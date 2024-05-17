Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Common Units (NMM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Common Units (NYSE:NMM) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Angeliki Frangou - Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer
Stratos Desypris - Chief Operating Officer
Eri Tsironi - Chief Financial Officer
Ted Petrone - Vice Chairman

Conference Call Participants

Omar Nokta - Jefferies

Operator

Thank you for joining us for Navios Maritime Partners First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With us today from the Company are Chairwoman and CEO, Ms. Angeliki Frangou; Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Stratos Desypris; and Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Eri Tsironi; and Vice Chairman, Mr. Ted Petrone.

As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast. To access the webcast, please go to the Investors section of Navios Partners' website at www.navios-mlp.com. You'll see the webcasting link in the middle of the page, and a copy of the presentation referenced in today's earnings conference call will also be found there.

Now I will review the safe harbor statement. This conference call could contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Navios Partners.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Navios Partners' management, and are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Such risks are more fully discussed in Navios Partners' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be understood in light of such risks. Navios Partners does not assume any obligation to update the information contained in this conference call.

The agenda for today's call is as follows: First, Ms. Frangou will offer opening remarks. Next, Mr. Desypris will give an overview of Navios Partners' segment data. Next, Ms. Tsironi will give an overview on Navios Partners' financial results. Then Mr. Petrone

Recommended For You

About NMM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NMM

Trending Analysis

Trending News