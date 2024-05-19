Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

When's the last time you heard of a fund yielding over 100%?

That figure is most likely setting off all kinds of alarms in your brain, as it should be - soooo tempting, but, where's the catch?

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) IPO'd on 2/29/24 at $20.42.

Since then, it has paid out $3.76, a whopping 18.4% of its initial cost. However, it has also had a $5.77 price decline, resulting in a total return of -9.84% in under 2 months from its IPO:

Fund Profile:

"The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek exposure to the share price of select U.S. listed securities, subject to a limit on potential investment gains. The Underlying Securities to which the Fund has primary exposure include U.S.-listed equity securities of operating companies and shares of ETFs. The Fund also has the flexibility to have exposure to other types of U.S. listed exchange-traded products (e.g., closed-end funds and commodity pools). The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, ZEGA Financial, LLC (“ZEGA”) selects the Underlying Securities by analyzing, among other things, the levels of implied volatility (a measure of the market’s expectation for future price fluctuations) of the Underlying Security’s listed options prices. Implied volatility is integral to the Fund’s strategy, as it indicates the expected price fluctuations of a security, guiding ZEGA’s selection of suitable Underlying Securities. Higher implied volatility typically correlates with increased options premiums, aligning with the Fund’s aim of generating income from its portfolio of covered call strategies. ZEGA also analyzes significant upcoming events related to, where applicable, the issuers of the Underlying Securities (e.g., earnings releases), as well as the trading volumes of such securities and their related options contracts. The Fund is generally unconstrained and therefore, the Underlying Securities can be of any market capitalization size and represent any industry sector."

(ULTY Prospectus.)

Tidal Investments LLC, 234 West Florida Street, Suite 203, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204, serves as investment adviser to the Fund and has overall responsibility for the general management and administration of the Fund. The adviser's management fee is 1.24%.

The Adviser has retained ZEGA Financial, LLC, located at 3801 PGA Boulevard, Suite 600, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 to serve as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund, pursuant to an investment sub-advisory agreement between the Adviser and ZEGA. The Sub-Advisory Agreement will continue in force for an initial period of two years. Thereafter, the Sub-Advisory Agreement will be renewable from year to year regarding the Fund, upon certain conditions.

ULTY site

ULTY has a gross expense ratio of 1.24%, but the investment adviser has agreed to a 0.10% fee waiver through at least February 28, 2025. Daily volume has averaged 306K so far. It has $110M AUM, and 45 holdings.

Distributions:

ULTY pays a monthly distribution. The 3 payouts so far have ranged from $1.065 in March, to $1.417 in April, to $1.2782 in May. Management has declared the distributions the day before the ex-dividend date, and 2 days before the pay date so far:

ULTY site

ULTY's most recent monthly distribution went ex-dividend on 5/15/24, with a 5/17/24 pay date. Based upon that $1.2782 distribution, ULTY's forward dividend yield is 103.78%; while its trailing yield is 101.76%:

Holdings:

Tech is the largest sector exposure, at ~48%, with ~27% in Tech Services, ~12% in Health Tech, and ~9% in Electronic Tech. It's followed by ~16% in Finance, ~8% in Retail, and 5 other industries with weightings from 3.8% to 4.5%.

FINVIZ.com

In addition to also holding ~3% in Bonds & Cash, and 3% in Cash Equivalents, the fund also had May 17th call options on these positions in its portfolio.

FINVIZ.com

ULTY's top 10 account for 48.48% of its holdings, led by 3 Tech companies, Super Micro Computer, MicroStrategy, and Marathon Digital, each with a weighting above 5%.

ULTY site

The top 10 range in market cap from Canopy Growth (CGC), a cannabis-based company, at $1B, to Super Micro Computer (SMCI), an Info Tech firm, at over $52B.

Not all of them appear to have trailing earnings, but 7 out of 10 have forward P/E valuations, ranging from 11.26 for CleanSpark, (CLSK), a bitcoin mining technology company, to over 200 for Upstart Holdings (UPST), a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform.

UPST has the highest debt leverage, at 1.95X, followed by MicroStrategy (MSTR), an enterprise analytics and mobility software firm.

Price/Book valuations are mostly tame, excepting Celsius Holdings (CELH), a functional drinks and liquid supplements company, with a P/Book of over 63X.

Holdings Performance:

While ULY is down 23.72% in price since its 2/29/24 IPO, 7 out of 10 of its top 10 holdings have positive price performance, with the group having an overall year to date average gain of ~81%. None of these stocks pay dividends yet. As noted earlier, ULTY's total return since its 2/29/24 IPO was -9.84%.

ULTY's biggest price drop came in April, when it declined from $18.71 to $14.73, a 21% pullback. The S&P 500 (SP500) dropped ~4.6% in April, while the NASDAQ (COMP.IND) fell ~5.6%, and the S&P VIX Index (VIX) rose 9.5%. April saw ULTY's biggest distribution of $1.417.

At $14.68, ULTY is $.60, or 4.26% above its ytd low of $14.08.

FINVIZ.com

Parting Thoughts:

ULTY's 100%-plus distribution yield implies a 12-month recoupment period. However, investors who bought it at the 2/29/24 IPO price of $20.42 have a $16.66 breakeven so far, having received $3.76 in distributions.

In one scenario, IF the most recent distribution of $1.278 were to remain the same each month, those investors would have another 13 months to wait, to fully recoup their costs, meaning their total recoupment period would be ~14.5 months. That's still a very short amount of time to recoup one's costs from an investment.

Of course, if the monthly distribution increases, it'll shorten the recoupment period, but if it declines, it'll lengthen it.

Another strategy would be to keep waiting for it to decline further in price, and/or try to buy it during a market pullback, to get the lowest breakeven possible.

We're holding off on YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF for now, to see how this new ETF's story unfolds over the near future - i.e., what its next few monthly distributions will be, and how its price performance fares. So far, it appears that an investor would only buy ULTY for income, on the hope that they can recoup their costs quickly enough to offset price declines.

