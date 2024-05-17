TORM PLC: Check Out That 16% Forward Yield

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.88K Followers

Summary

  • TORM PLC is a tanker company that Brookfield's Oaktree Wealth Management owns a controlling stake in.
  • The company has a rocky history, but now has the backing of two very well-run financial services companies.
  • Its $1.50 dividend means that the stock has a 16% forward yield if the dividend doesn't get cut.
  • High demand for oil and slow growth in tanker fleets argue that TRMD will perform well in the near term.
  • In this article, I explain why I'm upgrading my TRMD rating to buy.

3d cargo container ship in sea

3d cargo container ship in sea

alvarez

TORM PLC (NASDAQ:TRMD) is one of the most popular high-yield dividend stocks on Seeking Alpha. Boasting a 16% forward yield, it is among the most intriguing high-income plays out

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.88K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TRMD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRMD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRMD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News