Pacific. To be on the safe side, I will value the division at a very conservative 5 times 2023 net profit ($164 million), which would equate to a little over $800 million. The consolidated debt and cash balances are already factored into the valuations of the respective assets, so I see little use in subtracting net debt once more from the sum of the parts. But it certainly does not hurt to know the figure anyway. As of December 31st, Jardine Matheson reported net debt of $8.4 billion. At the time of writing, Jardine Matheson trades at a discount of around 40 percent to the sum of its parts based on my calculations. Naturally, a certain conglomerate discount is in order. However, 40 percent at the very least is clearly towards the higher end of what is appropriate in this regard, as far as I am concerned.

Alternatively, one could also measure a company relative to its earnings. Based on 2023 earnings of $1.66 billion (=$2.37 per share), the stock trades at a PE multiple close to 17. This is not particularly cheap but does not strike me as unreasonably expensive either.

Risk Factors

It should, however, be noted that there are a number of risks to be considered. For once, Jardine Matheson by its nature is generally quite cyclical due to its exposure to the real estate and automotive sectors. There is also the issue of Hong Kong becoming more and more Chinese, thus potentially losing, over time, its distinct characteristics which set it apart from mainland cities. This may have a negative impact on the city's real estate market and general prosperity in the long run.

Within the automotive business, there is also a heavy reliance on Mercedes-Benz in particular. This would leave Jardine Matheson as a whole somewhat vulnerable, if, for example, Mercedes were to lose ground to competitors on a large scale. A possible EV shift might be a risk in this regard, as, so far at least, Mercedes' electric line-up fails to match the success of its conventionally powered vehicles.

As with any company that has significant exposure to Greater China, there is also a certain geopolitical risk. As demonstrated by a number of measures, the latest of which were substantial increases to tariffs on Chinese goods imported to the US, a US-China trade war is a distinct possibility (one might even argue that one is already underway).

As far as the dividend is concerned, I would also point to the fairly high payout ratio. For FY2023, aggregate distributions of $2.25 dividend were made with EPS of $2.37. Consequently, even a small decrease in profitability would make it hard to maintain the dividend at its current level, let alone raise it.

Conclusion

All in all, while by no means expensive based on the sum of its parts, Jardine Matheson is not a screaming buy just yet. For once, the company still has a somewhat complex structure, despite material improvements since I last covered the stock. It also relies heavily on the automotive business. Now, I absolutely think that this is a manageable risk. My thinking here is more that this could result in short-term setbacks, which may well create a buying opportunity. On a side note, the company has (marginally) reduced its automotive exposure via the sale of its British car dealerships to Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD). The dividend policy and track record of reliable distributions are a clear advantage. But on the flip side, a dividend cut in the medium term could be somewhat of a temporary downside catalyst. For the time being, I rate the stock a hold, but it certainly remains on my watch list.

