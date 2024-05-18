Gary Yeowell

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP) is a recent office spin-off from W.P. Carey (WPC) that has performed well since it was listed as a separate, public company. The office REIT reported decent first fiscal quarter results at the beginning of the month and Net Lease Office Properties also continues to make progress selling offices. I believe that Net Lease Office Properties is undervalued based off of book value and the office spin-off has considerable upside revaluation potential!

Previous rating

I recommended Net Lease Office Properties as a strong buy in February -- Too Cheap To Ignore -- shortly after the office REIT paid a $0.34 per-share first dividend at the end of January. Net Lease Office Properties made an attractive value proposition especially because of its low valuation based off of adjusted FFO. Additionally, Net Lease Office Properties announced at the beginning of the month that it sold three additional office properties and shares continue to be priced at a large discount to book value. Given the strength of AFFO and low book value, I see an exceptionally attractive risk profile for investors.

Net Lease Office Properties latest earnings sheet for Q1’24

The office REIT generated $20.0M in adjusted FFO from its office real estate portfolio that, as of the end of the March quarter, consisted of 53 properties in which the REIT had full or partial ownership interests. These office real estate investments represented approximately 8.6M square feet and the portfolio had an occupancy rate of 92.6% as of the end of Q1’24.

Net Lease Office Properties’ adjusted FFO declined 14% year over year due to asset divestments in the company’s core business. I mentioned in my last work on the office REIT that the company sold 4 office properties for $43.1M in transaction proceeds in the fourth-quarter… which were used to repay debt.

At the beginning of May 2024, Net Lease Office Properties announced that it sold another 3 office buildings, totaling 770k square feet, for total proceeds of $131.6M. The office REIT also used those proceeds to repay outstanding borrowings, including $90M on a J.P. Morgan's senior secured mortgage. After those transactions, Net Lease Office Properties owns 49 office properties, 46 in the U.S. and 3 in Europe.

Net Lease Office Properties' had a total of $580.2M in liabilities as of Q1'24 of which $515.2M were financial obligations relating to the company's real estate holdings. With equity of $651.6M, Net Lease Office Properties makes a very compelling value proposition for investors that seek to buy assets below book value.

NLOP is a bargain-priced office REIT

Net Lease Office Properties is selling some office properties and may sell more in the future which may make it difficult to estimate correctly the amount of annualized base rent or adjusted FFO that may be in place at the end of the year. I did try to evaluate NLOP based off of adjusted FFO in my last work on the REIT and arrived at a $45 per-share fair value for Net Lease Office Properties, assuming $5.60 per-share in annualized adjusted FFO (implying an 8X AFFO valuation multiplier). With some uncertainty surrounding asset sales and the timing of those, Net Lease Office Properties may see a higher or lower level of adjusted FFO going forward.

However, we can also value NLOP based off of book value as the company owns a good chunk of real estate.

Net Lease Office Properties had a total equity value of $651.6M as of the end of the March quarter and approximately 14.9M shares outstanding which calculates to a book value per-share of $44... which sort of supports my earlier AFFO-based value estimate.

With a current share price of $23.76, NLOP trades at a P/BV ratio of 0.54X, meaning the company’s assets are valued at only about half of what they are worth on the company’s balance sheet (46% discount to book value). The reason for this is that investors have been worried about remote working and falling occupancy rates for office buildings, especially in major U.S. cities.

I believe investors are currently applying overly aggressive discounts to the book value of office REITs including Orion Office REIT (ONL), a spin-off from retail REIT Realty Income (O). This REIT is trading at an even larger discount of 76% to book value as investors don’t have a taste for office assets right now. If both REITs can either maintain high occupancy rates (again, NLOP had an occupancy rate above 90% in Q1'24) and/or sell assets at attractive cap rates, I believe investors will become more interested in such office REITs and correct the current mis-pricing.

Risks with NLOP

Net Lease Office Properties may sell more office properties which means the company is going to lose out on rental income. The most recent sale of the three office properties will lead to the loss of approximately $13.2M in base rent. A key risk here is that Net Lease Office Properties could sell properties below book value which would pose a challenge from a valuation and cash flow point of view.

Final thoughts

Net Lease Office Properties is a spin-off office REIT that is trading well below fair value (book value). The REIT is selling some office properties and is using the proceeds to pay down its financial obligations. Considering that the REIT is still generating a very healthy level of recurring adjusted FFO from its property portfolio and that shares are so cheap, I believe the risk profile for REIT investors is exceptionally attractive. More transactions, possibly executed at prices above book value, could further support valuation gains for Net Lease Office Properties. With shares selling for 0.54X book value, I believe investors, as in the case of Orion Office REIT, apply excessively large discounts. Net Lease Office Properties could easily revalue to book value in the longer term, in my opinion, if the portfolio keeps performing well!