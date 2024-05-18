Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (SRFM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Surf Air Mobility, Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 18, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Taylor Giles - Investor Relations
Stan Little - Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Reeves - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Austin Moeller - Canaccord Genuity
Benjamin Johnson - Piper Sandler

Operator

Thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Surf Air First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Taylor Giles to kick things off. Taylor, please go ahead.

Taylor Giles

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Surf Air Mobility's first quarter 2024 Earnings Call. I'm joined today by Stan Little, Surf Air's outgoing CEO; and Oliver Reeves, Surf Air's CFO. Please note that we released our results this afternoon, which are available in filings with the SEC and on Surf Air's Investor page at investors.surfair.com.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that we may, during this call, discuss our outlook and future performance. These forward-looking statements may be preceded by words such as we expect, we believe, we anticipate or other similar such statements.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from the views expressed today. Some of these risks have been set forth in our earnings release and our periodic reports filed with the SEC. During today's call, we will also present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

Additional disclosures regarding non-GAAP measures, including a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, are included in the earnings release we issued earlier today, which has been posted on the Investor Relations page of Surf

