Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE:SKYH) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Francisco Gonzalez - Chief Financial Officer
Tal Keinan - CEO and Chairman
Will Whitesell - COO

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is John, and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Sky Harbour 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call and Webinar. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Francisco Gonzalez, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin your conference.

Francisco Gonzalez

Thank you, John. Francisco Gonzalez, CFO of Sky Harbour. Hello and welcome to the '24 first quarter investor conference call and webcast for the Sky Harbour Group Corporation. We have also invited our bondholder investors in our borrowing subsidiary Sky Harbour Capital to join and participate on this call.

Before we begin, I have been asked by counsel to note that on today's call, the company will address certain factors that may impact this and next year's earnings. Some of the information that will be discussed today contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management assumptions which may or may not come true and you should refer to the language on Slides 12 of this presentation as well as our SEC filings for a description of the factors that may cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of today and we assume no obligation to update any such statements.

So now let's get started. The team with us this afternoon, you know, from our prior webcast, Tal Keinan, our CEO and Chair of the Board; Will Whitesell, our COO; Mike Schmitt, our Chief

Recommended For You

About SKYH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKYH

Trending Analysis

Trending News