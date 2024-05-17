Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (BOLT) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Willie Quinn - Incoming Chief Executive Officer
Randy Schatzman - Outgoing Chief Executive Officer
Edith Perez - Outgoing Chief Medical Officer
Michael Alonso - Co-Founder of Bolt and Senior Vice President of Research
Dawn Colburn - Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey La Rosa - Leerink Partners
Stephen Willey - Stifel
Michael Schmidt - Guggenheim

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Bolt Biotherapeutics Strategic Update Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Willie Quinn, incoming Chief Executive Officer of Bolt Biotherapeutics. Please go ahead, sir.

Willie Quinn

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. This afternoon, we issued our first quarter 2024 financial results and business update, which outlines the topics we plan to discuss today. You can access the press release by going to the Investors and Media section of our website at www.boltbio.com.

I am joined today by Randy Schatzman, outgoing Chief Executive Officer and Edith Perez, outgoing Chief Medical Officer. I am also joined by some newly promoted members of Bolt's senior leadership team, including Michael Alonso, Co-Founder of Bolt and newly promoted Senior Vice President of Research and Dawn Colburn, newly promoted Senior Vice President of Clinical Development.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These may cause our actual results to differ materially, and I encourage you to read our SEC filings for more details on

