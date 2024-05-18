Tom Werner

Overview

I am studying the AdTech industry because I think it is an attractive market with very good economic factors (economies of scale and network effects). I have been writing an investment thesis about AppLovin (APP) and Perion Networks (PERI). Now, I analyze The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD). One of the most important conclusions about this industry is that size is critical, and The Trade Desk has it. From my perspective, the business strategy is very sound, but its stock price is fair, and I recommend waiting. My recommendation aligns with the other Seeking Alpha analysts and the SA Quant, as shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Seeking Alpha

Digital advertising: new world of opportunities

First, let's explore the vast potential of the open web market, a realm of opportunity for The Trade Desk. We could divide the market into two parts: the so-called walled garden, which comprises all the companies that manage their apps/websites and mainly are social network operators like Google (GOOG), Meta (META), and Amazon. These three major players in the US digital ad industry are 64% of the market, according to eMarketer. The total industry is $200 billion in 2023, and the rest of the player's market is $70 billion. I include other companies like TikTok, which has $16 billion in the US, and Snap, which has about $4 billion in the wall garden market. So, I estimate that the open web market, ripe with potential, is worth $40 billion in revenue.

Figure 2: eMarketer

The Trade Desk competes in all markets, including walled gardens and open internet, because it focuses on the demand side of the advertising industry. That means it tries to manage all brands' and advertising agencies' digital ad expenditures. Their influence in walled gardens is minimal because Google or Meta mainly manages it, but the open internet poses opportunities. There is a growing supply of premium content, especially from video streaming, and new possibilities for advertising, like out-of-the-door digital advertising.

Business strategy

Let's detail The Trade Desk's business strategy. The company strategically positions itself on the demand side of the business, aiming to gain control of the advertising budget of brands and advertising agencies. It connects these clients with all digital ad media through an AI platform that can assess millions of ad opportunities every second. The company focuses on premium content on the open internet and has established agreements with premium suppliers. It plans to leverage its efficacy with UID2.0, which will create a standard of client identification and allow clients to use its first-party data without relinquishing control.

It is being measured that premium content is 67% more effective than other websites with lower-quality content. Those publishers charge a higher price, but the effectiveness is much greater. In the end, there is more margin for The Trade Desk. The company works with Disney, NBCU, LG, Vizio, Cox Media, TF1, M6, Roku, and other premium players.

The Trade Desk reaches over 90 million households and over 120 million CTV devices, with 15 million advertising impressions per second. Its dimensions are one of the biggest in the industry, and to manage this, they must operate a sophisticated platform connecting the needs of different groups of partners: supply-side platform companies, brands, agencies, publishers, content owners in various media (Display, mobile, social, CTV, Retail,…)

There is a growing adoption of UID2.0 among industry entities. Even competitors are using this user identification system. Management declares that cookie depreciation will lower revenue for publishers by 30% and 50%, and UID2.0 adoption will increase CPM by 30%. No objective studies are still available, but it is a good starting point before Google’s cookie depreciation.

The Trade Desk is focused on the US market, producing 88% of revenue. I think there is an opportunity to expand further in the European, Asian, and Latin American markets. I estimate the potential is to reach at least 50% of offshore revenue. That means there is an upside of 76% to get the right mix. The drawback is that rules are more restrictive in other markets, like Europe, and margins will be harder to maintain.

For me, it is a sound business strategy ready to capture the leadership of the AdTech industry. It is a business with network effects and economies of scale. As long as more publishers work with The Trade Desk, more brands and agencies will work with them so that revenue will grow exponentially. Development, sales, and marketing costs per unit will decrease as the company grows. This is the prospect I envision for The Trade Desk.

