I'm initiating coverage on Deutsche Telekom AG ADR (OTCQX:DTEGY) in light of Q1 2024 earnings.

Deutsche Telekom AG, headquartered in Bonn, Germany, is a leading global telecommunications provider operating in more than 50 countries. The company offers a comprehensive range of services including fixed-line and mobile services, broadband Internet, and television through its brands such as T-Mobile.

In Europe, Deutsche Telekom focuses on integrated service bundles to enhance customer experience, while in the U.S., T-Mobile US drives growth with its disruptive "Un-carrier" strategy and leadership in 5G deployment. Additionally, Deutsche Telekom provides ICT solutions for businesses through T-Systems, catering to large enterprises and government institutions.

Deutsche Telekom has been up and down throughout the year, ending up back almost exactly where it started.

Deutsche Telekom reported strong earnings this week, has a solid dividend yield, and I believe is underpriced based on both of these factors. Certainly business growth has slowed and costs have risen, but the current share price is low relative to even the business completely stagnating. And the business is unlikely to stagnate as there are market tailwinds in both the US and Germany with market CAGRs ticking up.

With a price target of $28.70, 20% upside from today's pricing, I rate Deutsche Telecom a buy with a comfortable margin of safety and limited downside risk.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Deutsche Telekom reported earnings on May 16, 2024. They reported revenue of $30.37 billion beating consensus by $255 million and EPS of $0.41 up $0.07 sequentially.

Per the earnings call, overall revenue was essentially flat driven by lower equipment sales. Overall service revenue was up 2.9% driven by net adds and some rate impact. Most importantly, margins widened across the board with EBITDA, net profit, and EPS growing faster than revenue driven by lower energy costs and less equipment as a share of revenue.

Volumes looked good with solid growth in all areas, although broadband has started to tick down which we will need to keep an eye on. I did not find any noticeable rate changes to call out. Analysts on the earnings call noted aggressive discounting in Germany but not yet seeing an impact and management called it a normal course of business.

2024 guidance remains strong and was largely unchanged, with just a point on T-Mobile US EBITDA. Management expects growing revenue in the low single digits, outpaced by EBITDA growth in the mid-single digits and free cash flow growth in the double digits.

Valuation

I ran a DCF analysis on Deutsche Telecom taking into account management guidance, trends in the business, and trends in the industry. Given the scale of the business and the concept of regression to the mean, I valued Deutsche below industry growth. I made the following overall assumptions:

5.2% discount rate based on weighted average cost of capital.

1% near-term revenue growth with continued declines in equipment and stalling broadband growth.

4% cost growth due to inflationary impacts and management concerns mentioned in earnings about union negotiations.

0% long-run growth rate as growth is constrained by scale and ongoing cost management is needed.

This DCF analysis generated a price target of $28.70, a 20% upside from today's pricing.

Wall Street is in a similar ballpark with a price target of $27.77, a 16% upside from today's pricing, and a strong buy rating.

Market Growth Is More Than Enough

As mentioned above in my DCF analysis, I assumed very low growth rates based on the scale and maturity of markets that Deutsche Telecom is operating within. However, I was interested in noting that the CAGRs have started to tick up for both the US and Germany telecom markets providing a tailwind for a firm that really doesn't need to grow much to justify the current pricing.

In the US, the telecom CAGR is expected to be 3.67% from 2024 through 2029. Keep in mind I assumed 1% near-term overall revenue and 0% long-run growth net of costs.

Germany looks even better. Despite the mature European market, the CAGR for Germany has ticked up to 5.53%, also from 2024 through 2029.

It's also worth noting that Deutsche Telecom, and its US-holding T-Mobile, are listed as major players in the concentrated base markets.

All of this is to say that Deutsche Telecom can fall well short of the market and still deliver above its current share price with a comfortable margin of safety.

Downside Risk

The largest risk, outside of a black swan event, is cost management. It was a repeated topic of discussion during the earnings call, with management expressing concern about some upcoming union negotiations in the US. In addition, they noted that the recent cost reductions were largely driven by favorable energy costs which are not expected to continue. With the US CAGR just slightly above inflation, there's only so much room to absorb expenses before it becomes an issue.

Verdict

Deutsche Telecom is a solid cash flow machine with a strong dividend payment and enough momentum to support its current share price, plus some upside, without even delivering much in the way of additional growth. My DCF analysis essentially assumed stagnation and yet came through with a price target of $28.70, up 20% from today's pricing and in line with Wall Street expectations.

With market growth serving as a tailwind to offset the downside risk from cost management, I rate Deutsche Telecom a buy.

