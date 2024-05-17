Moving iMage Technologies Inc (MITQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

Moving iMage Technologies Inc (NYSE:MITQ) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Siegel - Vice President, Investor Relations
Phil Rafnson - President, CEO & Chairman of the Board
Joe Delgado - Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing
Bill Greene - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Moving Image Technologies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Brian Siegel, Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Communications for Moving iMage Technologies. Thank you. You may begin.

Brian Siegel

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, and welcome to Moving iMage Technologies earnings conference call webcast. With me today is Chairman and CEO, Philip Rafnson, who will provide an industry overview, Co-founder and Executive VP of Sales and Marketing, Joe Delgado, who will provide a strategy and business overview, and our CFO Bill Greene. For those of you that have not seen today's release, it is available on the investor section of our website.

Before beginning, I would like to remind everyone that except for historical information, the matters discussed in this presentation are forward statements that involve several risks and uncertainties. Words like believe, expect, and anticipate mean that these are our best estimates as of this writing, but that there can be no assurances of expected or anticipated results or events will actually take place. Actual future results could differ materially from those statements. Further information on the company's risk factors is contained in the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the SEC.

Now I'd like

Recommended For You

About MITQ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MITQ

Trending Analysis

Trending News