Competition

The Trade Desk has two groups of competitors: DSPs from bigger companies such as Google (GOOG) and Adobe (ADBE) and smaller players in the AdTech space. Google Network's revenue was $7.4 billion in the last quarter, but it decreased 1% year over year. Adobe Digital Media generated $3.8 billion, which is up 12%. Both players are bigger than The Trade Desk, with quarterly revenue of 0.5 billion, growing 28%. Still, the advantage is the focus as the rest are inside two bigger organizations with different priorities. The Trade Desk is more oriented to the demand-side platform, which gives them a closer relationship with the players that lead advertising budgets and a more impartial position.

The other competitors are smaller AdTech companies, where The Trade Desk's advantage is size, which is critical in this business. As you can see in Figure 3, I show you revenue from the main competitors. The Trade Desk is the second, but the bigger one, Stagwell (STGW), has remained flat.

Figure 3: Seeking Alpha

Valuation

As usual, I set revenue at total revenue for the last four quarters to capture the latest quarterly results. So, my 2023 revenue is $2,055 million, 25% higher than last year's. I expect to grow at 25% during the next ten years, and later on, the growth rate will be 3% forever. This constant 25% revenue growth is conservative because I expect The Trade Desk to capture more market share in the digital ad market. The company is the leader in the demand-side platforms, and this size will give it an edge in capturing more market share each time. I estimate that this business is getting so complex that just a few companies will succeed, and The Trade Desk will be one of them. Besides, there is the international expansion I have talked about before.

This business has economies of scale for the leaders, and costs decrease proportionally more as revenue grows. In the last four quarters, Adjusted EBITDA has been 40%. This margin will expand three percentage points to 43% in the previous ten years. As an illustration, you can see from the last 10-Q report that General and administrative expenses decreased from 34% of revenue to 26% and platform costs from 22% to 21% (Figure 4), indicative of this evolution.

Those prospects are confirmed in the last earning report, where revenue accelerated at 28%, rising to $491 million over an expected $480.5 million. Earnings were 26 cents a share, up 13%, when analysts' expectations were 22 cents.

Figure 4: The Trade Desk 10-Q

I expect tax savings on non-cash items to be 28% of revenues, the average of the last four quarters, and lower than the previous three years. Investment in net working capital will be 7% like in 2024, conservative, as the earlier years have been much higher. I expect CAPEX to be 3% of revenue, which aligns with the earlier years.

Cash flows will be discounted at an 11% WACC because the beta is 1.50 and risk-free at 4.5%. There is a 10% debt over capital and a terminal value of 3%.

Figure 5: Author

As shown in Figure 5, my estimate of value is $85 per share, a -5.6% premium over its current stock price.

Risks

The main risk I foresee for The Trade Desk is the possibility that the margin expansion I have discussed will not be realized. That means there will be no economies of scale, and costs will be higher proportionally. That can happen if a digital advertising platform is a commodity for the advertising agency in the market, and sales and marketing costs (25% of revenue) will increase to capture business from clients. Platform and technology costs (21% of revenue) can increase disproportionately if AI costs don’t decrease while platform competition increases with expensive functionality.

I model this risk by decreasing the current margin by two percentage points from 2028, the worst scenario. In this scenario, my estimation of the company's value lowers to $76.8 per share, a 15% discount over the current stock price.

The other risk I envision is that a new player, a company like Google, disrupts the market and races to dominate the market, leaving The Trade Desk behind. The consequences for the company will be dramatic, but the probability of occurrence is less than 1%. To beat The Trade Desk with the current business development is hard, and with 15 years of experience. It would be easier for a company like Google to buy the company.

Conclusion

I like the company, which has an exceptional growth rate of close to 30% and an adjusted EBITDA of nearly 40%. As used in the software world, this is a rule of 70, an exceptional performance. The opportunity is outstanding because the advertising industry is going through a significant transformation in two dimensions: 1) more premium content, especially in CTV with high margins, and 2) new media (retail, podcasts, out-of-door digital,…)

The stock price is in line with my valuation, so I recommend waiting for a correction in its price. The market is bullish, expecting the Fed to cut rates, but I think it deserves to wait to acquire this excellent business at a reasonable price of under $80 per share.