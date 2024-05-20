Fund Your Forever Home With These High Dividends

Phillip Spears/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Buying a home is often the biggest financial transaction that one will make in their lifetime, and in turn, the monthly mortgage payment likely holds priority over most other things in one's household budget. That's why it's so important to secure a recurring funding source for this expense in both good times and bad.

While income from a job could be the primary source, I prefer to secure alternative sources that can help me sleep better at night knowing that if one income source fails, there are backup sources from which to draw upon, and even one day fully replace a primary source to fund housing and everyday living expenses.

One effective strategy is to invest in companies that pay reliable dividends. Dividend-paying stocks offer a dual advantage: the potential for capital appreciation and a steady stream of income. This income can be reinvested to compound returns or used to fund significant life goals, such as purchasing a forever home.

In this article, I explore two reliable dividend payers that have strong track records of delivering a growing income stream for investors. Both are trading at reasonably attractive valuations with yields from 5-7%, so let's get started!

#1: Realty Income Corp.

Realty Income Corp. (O) is known as "The Monthly Dividend Company" and became a Dividend Aristocrat in recent years, after having grown its dividend every year for 25 years. Its portfolio is diversified across over 1,500 mostly necessity-based tenants across the U.S. and Western Europe, where it has an expanding presence with opportunistic growth.

I last covered Realty Income in February, when it was trading at a slightly lower P/FFO valuation, when the market was more negative around dividend stocks due to higher interest rates.

Realty Income maintained a Q1'24 high occupancy rate of 98.6%, which is consistent with the prior quarter, and has a portfolio of over 15,000 properties under triple-net leases. It's also operating in a strong leasing environment, as supported by a rent recapture rate of 104.3% on the 198 leases renewed or re-leased during the first quarter.

Western Europe continues to be an area of focus for O, as over half ($323 million) of the $598 million worth of investments last quarter were in that region. This appears to be an accretive strategy, as O is able to achieve higher cap rates on acquisitions in Western Europe, as supported by the 8.2% cap rates on Q1 acquisitions in the region, as opposed to the 7.3% cap rates that O saw on newly acquired properties in the U.S.

Management is guiding for 4.3% AFFO per share growth in 2024, through a combination of annual rent escalators and continued accretive acquisitions. O anticipates being able to fund $2 billion worth of acquisitions this year without the need to tap equity markets, through $825 million of free cash flow after the Spirit Realty merger and planned dispositions across the portfolio.

Moreover, O is supported by a strong A- credit rating from S&P, with O being just a handful of REITs having this distinction, and a reasonably safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5x. This lends support to the 5.6% dividend yield, which is well-supported by a 73.5% payout ratio.

A good rule of thumb for me is to invest in Realty Income whenever it yields above 5% as it does now. Plus, at a forward P/FFO of 13.0 at the current price of $55.19, O currently trades well below its historical P/FFO of 17.3. Notably, O carries a 'Strong Buy' Quant Rating, with a B- for Valuation and A+/A scores for Growth and Profitability.

With a 5.6% dividend yield and forward guidance for over 4% AFFO/share growth, O could deliver market-level performance with a far higher yield than the S&P 500 (SPY) even without a return to its mean valuation.

Seeking Alpha

#2: Enbridge

Enbridge (ENB) is a leading North American energy company with an attractive and diversified portfolio of liquids (crude oil and refined products), natural gas, and renewable energy assets. The largely midstream nature of the company means that it's not susceptible to swings in commodity prices like upstream oil and gas companies.

I last covered ENB when it was slightly cheaper in February, when many dividend stocks were out of favor due to renewed fears around higher interest rates.

This is supported by the fact that 98% of ENB's cash flows are either fee-based or contracted, and 80% of its EBITDA has inflation protections. Moreover, over 95% of ENB's customers carry investment-grade credit ratings, furthering the stability of its cash flows.

ENB has continued to showcase strong underlying operating fundamentals, with Adjusted EBITDA and DCF (distributable cash flow) growing by 11% and 4% YoY, respectively, during Q1 2024. It's worth noting that ENB's base business, which excludes new projects currently under development produced YoY DCF/share growth of 8%.

This was driven by high utilization rates in liquids pipelines, gas transmission, and renewables. Specifically, ENB's Mainline transported over 3.1 million barrels per day, maintaining high utilization rates. Moreover, ENB continues to make progress in offshore wind projects in France, which has started generating electricity, powering over 400,000 homes.

Management is guiding for 5% annual EBITDA growth in the medium term, comprised of 3% growth stemming from ENB's backlog of projects, and 1-2% annual growth from asset efficiencies, productivity enhancements, and built-in revenue escalators. This is supported by Enbridge's formation of the Whistler JV to enhance its presence in the Permian Basin, and the acquisition of two marine docks and adjacent land at the Ingleside export facility (for the liquids business) for $200 million is set to optimize operations and increase capacity.

ENB is backed by a BBB+ credit rating from S&P and carries a safe net debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7x, considering its diverse utility-like business. This lends support to the 7.2% dividend yield, and a Dividend-to-DCF payout ratio of around 65%. While ENB is not technically a Dividend Aristocrat, since it's a Canadian company, it does have 29 consecutive years of dividend raises under its belt.

I continue to find ENB to be attractive at the current price of $36.76 with a Price-to-Cash Flow of 7.85x. As shown below, this is more-or-less in line with that of peers Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), MPLX LP (MPLX), and Williams Companies (WMB), whose P/CF ratios range from 7.6x to 8.8x. With a more diversified business model than its peers and higher exposure to renewable energy, investors may find ENB's 7.2% yield combined with forward expectations for 5% annual EBITDA growth to be appealing.

ENB vs. Peers P/CF (Seeking Alpha)

Risks to Consider

Risks to Realty Income come from higher interest rates, as that raises its cost of debt for debt refinancing and external acquisitions. Moreover, O's recent expansions into data centers and Western Europe may fall outside of its traditional core competencies.

Risks to Enbridge include potential for equity dilution through its recent filing to issue potential US $2 billion to fund the acquisition of natural gas plants from Dominion Energy (D). However, the deal is expected to be long-term accretive and management noted having alternatives such as tapping unsecured debt. Other risks include potential for faster than expected adoption for electric vehicles, which could lower demand for refined products that flow through its pipelines.

Investor Takeaway

Both Realty Income and Enbridge offer compelling investment opportunities for income-focused investors at their current valuations. With strong underlying fundamentals, stable cash flows, and attractive dividend yields, these companies provide a defensive element to a well-diversified portfolio. Additionally, both companies have demonstrated a commitment to consistent and increasing dividends over time, making them appealing options for long-term income investors.