Bird Construction Inc. (BIRDF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.87K Followers

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCPK:BIRDF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript May 15, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Teri McKibbon - President and CEO
Wayne Gingrich - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Ian Gillies - Stifel
Frederic Bastien - Raymond James
Maxim Sytchev - National Bank

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the Bird Construction First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. We will begin with Teri McKibbon, President and Chief Executive Officer's presentation, which will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the webcast is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

Before commencing the conference call, the company reminds those present that certain statements which are made express management's expectations or estimates of future performance and therefore constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Management's formal comments and responses to any questions you might ask may include forward-looking information. Therefore, the company cautions today's participants that such forward-looking information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not guarantee future performance. The company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. In addition, our presentation today includes references to a number of financial measures, which do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other companies and are therefore considered non-GAAP measures.

I would now

Recommended For You

About BIRDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BIRDF

Trending Analysis

Trending News