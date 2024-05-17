3d cargo container ship in sea alvarez

TORM PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) is one of the most popular high-yield dividend stocks on Seeking Alpha. Boasting a 16% forward yield, it is among the most intriguing high-income plays out there. True, the tanker industry is cyclical, and dividends in the space get cut frequently (just ask ZIM holders). However, TORM’s dividend has been growing in recent years, albeit at a very rocky and inconsistent pace. The question is whether shareholders buying today will get the high yield they’re expecting, or face a cut.

Generally speaking, TORM’s financial history has been rocky. If you look at the company’s history on Seeking Alpha Quant, you’ll see several losing years, and years when revenue declined. However, TORM underwent a major management change in 2018. That year, Howard Marks’ Oaktree Capital bought enough TRMD shares to control the company, and now has the backing of Brookfield (BN)(BN:CA) as well, as that company owns 67% of Oaktree.

Nevertheless, oil tankers are very, very cyclical. So much so that at the low points in their cycles, they often reduce their dividends, or even cut them out completely. So, it’s very important to know what the prospects for the tanker industry are before you make an investment in TORM PLC. Potentially, an investor could buy at a top in the cycle, and lose a considerable amount of money.

When I last covered TRMD, I rated the stock a ‘hold’ on the grounds that it had run up a lot, and because cyclicality could have turned against it. TRMD stock has run up more since I last covered it. Still, my outlook is more bullish now because the company will benefit from continued high demand for tankers. At the time I wrote my original article, it seemed like tanker demand had been high enough for long enough that demand for tankers, or supply of ships, would, sooner or later, cause a dip in revenue. I believe now that that conclusion was mistaken, and I am revising my rating to a low-conviction buy. In the ensuing paragraphs, I will explain why I made that change.

TORM PLC: Industry Context

TORM PLC is an oil tanker company, meaning that it ships oil by boat. This is a highly cyclical industry. Arguably, it is even more cyclical than oil itself because the supply and demand dynamics in the tanker industry are influenced not only by supply and demand for oil, but also by the supply of tanker ships on the market. During up legs in the industry, tanker companies invest in ships, buying them up to fulfill client orders. Eventually, this results in a situation where there are too many tankers in the world’s waters, and tanker companies start competing furiously for client business, resulting in price cuts and falling revenue.

TORM has definitely seen its share of tanker industry volatility over the years. A quick look at the company’s financials in Seeking Alpha Quant reveals pronounced revenue dips in 2017, 2018 and 2021. Additionally, earnings were negative in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

The reason for these dips in revenue and earnings is the tanker industry cyclicality previously alluded to. When price competition comes to the tanker market, tanker companies usually experience dips in their revenue. It comes with the territory. This is one of the reasons why I explained that my ‘buy’ rating on TRMD is with low conviction: there will come a time when this stock performs badly. It just doesn’t look like that time is coming soon.

One reason why TORM PLC still has near term potential is because the tanker industry is healthy, and generally trending healthier over time. Industry experts generally expect oil demand to increase in the year ahead, and with tanker fleets increasing at just 3%, the increase in the demand for oil needn’t be particularly extreme to support rising revenue at companies like TORM. If demand for oil increases just 4% in the year ahead, it will increase more than the supply of tankers increased from February 2022 to today. So, the growth in demand for oil can be quite modest, and still support healthy results at TRMD. This lends credence to the thesis that TRMD will continue paying a dividend around $1.50 per quarter, providing shareholders with a 16% yield. Additional factors supporting healthy growth in the tanker industry include:

China’s economic rebound , which if it continues, could lead to an uptick in demand for oil.

Continued OPEC cuts. Although these lead to less tanker activity in the Gulf region, they can lead to increased demand for tankers in non-OPEC countries, especially if demand for oil rises while supply coming out of Saudi Arabia, other Gulf States and Russia declines.

Basically, the macroeconomic picture is a healthy one for TORM right now. Clearly, a recession or similar adverse event would be bad for the company, but the near term picture appears fairly bullish.

Recent Earnings

TORM PLC's recent earnings results corroborate my previous claim that the company benefits from good industry fundamentals. In the most recent quarter, the company delivered:

$209 million in earnings, up 35%.

$330M in time charter equivalent earnings, up 24.5%.

A 34% return on invested capital.

A $1.50 dividend with a 73% payout ratio.

All the figures above are healthy. Additionally, Seeking Alpha Quant reports 36% CAGR revenue growth and 284% CAGR earnings growth in the trailing three year period--these figures are even better!

Financial Health

Another fairly bullish factor for TORM PLC is the company’s balance sheet. The company has 3.6 times as many current assets as current liabilities, a 0.54 debt/equity ratio, and 1,000% EBIT interest coverage. Data used to compute these ratios–all of which are better than average–can be seen in the image below:

Dividend Sustainability

When you look at a company like TORM, that yields well into the double digits, it’s only natural to question whether the dividend is sustainable. Being a highly cyclical company, TRMD will probably cut its dividend at some point in the future. With tankers, it just comes with the territory. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, the company’s payout ratio is 59% and its yield to dividend payout ratio is 25%. These figures are healthy. Less healthy is the “cash dividend payout ratio” of 243%. This ratio suggests that the company pays out more in dividends than it receives in operating cash flows. So, investors will want to watch TRMD’s cash flows going forward.

Valuation

At today’s prices, TORM PLC stock is extraordinarily cheap. If you look at the valuation multiples below, you will see that TORM trades at a cheap absolute valuation, and cheaply compared to its competitors. Tankers in general are cheap, but as the table shows, TRMD trades at just over 1/3rd the P/E ratio of its peer group. It's also cheaper than its industry going by the price/cash flow multiple. To cite a concrete competitor as an example: Scorpio Tankers (STNG) trades at 7.5 times earnings while having less growth than TRMD (in fact, negative growth in the TTM period).

In addition to the multiples shown above, I also calculated a 13.5 times free cash flow multiple using the FCF estimate on file in Seeking Alpha Quant. That too is a relatively low multiple, implying that TRMD is

Another way of valuing a stock like TORM is to simply discount its dividends. The stock pays $1.50 in dividends per quarter. This payout might be a little unstable going forward, due to the cyclicality of the tanker industry, but it’s a starting point.

$1.50 times four is $6. If you assume that TORM can at least maintain its dividend going forward, but does not increase the dividend, then with a 10% discount rate, the stock is worth $60. It trades at $38 today, so we’re looking at 58% upside here.

The Bottom Line

Taking everything into account, it appears likely that TORM PLC will perform well in the near term. It’s cheap, it’s growing, and tanker fleet growth is modest. These are all factors that argue for strong performance from TRMD in the next few quarters. Do mind the cyclicality, though. If a recession were to hit, then that 16% yield would evaporate pretty quickly.