Investment Thesis

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) deserves a buy rating due to its ability to capture a blend between growth and dividend income. Compared to peer dividend-growing funds, RDVY has seen superior performance with strong potential looking forward. While a key downside is its relatively high expense ratio, RDVY’s holdings selection methodology has captured a mix of companies with sustainable dividends and manageable debt. These qualities have led to strong performance over the past decade. In addition to strong dividend growth and capital appreciation potential, the fund also has an attractive valuation.

Fund Overview and Compared ETFs

RDVY is a passive ETF that tracks the Nasdaq US Rising Dividend Achievers Index. By tracking this index, the fund seeks to capture small, mid, and large cap companies that have characteristics of growing their dividends. With its inception in 2014, the fund has 50 holdings and $10.69B in AUM. By market sector, the fund is heaviest in financials (31.10%), followed by industrials (17.11%), and consumer discretionary (14.18%).

For comparison purposes, other funds examined are the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), and iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO). VIG seeks to track the S&P 500 U.S. Dividend Growers Index and therefore has similar objectives to RDVY. However, the Vanguard fund differs from RDVY in that it is a large blend fund that predominantly lacks small and mid-cap holdings. SCHD is also skewed towards large cap and is more evenly distributed among market sectors than RDVY with greater weight on health care and consumer staples. SCHD passively tracks an index that focuses on quality, dividend sustainability, and fundamental strength. Finally, DGRO is the newest of dividend funds compared and the most diversified. Like RDVY, DGRO seeks to provide investors with access to companies with sustained dividend growth.

Performance, Expense Ratio, and Dividend Yield Compared

RDVY has a 10-year average annual return of 12.15% and a 10-year total price return of over 170%. This performance places the fund in first place among peers over the past decade. By comparison, both VIG and SCHD have seen a 10-year average return of 10.90%. DGRO has just less than a 10-year history, but its average annual return since June 2014 is 11.60%. While these dividend growth ETFs have been below the average annual returns of the S&P 500, with a 10-year average return of about 12.4%, each fund has a higher dividend yield than the S&P 500 Index.

10-Year Total Price Return: RDVY and Compared Dividend Growth Funds (Seeking Alpha)

A key drawback for RDVY is its expense ratio compared to others. At 0.49%, RDVY has an expense ratio lower than the average expense ratio of all ETFs at 0.57%. However, RDVY’s fees are notably higher than all peer compared funds. While RDVY does not have the highest dividend yield currently, it has a strong history of dividend growth as I will cover later. This is due to key fundamental qualities to sustain dividend growth beyond its peers.

Expense Ratio, AUM, and Dividend Yield Comparison

RDVY VIG SCHD DGRO Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.06% 0.06% 0.08% AUM $10.69B $89.74B $56.30B $27.69B Dividend Yield TTM 1.95% 1.76% 3.33% 2.27% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 16 May 24

RDVY Holdings and Its Competitive Advantages

Because RDVY and each of the funds compared have different ways they achieve dividend growth, their top holdings differ greatly. RDVY has several unique holdings in its top 10 including Jackson Financial (JXN) and Garmin (GRMN). While RDVY is the least diversified fund at just 50 holdings, it is also the lightest on its top 10 holdings with a combined 22.0% weight.

Top 10 Holdings for RDVY and Peer Dividend Growing ETFs

RDVY – 50 holdings VIG – 340 holdings SCHD – 103 holdings DGRO – 419 holdings JXN – 2.38% MSFT – 3.87% TXN – 4.60% AAPL – 3.15% GRMN – 2.26% AAPL – 3.81% AMGN – 4.41% XOM – 3.13% QCOM – 2.25% AVGO – 3.43% PEP – 4.12% CVX – 3.06% EQH – 2.22% JPM – 3.33% LMT – 4.11% MSFT – 3.04% MLI – 2.18% XOM – 2.84% CVX – 4.10% JPM – 2.97% WSM – 2.18% UNH – 2.69% PFE – 4.09% JNJ – 2.53% AXP – 2.14% V – 2.44% KO – 4.01% AVGO – 2.41% FITB – 2.14% PG – 2.31% CSCO – 3.96% ABBV – 2.29% KLAC – 2.14% MA – 2.24% VZ – 3.87% PG – 2.13% AAPL – 2.12% JNJ – 2.09% BLK – 3.86% MRK – 1.92% Click to enlarge

