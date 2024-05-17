vitpho/iStock via Getty Images

Airlines play an important part in logistics, and that is one of the reasons why I am expanding my coverage towards logistics. The other reasons for looking deeper into the logistics industry is due to aerospace supply chains and data leverage. Aerospace supply chains have become more complex over the past years and decades, and with higher production rates envisioned, complex logistics issues require solutions from specialized logistics companies. GXO Logistics (GXO), which I covered last year, is an example of that. We are also seeing digitization trends in the industry that should drive a leaner business, and that is what we saw with C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW).

However, the common denominator is that due to overcapacity, even for a company such as GXO Logistics that does not provide the actual transport, stock prices are under pressure. Whether it is intermodal, less-than-truckload, truckload, railroad or air freighter, we see that overcapacity is pressuring spot prices and subsequently contract rates. In this report, I will be initiating coverage for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to analyze whether there is an interesting investment angle for this stock.

What Does Hub Group Do?

Hub Group

Hub Group does quite a good job presenting itself in its Investor Presentation. The company had $4.2 billion in revenues last year, with nearly 60% coming from Intermodal & Transportation Solutions and 40% from Logistics. On the income level, we see $212 million in operating income on an operating margin of around 5%, with equal contributions from both segments.

Hub Group is not a high sales growth company by any means with a 3% CAGR on revenues, but its EBITDA minus CapEx has a compounded annual growth rate of 98% and 17% growth rate on its cash EPS. Those are not bad metrics in my view, but it should be noted that the logistics space is a tough one with a strong tie to macroeconomic indicators and geopolitics. During the pandemic, it were golden times for logistics and solution providers, but since then, rates have been softening, and now we are in a freight recession.

One of the first things I am looking for when analyzing is whether they have a big share of the business derived from aerospace and defense. For Hub Group that is not the case. The Intermodal & Transport Solutions segment derives most of its revenues from mass & specialty retail, consumer products, eCommerce and durable goods while the Logistics Business derives almost half of its revenues from consumer products.

Q1 2024 Earnings Show A Freight Recession

Hub Group

Operating revenues declined by more than 13% to $999.5 million with a 22% decline in Intermodal and Transportation solutions, partially driven by a 10% reduction in volume. Additionally, fuel revenue declined by $32 driven by lower fuel prices, accounting for 20% of the revenue decline in the segment.

Logistics revenues increased 2% year over year, driven by revenue contribution from the acquisition and ongoing integration of its Final Mile acquisition. Volumes were up in the quarter by 16%, and that includes 1.5 days of volumes due to adverse weather in January.

On operating expenses, cost declined by roughly 10%, driven by Purchased Transportation and Warehousing cost, declining almost 15% driven by lower volumes and cost control. Salaries increased by 5%, partially offset by a 9% decrease in headcount. The increase primarily reflects the FAFM acquisition. The operating income margin declined from 6.8% to 3.7% where the FAFM acquisition is adding some costs, partially offsetting cost control measures.

The results do show the freight recession. The good news is that capacity is exiting the market, which should stabilize spot prices and subsequently contract pricing, and Hub Group is focused on managing costs and velocity to drive down costs. The good news is that April volumes were up around 16%.

Hub Group Revises Financial Guidance Downward

With the continued competitive pressure, Hub Group expects the pricing inflection point to have shifted to the right. As a result, the company now expects revenues of $4.3 billion to $4.7 billion, which is a $300 million downward reduction on its initial guidance. Earnings per share are now expected in the $1.80-$2.25 range, down from $2.00-$2.50 with a $10 million reduction to CapEx to a range of $45 million to $65 million.

So, we see that Q1 2024 earnings showed the challenges that the freight and logistics industry is facing, and we also see that capacity is flowing out of the market but not at a rate that helps the inflection point stay put. That point is shifting to the right, showing that pricing pressure will remain longer than anticipated. Hub Group is currently managing costs, which is really the only thing they can do currently, and they are trying to shift truck loads to intermodal, which should benefit the business while there also are opportunities in cross-border transportation.

Is Hub Group Stock A Buy?

The Aerospace Forum

While there is a clear recession and spot price recovery is shifting to the right, I believe that with the current projections for Hub Group and the Hub Group balance sheet, there is a compelling investment case. Admittedly, there is some risk, as we have seen projections for recovery slide to the right and the projections for 2024 do not show attractive upside. However, for 2025 and beyond we see significantly higher upside and, as a result, I believe that the stock is a buy with a $57.50 price target representing 34% upside.

Conclusion: Hub Group Could Be A Compelling Investment

The Hub Group, Inc.'s first quarter results do show continued pricing pressure driven by overcapacity in the market. That capacity is slowly but surely exiting the market, but not at a pace that would keep the spot price inflection point, as projected earlier by Hub Group. As a result, the company has lowered its guidance for 2024.

However, I do believe that the company is prudently using this freight recession to optimize its network velocity, drive volumes through intermodal rather than road transport and is aligning it costs while strengthening its logistics business. As a result, I am marking Hub Group, Inc. stock a buy with compelling upside for 2025 and 2026