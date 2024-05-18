Ryanair FY Q4 Earnings Preview: Heady Growth Is Slowing

May 18, 2024 10:00 AM ETRyanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) StockBA
Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.88K Followers

Summary

  • Ryanair is one of Europe's largest and lowest cost airlines and has consistently been one of its best financial performers.
  • Ryanair faces challenges due to relationships with online travel agents and Boeing, its principal aircraft supplier.
  • Opportunities remain for Ryanair including growth in major European markets.

Ryanair airplanes at Bergamo airport

Ryanair aircraft at Bergamo, Italy

MaxBaumann/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is an ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Ireland but serving most countries of Europe plus parts of the Middle East and North Africa. A relatively young airline, RYAAY has

This article was written by

Tim Dunn profile picture
Tim Dunn
1.88K Followers
Focus on multinational transportation companies. Mercosur economies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RYAAY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RYAAY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RYAAY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News