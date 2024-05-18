GEE Group Inc. (JOB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2024 2:54 AM ETGEE Group Inc. (JOB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Derek Dewan - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kim Thorpe - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Alex Stuckey - Chief Operating Officer,

Conference Call Participants

Derek Dewan

Hello, and welcome to the GEE Group Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter, and First Half ended March 31, 2024, earnings and update webcast conference call. I'm Derek Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group. I will be hosting today's call. Joining me as a co-presenter is Kim Thorpe, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us today.

It is our pleasure to share with you GEE Group's results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter, and first half ended March 31, 2024 and provide you with our outlook for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year and the foreseeable future.

Some comments Kim and I will make may be considered forward-looking, including predictions, expectations, and other statements about our future performance. These represent our current judgments of what the future holds and are subject to risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties are described below under the caption, forward-looking statements, safe harbor, and in Wednesday's earnings press release, and our most recent form 10-Q, 10-K and other SEC filings under the caption's cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update statements made on today's call.

During this presentation, we also will talk about some non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliation and explanation of the non-GAAP measures we will address today are included in the earnings press release, our presentation of financial amounts and related items including growth rates, margins, and trend metrics are based upon rounded amounts for purposes of

Recommended For You

About JOB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JOB

Trending Analysis

Trending News