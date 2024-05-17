OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 17, 2024 8:55 PM ETOptiNose, Inc. (OPTN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonathan Neely - VP, IR & Business Development
Dr. Ramy Mahmoud - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas Flaten - Lake Street Capital Markets
Schuyler van den Broek - Piper Sandler
Glen Santangelo - Jefferies
Matthew Caufield - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the OptiNose's Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jonathan Neely, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Neely

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today as we review OptiNose's first quarter 2024 performance and our plans for the year ahead. I'm joined today by our CEO, Dr. Ramy Mahmoud. The slides that will be presented on this call can be viewed on our website, optinose.com, in the Investors section.

Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussions during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such statements.

Additional information regarding these factors and forward-looking statements is discussed under the cautionary note on Forward-looking Statements section of the earnings release that we issued today as well as under the Risk Factors section and elsewhere in OptiNose's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q that are filed with the SEC and available at their website, sec.gov, and on our website at optinose.com.

You are

Recommended For You

About OPTN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OPTN

Trending Analysis

Trending News