It will not be an exaggeration to say that the S&P 500-based vehicles have become a one-stop shop for investors seeking simple but potent mega- and large-cap portfolios. But as the competition in the ETF space has been heating up, more large-caps-focused funds that are offering better-calibrated exposures with theoretical alpha potential have been entering the market. The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC), last year's debutant in the active ETF universe, pursues exactly this, and for now, it is unquestionably succeeding.

Listed in November, FELC did a great job capturing market momentum stemming from the inflation-is-over narrative and the AI euphoria. And even though it was also impacted by some softness that we saw in April when the market was groping for reasons for a rally to resume, it is still ahead of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO), and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) since its listing.

These early results are worth appreciating without any doubt. However, as I always recommend to my dear readers, performance, especially over short periods, is just a reason to delve deeper into a vehicle's portfolio and carefully analyze its factor mix (value, growth, and quality are a nice trio to start) to deduce whether gains will last. So today, I would like to compare FELC's factor mix to that of IVV using my own calculations based on the data from Seeking Alpha and these funds. Before we proceed to all the intricacies that are hiding under the hood, I should clarify that I am not particularly impressed with the findings, yet there is still something special about this vehicle.

Delving deeper into FELC's portfolio

Incepted in 2007, FELC was converted into an active, transparent ETF in November 2023. From its website, we know that it pursues capital appreciation, with the strategy being mindful of value, growth, and quality:

Normally investing at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the S&P 500® Index, which is a market capitalization-weighted index of 500 common stocks chosen for market size, liquidity, and industry group representation to represent U.S. equity performance. Generally using computer-aided, quantitative analysis of historical valuation, growth, profitability, and other factors to select a broadly diversified group of stocks that may have the potential to provide a higher total return than that of the S&P 500® Index.

What is inside FELC's basket at the moment, and does it have an edge over a simple S&P 500-tracking ETF? As of May 15, we see 180 common stocks in its portfolio, with the primary 10 accounting for 35.9% of the net assets, and here it is fairly close to IVV, which had about 33.3% parked in the key 10 stocks as of the same date.

Interestingly, in its attempt to best the market, FELC also ventures into non-S&P 500 companies. I have identified 39 such names in its portfolio, though with a fairly small weight of just 6.2%. A few examples worth mentioning are SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC), Spotify Technology (SPOT), and International Game Technology (IGT). So, while FELC has about 92.7% allocated to the S&P 500 companies, IVV's overlap with this Fidelity ETF is just 68.6%.

FELC and IVV: sector mix differences

In terms of sectors, FELC is underweight in information technology, real estate, consumer staples, utilities, financials, and energy.

Interestingly, as I will explain below, its smaller allocation to IT did not hinder it from delivering a slightly better growth profile than IVV. At the same time, it is more bullish on consumer discretionary, materials, communication, and industrials than IVV. A few examples from the latter sector it is overweight in are Caterpillar (CAT) and Union Pacific (UNP).

Stock Weight in FELC Weight in IVV CAT 0.92% 0.41% UNP 0.83% 0.34% Click to enlarge

Valuation

Have these minor differences allowed FELC to secure an edge over IVV? When it comes to a few factor parameters, they likely did. Let us start with value.

Parameter FELC IVV Market Cap $883.97 billion $864.39 billion EY 3.938% 3.822% P/S 7.56 7.92 EV/EBITDA 22.49 22.92 Adjusted EY 4.045% 3.947% Quant Valuation B- or higher 9.39% 8.10% Quant Valuation D+ or lower 78.14% 82.29% Click to enlarge

It seems FELC is better in many ways here. Obviously, it has a larger weighted-average market cap, with the chief contributor to that being the communication sector. For clarity, I should remark that in FELC, communication companies have an average market cap of $592.4 billion, while in IVV, the average is $311.5 billion.

Nevertheless, its earnings yield looks slightly stronger. The adjusted EY, which removes the impact of loss-making companies, is also higher. Price/Sales and Enterprise Value/EBITDA (which excludes certain financial sector stocks) are also a bit more comfortable. And the Quant Valuation grades tell a similar story.

Growth

Next, what about the growth factor? A hypothesis might be constructed that since FELC has a slightly better valuation, its exposure to that factor should be smaller. Yet my calculations show that this is not true, with nuances.

Parameter FELC IVV EPS Fwd 15.84% 14.98% Revenue Fwd 10.35% 10.18% EBITDA Fwd 17.43% 16.43% Quant Growth B- or higher 55.87% 58.25% Quant Growth D+ or lower 22.02% 19.48% Click to enlarge

So we see that FELC is sporting a bit more compelling forward EPS and EBITDA growth rates, while the forward revenue growth rate is almost on par. I suppose the following table should answer the question of what sectors contributed to its stronger EPS growth profile:

Sector Average EPS Fwd, IVV Average EPS Fwd, FELC Sector weight difference Communication 15.1% 14.3% 2.1% Consumer Discretionary 10.0% 18.6% 0.5% Consumer Staples 5.1% 5.8% -1.3% Energy 0.1% -1.3% -0.2% Financials 9.4% 14.6% -0.6% Health Care 5.6% 11.2% 0.0% Industrials 11.6% 15.7% 1.8% Information Technology 10.3% 16.6% -1.5% Materials -1.8% 0.5% 0.9% Real Estate 2.9% -5.8% -1.4% Utilities 6.6% 4.7% -1.0% Click to enlarge

As we can see, EPS growth-wise, FELC made better choices (as it can be deduced from the averages) when it came to most of the sectors represented, especially consumer discretionary and IT.

However, a nuance here is that the ETF has a smaller allocation to companies with a B- Quant Growth grade or higher, while its exposure to laggards is larger. Again, the difference is rather diminutive here, but it nonetheless illustrates that FELC's edge on the growth front is far from certain.

Quality

Finally, quality is to be assessed. The set of metrics here is somewhat standard, as I use them quite frequently:

Parameter FELC IVV Net Income Margin 20.49% 20.59% ROA 13.23% 12.91% ROE 122.60% 77.30% Adjusted ROE 26.03% 25.08% Quant Profitability B- or higher 94.35% 94.37% Quant Profitability D+ or lower 2.75% 3.17% Click to enlarge

It seems the FELC portfolio is offering a more compelling capital efficiency story, as illustrated by its weighted-average ROA and adjusted ROE (with negative, four-, and triple-digit values removed). However, their allocations to stocks with a B- Quant Profitability rating or higher are almost identical.

Final thoughts

What is FELC? In short, it is a leaner, growthier (with nuances), slightly cheaper version of the S&P 500-tracking IVV. Its performance is encouraging for now. Besides, for an active ETF, it has a wafer-thin expense ratio of 18 bps. But does it deserve a Buy rating? It is definitely worth watching, but I am hesitating to assign a Buy rating to it right now. The primary risk here is that FELC's track record as an active vehicle is definitely too short, so we have no data on how it might perform during a market downturn similar to 2008, 2020, or 2022. The main question is how its maximum drawdown and downside capture ratio might look during a period of acute market stress. In terms of factors, it does have an interesting story under the hood at this juncture, but I would not say that it is confidently ahead of IVV. In this regard, a Hold rating should be the golden mean.