SCHA: Factor Analysis Of Schwab's Popular Low-Cost Small-Cap ETF (Rating Upgrade)

May 17, 2024 11:09 PM ETSchwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF™ (SCHA)VB, XSMO
The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.95K Followers

Summary

  • SCHA is Schwab's well-diversified small-cap blend ETF, offering investors exposure to 1,750 companies for just 0.04% in annual fees. This expense ratio is second-lowest in the category.
  • While limiting fees is important, the approach has not worked well recently for the small-cap ETF segment. One explanation is that the lowest-fee products own too many non-profitable stocks.
  • SCHA's profit score ranks a disappointing #31/49. Passive alternatives like VB rank better, as does XSMO, the top-performing momentum-based fund in the category over the last three years.
  • Still, my factor analysis reveals SCHA ranks well on growth and sentiment. Furthermore, recent earnings surprises reveal small-cap stocks have impressed the most.
  • These statistics warrant a rating upgrade. While I'm confident better alternatives exist, SCHA's prospects have improved, and I've assigned it a "hold" rating.

Charles Schwab office building in New York City, USA.

JHVEPhoto

Investment Thesis

The Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) ranks well in categories like assets under management, expenses, liquidity, and diversification. However, SCHA's disappointing quality led to my "sell" rating in May 2023. In the year since, SCHA has

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
5.95K Followers
The Sunday Investor has completed all the educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager designation and is on track to become a licensed options and derivatives trading advisor. Focusing on U.S. Equity ETFs, The Sunday Investor maintains a comprehensive ETF Database that tracks the performance and fundamentals for nearly 1,000 funds. He is active in the comments section and ready to answer questions about any ETF you might considering. Hoya Capital Income BuilderThe Sunday Investor is a contributor to the Hoya Capital Income Builder Investing group, helping investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. Hoya offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHA ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News