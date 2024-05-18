Panama7

Investment summary

My recommendation for Logitech (NASDAQ:LOGI) is a buy rating. I believe there are strong growth tailwinds ahead that can drive LOGI’s growth back to low teens, especially considering that the addressable market is extremely large. As LOGI sees growth recovery, I also expect margins to expand accordingly on the back of better inventory management, lower product costs, and operating leverage.

Business Overview

LOGI designs, manufactures, and markets computer peripheral products such as mouse, keyboards, headsets, PC webcams, etc. Segment-wise, LOGI reports in 4 main segments: Creativity & Productivity [CNP], Video Collaboration [VC], Gaming, and Headset & Others. Of the 4, CNP is the largest segment that did $2.14 billion in FY24 sales; Gaming is the second largest that did $1.23 billion; VC did $609 million; and Headset and Others did $314 million. Geography-wise, LOGI is a global company that sells its products worldwide. The business revenue exposure mix is: ~42% in the Americas, 29% in APAC, and 29% in EMEA. LOGI’s competitive advantage stems from its ability to create good products. For instance, LOGI offers the best webcams and mouse, and the reason they are able to do so, I believe, is because of its size and long operating history in the industry. With more than four decades of operating history, LOGI has a large database of user data, which enables them to create the right products.

4Q24 results update

Released on 30 April, LOGI reported total revenue of $1.01 billion, adj. gross profit of $441 million, adj. EBIT of $159 million, adj. net income of $154 million, and adj. EPS of $0.99. This set of results beat consensus on all fronts; notably, EBIT came in more than 50% higher (consensus expected $100 million) and EPS came in 57% higher (consensus expected $0.36). Taking a deeper look into segments, CNP saw 11% growth to $519 million, VC fell by 17% to $148 million, Gaming grew 14% to $273 million, and Headset and Others fell by 27%.

Positive outlook for revenue to continue growing

I believe LOGI still has room to continue growing its topline in the foreseeable future, driven by VC demand recovery, Gaming segment, and AI.

On VC demand, while it was reported that the segment saw a 17% y/y decline, on an organic and constant currency basis, VC actually grew 2% in the quarter. After five consecutive quarters of organic decline, this turnaround in trend sends a positive message that a turnaround in demand might be happening soon. Considering that the VC market remains challenging as office vacancy rates remain high and the cost of operating business is still high due to the high rate environment (impacting IT spending budgets), this 2% growth is a very healthy sign that LOGI is executing well and operationally ready for when the market upturns. Importantly, the VC TAM is extremely large and still underpenetrated, and given LOGI's leading position in the market, I believe the growth runway is still very long ahead. Also, while vacancy rates are high, this also means that there are more people working from home, and for these employees (those with a laptop) to conduct online meetings, they need a webcam and related accessories to do so. These are opportunities for LOGI to capture as well.

On Gaming demand, it was very encouraging to see positive demand trends continue in the PC gaming segment, where revenue grew organically by 8% on a constant currency basis, driven by robust performance in the simulation category. Management acknowledged that weaker promotional spending and more intense competition caused LOGI to lose market share in China, but has also declared this a top strategic priority for the next three quarters. As such, I expect some form of market share recovery to further support the current pace of growth (or higher). Similar to the VC segment, Gaming is a large and growing industry that offers plenty of opportunities for LOGI to continue growing forward. The number of gamers is growing at a rate of mid-single-digit percentage, and since there is a wide variety of games available (e.g., racing, first-person shooting, VR, etc.), there are multiple accessories that LOGI can look to capture demand for. According to third-party research, the gaming PC peripherals market is expected to grow by 10% in the coming years, and I would expect LOGI to grow at least at the same level.

Lastly, LOGI should also benefit from the increasing demand for AI. According to management, AI could provide a number of benefits to the company. For instance, they think there's a chance to help workers be more productive by including AI-specific features into its keyboard offering or by incorporating more sophisticated AI capabilities into its products (like improved voice recognition). Moreover, AI PC is a hot topic now, which could kickstart a big upgrade cycle as businesses look to further embed AI into their workstations. I would anticipate strong incremental demand for LOGI's PC peripherals if an AI-driven PC refresh cycle were to materialize. After all, consumers who purchase a new PC are likely to also purchase the corresponding peripherals.

Well position to expand gross margin

It is worth mentioning that LOGI achieved an adj. gross margin of 43.6% in 4Q24, representing a 130 bps increase sequentially. This puts the company closer to the upper end of the long-term target range for gross margin, which is 39%–44%. Less promotional spending, tighter cost control, and solid execution were the primary factors driving this expansion. Management has indicated that the current strong levels will be sustainable and is guiding the FY25 adj. gross margin to be around 41%, which is encouraging. As a result of the successful reduction of product costs brought about by redesign, improved inventory management, and more advantageous negotiated supply chain procurement, I believe the company is now in a much better position to continue expanding its gross margin to the upper end of its targeted range.

Valuation

I model LOGI using a YY approach, and using my assumptions, I believe LOGI is worth ~$101. I believe LOGI is going to see growth recovery from here. Using LOGI’s past cycles performance, where in the recovery cycle growth goes up >10%, I expect the same cyclical performance in this cycle as well. Adj earnings margin should improve accordingly (I expect margin to expand to 17% in FY27) as LOGI continues to expand gross margin to achieve the high end of its guide. Attaching LOGI historical average PE multiple to my FY27 earnings estimate of $878 million, I see a 14% upside to the stock.

Risk

Margins may not expand as much as I expected as management seems to be focused on reinvesting in R&D and branding. If management were to accelerate investments into their strategic priorities, this would likely offset any gross margin upside and limit operating margin expansion. This would mean that my forecasts are too optimistic and the upside is a lot lower.

Conclusion

My view for LOGI is a buy rating due to strong tailwinds for growth and margin expansion. The large and growing addressable market, particularly in VC and Gaming segments, should support growth ahead for LOGI. Management’s focus on cost control and improved inventory management should further expand margins. While reinvestment in R&D and branding could limit margin upside, I believe the potential upside outweighs the risks.