Source: Multiple, compiled by author on 16 May 24

Looking forward, RDVY has multiple unique qualities that prime the fund for greater dividend growth than its peers. Aside from a history of greater dividend growth and capital appreciation, the First Trust fund has a low payout ratio for its top holdings and a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio. These qualities present fundamental strengths for the ETF and are discussed in further detail below.

Advantage #1: Strong Dividend Growth Rates

Before we get into the unique qualities for RDVY, it is important to understand why dividend growth is important. To explain this importance, we can simply look at the historic performance between 1973 and 2023. A Hartford Funds study found that while the average annual return over the 50-year period for dividend growers was 10.19%, dividend payers saw 9.17%, and the equal-weighted S&P 500 Index saw 7.72%. The compounding effect of reinvesting the dividends for these dividend growing companies was impressive over a lengthy time horizon. Therefore, we can conclude that dividend growers have led to better overall performers in previous decades.

Dividend Growers Performance vs. Other Indexes, 1973-2023 (Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds)

RDVY seeks to capture these “dividend growers” by using specific quantifiable criteria. First, to be eligible in the index that RDVY tracks, a company must have paid a dividend in the trailing twelve months greater than the dividend paid in the trailing twelve months from three to five years ago. This key metric has resulted in RDVY seeing a 3-year and 5-year dividend growth CAGR greater than its compared funds.

Dividend Yield Growth Comparison

RDVY VIG SCHD DGRO Dividend Growth 3 YR CAGR 20.73% 11.39% 8.56% 8.36% Dividend Growth 5 YR CAGR 19.31% 8.46% 11.80% 9.70% Click to enlarge

Source: Seeking Alpha, 16 May 24

Advantage #2: Dividend Sustainability

While almost any company can initiate or even growth their dividend, a key factor that we must examine is dividend sustainability. To measure this quality, we can look at the dividend payout ratios since this gives us a sense of how much a company’s profit is going towards paying dividends. To be included in the index, a company must have a trailing twelve-month period with a payout ratio less than 65%.

Compared with VIG, RDVY’s average payout ratio for its top 10 holdings was significantly lower at just 25.63%. While the below table simply shows that unweighted average of each of RDVY’s and VIG’s top 10 holdings, this gives us a sense of RDVY selection methodology. The First Trust fund’s criteria for including companies with low payout ratios drives a more sustainable dividend growth.

Payout Ratios for RDVY and VIG Top 10 Holdings

RDVY Holding (% Weight) Payout Ratio VIG Holding (% Weight) Payout Ratio JXN (2.38%) 18.42% MSFT (3.87%) 25.37% GRMN (2.26%) 48.67% AAPL (3.81%) 14.93% QCOM (2.25%) 35.24% AVGO (3.43%) 45.91% EQH (2.22%) 17.72% JPM (3.33%) 25.66% MLI (2.18%) 13.17% XOM (2.84%) 42.51% WSM (2.18%) 24.23% UNH (2.69%) 29.18% AXP (2.14%) 20.59% V (2.44%) 21.36% FITB (2.14%) 38.98% PG (2.31%) 57.36% KLAC (2.14%) 24.38% MA (2.24%) 19.26% AAPL (2.12%) 14.93% JNJ (2.09%) 45.51% RDVY Top 10 Holding Average Payout Ratio: 25.63% VIG Top 10 Holding Average Payout Ratio: 32.71% Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author, Data from Seeking Alpha, 16 May 24

