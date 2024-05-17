GomezDavid

Introduction

The Gladstone Land Series B preferred shares (NASDAQ:LANDO) have largely performed in line with the VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) so far in 2024, posting a low-single-digit return:

LANDO vs PFXF in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Looking ahead, I think the current 7.7% yield is attractive even if there is no immediate prospect of Gladstone repurchasing the shares. That said, I estimate it makes sense for Gladstone to repurchase the shares as long as they trade below $21.1/share. Furthermore, the preferred shares are well-covered by core FFO and common stock market capitalization. As such, I rank LANDO a buy.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. More specifically, information on preferred shares is available here. Gladstone Land is a farmland REIT that owns 168 farms totaling some 111,836 acres across 15 states, primarily in California (31% of all acres owned), Colorado (29%), and Florida (17%):

Portfolio overview (Gladstone Land Form 10-Q for Q1 2024)

Operational Overview

Gladstone Land ended Q1 2024 with occupancy of 98.9%, down 1.1% Y/Y from the exceptional 100% in the prior year quarter. The REIT noted that as of Q1, it had a total of 20 farms (primarily in Michigan) that were either vacant or on which lease revenues were recognized on a cash basis.

Core FFO was $0.167/share in the quarter, down 8.2% Y/Y, driven by lower revenues partially offset by lower interest expenses.

During the quarter, the company netted a $10.4 million profit on a farm disposal in Florida.

Debt Position

Gladstone REIT ended Q1 2024 with a net debt of $500 million which most notably does not include $60 million owed to Series D preferred shares which are due in 2026.

99.9% of the debt is fixed-rate, with a weighted average rate of 3.81% and an average maturity of 4.2 years. Near-term principal maturities are limited, with only $19 million due in 2024 and $39 million due in 2025.

Preferred Stock Details

As already hinted above, Gladstone has several preferred stock series outstanding, as summarized below:

Amount due at $25.00 par value, $ million Ticker Series D 60 LANDM Series B 149 LANDO Series C 254 LANDP Series E 6 N/A Total 469 Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations based on company disclosures

As you can tell from the table, Gladstone has funded roughly a third of its balance sheet using preferred shares, with the company actively issuing Series E preferred stock most recently in Q1 2024:

Component of enterprise value Amount, $ million Proportion of enterprise value Market capitalization 482 33% Net debt 500 34% Cumulative preferred stock 469 32% Total 1,451 100% Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations

Preferred shares core FFO coverage

In Q1 2024, Gladstone Land paid a cumulative $6.8 million in preferred stock dividends, leaving it with a core FFO of $6 million. As such, I reckon preferred stock dividends are covered 1.9 times by core FFO, which is a good margin of safety.

Furthermore, the $469 million in cumulative preferred obligations are protected by $482 in market capitalization which is inferior to preferred stock claims.

Discount to par adds to safety

On top of the solid coverage metrics outlined above, Series B preferred shares are currently trading just below $20, indicating a further 25% margin of safety, since I conservatively calculated cumulative preferred shares of $469 million using the $25/share par value, rather than current market pricing.

As such, I reckon the current yield of about 7.7% on the Series B shares to be highly attractive given the safety metrics outlined above.

Risks

Gladstone as a farmland REIT is a stable investment, boasting strong occupancy and attractive long-term returns driven by the underlying fundamentals of farmland. That said, the main risk you should consider is that the REIT continues to issue preferred shares, in essence diluting the strong coverage metrics currently present for preferred shareholders.

Furthermore, while debt is locked in at low rates around 3.81% currently, the REIT is likely to face marginally higher rates as it refinances its debt in the years to come. Since debt is superior to preferred shares, this will erode the coverage of preferred stock dividends, as it will eat into Core FFO.

Will Gladstone repurchase the preferred shares

While the REIT is under no obligation to repurchase the Series B preferred stock and the Series B shares have no maturity date (see prospectus here), it may be useful to evaluate the prospects of Gladstone retiring some of the shares given the discount they trade at.

To see whether the current 7.7% yield is too high for Gladstone Land, let's first examine the market-implied capitalization rate the company trades at. As noted above, in Q1 the REIT had $6 million in core FFO after spending $6.8 on preferred shares and $5.6 million on interest expenses. In essence, in Q1 2024, the REIT generated income of about $18.4 million available to debt, preferred, and common shareholders. Annualizing this amount gives us a $73.6 million annual income against an enterprise value of $1.45 billion. Hence I estimate Gladstone Land currently trades at a market cap rate of about 5.1%.

If we factor in 2% in annual inflation, I think that as long as the yield on the preferred shares remains above 7.1%, there is a chance that management will choose to proactively repurchase preferred stock. As such, I estimate the fair value of the preferreds to be about $21.1/share, representing some 8% upside relative to the current price.

Conclusion

Gladstone preferred shares are covered by core FFO about 1.9 times. Furthermore, the company's market cap, at about $482 million, is in excess of the preferred stock obligations at $469 million. The discount to par the preferred shares trade at further amplifies the margin of safety.

Given the market implied cap rate of the company and the prospects for farmland, I think that as long as the series B preferred shares trade below $21.1/share there is some chance that Gladstone Land will proactively want to repurchase the shares. Even if the share price does not increase, I think the 7.7% return is worthwhile given the opportunities and associated risks. Hence I rank the Series B preferred shares a buy.

Thank you for reading.