gopixa

Following in the footsteps of my earlier article on VanEck's Bitcoin Spot ETF (HODL) todays article dives into the rivaling Valkyrie Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:BRRR).

Introduction

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund is one more of the many cutting-edge exchange-traded funds (ETFs) aimed at giving investors exposure to bitcoin. This ETF stands out in comparison to direct exposure to bitcoin (BTC-USD) made possible by the ETF structure's simplicity. What more, it guarantees safe custody of cold storage, giving investors peace of mind about their investments. It is backed by an established investment company, Valkyrie, that specializes in digital assets, giving it legitimacy and experience in navigating the intricacies of the cryptocurrency space. Its remarkable 39% year-to-date percentage change illustrates its attraction to investors looking to gain exposure to the world of digital currencies. Given its 0.25% fee ratio, $535 million in assets under management, and rapidly rising number of outstanding shares, BRRR is a strong choice for those who are interested in incorporating Bitcoin into their investing portfolios.

Why BRRR?

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund offers investors a unique opportunity to directly capitalize on the growth potential of bitcoin without the complexities associated with self-custody. With an expense ratio of 0.25%, the Fund's management fee has been temporarily waived for the first three months, effectively reducing the cost of entry for investors during this initial period. This fee waiver, coupled with the Fund's impressive net assets of $535 million and average daily trading volume of 263,000 shares, enhances its appeal to potential investors, ranking at number 8 by AUM of all spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Through the structure of an ETF, the Fund ensures seamless integration of bitcoin into investors' brokerage accounts, enabling easy tracking and management alongside traditional assets. Security is prioritized through the use of cold storage custody provided by Coinbase Custody trust Company LLC, offering investors a peace of mind regarding the safety of their holdings.

Supported by the expertise and credibility of Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC and CoinShares Co., the Fund's objective is to mirror the performance of bitcoin as represented by the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate. This strategic alignment, combined with the temporary fee waiver, positions the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund as an attractive option for investors seeking exposure to the main "blue chip" of the digital asset's space.

Holdings and Performance

Bitcoin, and therefor BRRR, has had an impressive performance the past few months. Looking at the past three months, BRRR has returned 35.44%, and similarly, VanEck's HODL, a comparably positioned Spot Bitcoin ETF, has returned 35.15% the past three months.

Data by YCharts

Both of these products have extremely similar return profiles, given their nearly identical constructs. However, an imperative factor to look into when comparing Bitcoin spot ETFs is their management fees. HODL beats BRRR by 0.05% in management fees. Additionally, the BRRR fee waiver is hard locked at three months whereas HODL will be waived until March 2025 or until Assets Under Management reaches $1.5 Billion. What this concludes is that although BRRR has had an impressive return profile, there are near identical ETF vehicles to get the same exposure for less, making it very difficult to find a reason for coughing up an extra 0.05% in managerial fees.

Data by YCharts

The last three months show that BRRR has had a bit more volatility and spread in its discount or premium to NAV compared to a more liquid counterparty like Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) the leading spot Bitcoin ETF by AUM. As of writing, BRRR holds a discount or premium to the NAV of 0.08% compared to GBTC 0.07%. Although this is much tighter than what the discount or premium to the NAV looked like a year ago for GBTC, the fact that a discount or premium to the NAV exists is yet another reason for holding the raw underlying asset, bitcoin, if possible.

A Quick Look On-Chain

Taking a look on chain, we can verify that the on-chain funds closely match what is being published on the official BRRR page. Aside from a small decrease around the end of May, aligning with the downward trending market at the point in time, BRRR has been accumulating bitcoin since its inception, and, as of writing, it is sitting at just over of 8,011 Bitcoin.

Arkham Intelligence BRRR Holdings

BRRR's official page on Valkyrie's website shows a total Bitcoin count of 8,105. The 94 Bitcoin difference is likely due to the regular in/out flows of the fund, which can be cross-referenced on chain where we can see regular in/out flows on a weekly basis to support the buy/sell demand of the ETF. To conclude the on-chain section, the on chain wallet balances fairly reflect Valkyrie's offering, however, they should be continuously monitored as a hygiene factor before making any investments.

Risks and Considerations

Investors should weigh the risks involved carefully, First off, the price of bitcoin is notoriously speculative and is prone to large swings over brief intervals of time, due to the possibility of both potential gains and losses being amplified by this volatility, investors must have a high risk tolerance. Another level of danger is the regulatory ambiguity around bitcoin. Regulations governing cryptocurrencies differ greatly between countries and are dynamic, which could have an effect on the worth and legality of bitcoin investments, which in turn would hamper the price of a Bitcoin ETF even if it in itself is regulatory compliant. Examining the Trust's prospectus is a great place to dig a bit deeper for those keen to understand the risks in greater detail.

Conclusion

To sum up, while the Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund may seem like an attractive choice for investors wanting exposure to the growing bitcoin market, there are notable downsides. Despite its design as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) offering a straightforward way to invest in bitcoin, BRRR comes with a higher expense ratio compared to similar options. This higher cost can significantly erode returns over time. Additionally, the temporary fee waiver is just that—temporary—leaving investors to shoulder the burden of high fees in the future. Considering these factors, a more cost-effective alternative like the HODL spot Bitcoin ETF (HODL) may be a better choice. HODL offers similar exposure to the bitcoin market without the hefty fees, providing a more economical and potentially more profitable investment option in the long run.