Advantage #3: Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Another factor we can examine to assess a company’s capacity for dividend growth and sustainability is its debt. To be included in the index that RDVY tracks, a company must have a cash to debt ratio greater than 50%. Therefore, in addition to payout ratio, another key factor we can examine is a company’s debt-to-equity ratio. This gives us a sense of how much equity each holding has to cover debt obligations. Lower than 1.0 is desirable, while greater than 2.0 is risky as it implies a high amount of debt. Looking at RDVY and DGRO’s total debt-to-equity ratios for each top 10 holding, we see that RDVY’s average is more attractive. Again, while the below table simply shows an unweighted average of the top 10 holdings for each ETF, this comparison gives us a sense of the quality for RDVY’s holdings and selection criteria.

Total Debt-to-Equity RDVY and DGRO Top 10 Holdings

RDVY Holding (% Weight) Total Debt/Equity DGRO (% Weight) Total Debt/Equity JXN (2.38%) 0.59 AAPL (3.15%) 1.41 GRMN (2.26%) .036 XOM (3.13%) 0.19 QCOM (2.25%) 0.63 CVX (3.06%) 0.14 EQH (2.22%) 1.17 MSFT (3.04%) 0.42 MLI (2.18%) 0.01 JPM (2.97%) 2.28 WSM (2.18%) 0.65 JNJ (2.53%) 0.48 AXP (2.14%) 1.76 AVGO (2.41%) 1.66 FITB (2.14%) 0.98 ABBV (2.29%) 9.24 KLAC (2.14%) 2.20 PG (2.13%) 0.64 AAPL (2.12%) 1.41 MRK (1.92%) 0.85 RDVY Top 10 Holding Average Total Debt/Equity 0.94 DGRO Top 10 Holding Average Total Debt/Equity 1.73 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author, Data from Yahoo Finance, 16 May 24

Current Valuation

In addition to having strong dividend growth and sustainability metrics, RDVY has a comparatively attractive valuation. Over the past year, RDVY has outperformed all examined peer dividend funds substantially with a 27.25% price return. This performance is also roughly on par with the S&P 500’s one-year return of 27.4%.

One Year Performance: RDVY and Compared Dividend Growth ETFs (Seeking Alpha)

Despite a strong recent performance, RDVY is more attractively valued than all peers as well as the S&P 500 Index overall. Utilizing price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, RDVY has the lowest value of compared peers as well as the S&P 500’s P/E ratio at 27.53. Looking forward, I see RDVY’s attractive valuation, dividend sustainability, and low debt ratio for its top 10 holdings as a solid buy signal. I believe the fund will be able to grow its overall dividend yield, contributing to its capital appreciation.

Valuation Metrics for RDVY and Peer Competitors

RDVY VIG SCHD DGRO P/E ratio 11.55 23.10 15.92 20.66 P/B ratio 2.19 4.40 3.07 3.44 Click to enlarge

Source: Compiled by Author from Multiple Sources, 16 May 24

Risks to Investors

While many dividend-paying companies are typically stable and well established, RDVY is not without risk. In fact, the fund has seen volatility slightly higher than the market overall as measured by its standard deviation. At 20.22, RDVY has a higher implied amount of volatility than the 3-year standard deviation of the S&P 500 at 18.

Although RDVY has a strong track record of capturing dividend growers, its selection criteria methodology is not perfect. If one or more of its top holdings are unable to sustain its dividend, this may force the company to cut its dividend. Dividend cuts typically result in declining share price in addition to lower dividend payment, hitting investors with a "double whammy".

Concluding Summary

RDVY has a strong track record of dividend growth and capital appreciation. While it has a higher expense ratio than other similar funds, its performance has outweighed this downside. Examining dividend payout ratios and debt-to-equity ratios for RDVY’s top holdings, the fund is successful in capturing stocks with strong potential for dividend growth. Finally, RDVY has attractive P/E and P/B ratios compared to peer funds, further adding to its qualities.