Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (AKYA) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Priyam Shah - Head, IR
Brian McKelligon - CEO
Johnny Ek - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Mikson - Canaccord
David Westenberg - Piper Sandler
Mark Massaro - BTIG
Tejas Savant - Morgan Stanley
Subhalaxmi Nambi - Guggenheim
Rachel Vatnsdal - JP Morgan
Mason Carrico - Stephens
Timothy Chiang - Capital One

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Akoya Biosciences First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your speaker, Priyam Shah, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Priyam Shah

Thank you operator and thank you to everyone who's joining us today on this call. I'm Priyam Shah, Head of Investor Relations at Akoya Biosciences. On the call today, we have Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer; and Johnny Ek, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Akoya released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that relate to expectations or predictions of future events, results or performance are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

For a list

Recommended For You

About AKYA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AKYA

Trending Analysis

Trending News