Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (BLIN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tom Windhausen - CFO
Ari Kahn - President and CEO

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Bridgeline Digital's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Tom Windhausen, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Tom Windhausen

Thank you and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. My name is Tom Windhausen, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Bridgeline. I'm pleased to welcome you to our fiscal 2024 second quarter conference call.

On the call with us this afternoon is Ari Kahn, Bridgeline's President and CEO, who will begin the call with a discussion of business highlights. I'll then update you on our financial results for the quarter, and we will conclude by taking questions.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind listeners that during the conference call, comments that we make regarding Bridgeline that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause such statements to differ materially from actual future events or results.

These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The internal projections and beliefs upon which we base our expectations today may change over time. We expressly disclaim and assume no obligation to inform you if they do.

The results we report today should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Changes in

