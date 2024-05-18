Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas and internationally. We have started writing about GPRO in June 2022 and expressed our bearish view on the firm. This view has been reiterated in August 2023. Both times poor financial performance, including deteriorating sales, increasing expenses and net losses and a lack of demand for GPRO’s products, has been cited as the primary reasons. Since our first article, the firm’s stock price has declined by more than 70%, significantly underperforming both the broader market and the consumer discretionary sector.

The aim of our article today is to give you an updated view on the business by looking at the firm’s latest quarterly results, which have been published in the first week of May. Eventually, we would like to determine, whether the “sell” rating is still appropriate, or if there is still some hope on the horizon for a turnaround in the coming quarters.

Quarterly results

GoPro has released its first quarter results on the 7th of May, which have disappointed us once again. There was nothing really that we liked in this report. So let us jump right into it and discuss the figures.

Financials

Sales have continued to decline both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter. The number of camera units shipped have also declined meaningfully, clearly indicating that the demand for GoPro’s hardware is getting weaker and weaker. While the gross margin has improved somewhat, the bottom line results ended up in the negative territory, once again representing a decline both year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter.

If we take a closer look at the breakdown of the revenue we can see that sales through all channels, through all segments and in all geographic regions have plummeted quarter-over-quarter. If we do the comparison year-over-year, the sales through the GoPro.com channel have declined significantly, which was partially offset by the increase in the retail sales channel. If we look by segment, we can see that hardware sales have fallen sharply, which was once again slightly offset by the marginal increase in the subscription and service segment. Geographically, the decline was led by the Americas and Asia and Pacific regions, slightly offset by the increase in the EMEA region.

While the firm has highlighted some key figures in their earnings release, which appear quite positive at first site. For example:

Subscription and service revenue continues to grow and our Q1 aggregate annual subscriber retention rate of 69% was an all-time high, [...]

Subscription and service revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $26 million.

But when we look at the bigger picture, we can see that there is nothing really here to get excited about. First of all, we believe that a retention rate of 69% is not high. It means that 3 people out of 10 do not renew their subscriptions. That is a lot.

And the 12% revenue growth from subscriptions and services contributes little to the overall revenue, therefore its impact is marginal to the business as a whole, and it is definitely not enough to support or spark a turnaround story.

Further, a set of balance sheet metrics further confirm that people are not particularly excited to buy GoPro cameras anymore. Days of sale outstanding have increased significantly YoY and QoQ, annualized inventory turns have also declined, which eventually lead to higher inventory days.

On top of all this, the firm has also diluted its common shareholders by issuing shares, further worsening the already bad shareholder returns.

All in all, we believe that there is little to like about the firm at this point, especially based on its financial performance.

Progress with the multi-year transition and Acquisition of Forcite Helmet Systems

Another troubling move, at least in our view, is the acquisition of Australian maker of tech-enabled motorcycle helmets, Forcite Helmet Systems. In our opinion, this is completely different from GoPro’s core business of making cameras and especially different from the kind of subscription/service model that they were aiming to grow in order to generate recurring revenue. While there may be synergies between the two businesses, we do not see that this move could help GoPro turn its business around in the near term.

The firm has one year ago announced that it will embark on a multi-year transformation journey. Which at that time at least gave a glimpse of hope. The aim of this project has been defined by the firm as:

[...] restoring our brand presence at retail, scaling our marketing efforts in our core markets, and substantially broadening our product portfolio to serve more people who want to capture, create, and share content in ways that ‘go beyond the phone [...]

One year later, we have not seen much impact from any of the efforts, and we believe that acquiring a helmet company is not going to significantly help with these goals. Although the firm is optimistic about this acquisition, the first products are not even expected until the second half of 2025.

As an example of this TAM-expansion strategy through specialization and diversification, in February 2024 we completed the acquisition of Forcite Helmet Systems, an Australian maker of tech-enabled motorcycle helmets. As discussed in our Q4 earnings call, we believe tech enabling motorcycle helmets and combining them with a value-added software experience represents a meaningful opportunity for GoPro to extend its technical and marketing capabilities to create differentiated solutions within a $6 billion motorcycle helmet market, of which we believe we can target a SAM of approximately $3 billion. We are excited to expand our brand into this new product category and expect to announce our first helmet products in the second half of 2025.

They also talk about capturing a significant portion of the motorcycle helmet market, which may be true, but we have doubts as the firm has difficulties keeping the demand for their core products. We have to be somewhat skeptical about all the timelines mentioned, because the transformation appears to be longer than initially anticipated, as admitted by the firm’s CEO:

GoPro exceeded our revenue target in Q1, and we are making progress on our multi-year TAM expansion strategy, but it is taking more time than we anticipated, [...]

All in all, we would like to see tangible results of this transformation project, with new products on the market, which are actually wanted by the consumer, as the firm’s current portfolio appears to be quite unwanted by the people. The expansion into more retail locations can be mentioned as one of the few positive developments after GPRO has partnered with Best Buy (BBY).

Conclusion - Who should buy the stock?

We believe that investors who are focusing on fundamentals, financial performance and thinking about long-term investing should not be investing in GPRO right now. Investors focusing on value or near term growth are also not likely to find the business appealing.

GPRO could be a speculative buy for investors, who may hope that a short squeeze occurs, which could rapidly push GPRO’s stock price significantly higher, or that another company acquires GPRO at a premium to the current share price.