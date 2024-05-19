ULTY: A New YieldMax Option ETF Yielding Over 100%

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has yielded over 100% since its IPO but has also experienced a price decline of $5.77, resulting in a total return of -9.84%.
  • The ULTY ETF's primary investment objective is to seek current income, and its secondary objective is to seek exposure to the share price of select U.S.-listed securities.
  • ULTY pays a monthly distribution, with the most recent distribution resulting in a forward dividend yield of 103.78% and a trailing yield of 101.76%.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

You track investments using your mobile device. To make decisions, people look at news articles, stock prices, and returns.,Investment icons and a docked mobile phone,3d rendering

Oselote/iStock via Getty Images

When's the last time you heard of a fund yielding over 100%?

That figure is most likely setting off all kinds of alarms in your brain, as it should be - soooo tempting, but, where's the catch?

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 6% to 15%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We recently closed a position in 2024, with a 58% return since inception.

There's currently a 20% discount and a 2-week Free Trial for new members.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
39.14K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ULTY ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on ULTY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULTY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News