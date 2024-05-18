supersizer

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NASDAQ:CCCS) when I wrote about it during last November, as I gained confidence in CCCS's ability to continue its positive growth trend. Based on my current outlook and analysis of CCCS, I recommend a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that I expect CCCS to continue seeing low-teens growth as the growth runway is still long, and the new IX Cloud should make the CCCS platform even stickier, which will provide more opportunities for cross-selling. I have also adjusted my valuation expectations downwards to 18x forward EBITDA, and despite this revision, the upside is still attractive.

Review

CCCS reported earnings in late April, with total revenue coming in at $227 million, a 11% growth vs. 1Q23, which beat consensus estimates by 100bps. Adj EBITDA saw $94 million at a 41% margin, a 200bps improvement vs. 1Q23, which drove adj net income to $55 million at a 24% margin (also 100bps higher than 1Q24). Management raised its FY24 revenue guidance by $1 million to $947 million at the midpoint.

In my opinion, the growth runway for CCCS remains long ahead and should easily support >10% growth for the next few years. Let me remind readers that the size of the market is extremely huge, and CCCS processes more than $100 billion worth of transactions annually. Because of the complexity of the auto-claims process, which has multiple stakeholders (as shown in the chart above), there are plenty of opportunities for CCCS to monetize multiple participants in this ecosystem. It gets better when we consider that CCCS is only monetizing 10% of the $10 billion revenue opportunity (as noted during the MS TMT conference). The TAM could potentially expand to a bigger size as well when we include the broader Property and Casualty [P&C] insurance market, a potential market that management has called out in the 1Q24 call.

And, with our projected 2024 revenue representing a fraction of the $10 billion plus market opportunity we see in digitizing the P&C insurance economy, we believe we have decades of growth ahead of us. MS TMT conference

I believe the main driver of growth is going to come from cross-selling, and IX (Intelligent Experience) Cloud is going to be a game changer on this aspect. As a result of the IX cloud's business-driven architecture, information and notification can be triggered by events that are considered important enough to be marked as business events. As an example, if a car is involved in an accident, the insurance company may record it as a total loss, which would be a new business event. Consequently, the data will be communicated to the garage housing the vehicle, allowing for its prompt removal from the premises. Notification may also be sent to other insurance departments and salvage yards that may be interested in purchasing specific vehicle parts. The no-code configuration of workflows is another feature of IX Cloud that is useful in the complex auto insurance and repair industry. Essentially, CCCS platform helps customers make better decision as they get up to date information on multiple events, which in other words, improve overall productivity that improves profitability.

Currently, customers do not need to upgrade to enjoy IX Cloud, but this drives further cross-selling opportunities because it makes the CCCS platform even more sticky, such that customers are likely to adopt more of the CCCS solution to further complement this central platform. Note that CCCS has consistently reported software net dollar retention of high-single-digits to low-teens (1Q24 saw 107%).

There are a few products that I expect to see increasing adoption. Firstly, as stakeholders in the ecosystem look to further improve productivity, leveraging AI is definitely going to be a game changer, and CCCS’s First Look product [FL] and Subrogation are the right products for this. By using AI to analyze user-taken photos and those from salvage providers, FL improves the decision-making process, speeds up the official appraisal, and helps identify potential losses. In terms of subrogation, it uses AI to analyze structured and unstructured data across hundreds of pages, identify subrogation opportunities, and package them to maximize recoveries. On the receiving end of Subrogation, AI can read and summarize information both inside and outside of its customer's boundaries when it comes to subrogation, which speeds up the process of resolving claims.

Secondly, it is payments – which is a big opportunity for CCCS. As seen from the chart above, CCCS processes more than $100 billion worth of transactions a year. Assuming a typical take rate of ~20bps (Adyen take rate was around this level), this implies a revenue opportunity of at least $50 million. I think it would be an easy pitch for CCCS to convince its customers to use its payment module since they are already using CCCS core platform. However, payments revenue is negligible at the moment because the service is still in its early stages of payments offering evolution. Considering that the CCCS platform handles over $100 billion worth of transactions per year, this could potentially become a significant source of revenue in the future.

Valuation

I believe CCCS can grow at 11% easily, sustaining its 1Q24 growth momentum because of the large growth runway ahead and multiple opportunities to cross-sell its products. As I expect a large part of growth to be driven by cross-selling, it naturally means that CCCS is going to enjoy high incremental margins since there is no need to spend on customer acquisition costs again. As such, I see a clear path for EBITDA to continue growing in the low-to-mid-teens moving forward. One mistake that I have made previously is to assume that CCCS will trade back to a historical EBITDA average multiple of 20x. Based on my new analysis, the average multiple is closer to 18x if we remove pre-2022 from the comparison (pre-2022 saw high EBITDA growth that I don’t think CCCS can achieve). Assuming 18x, I see an upside of 14%.

Risk

Management guided the deceleration of topline growth for 2Q24 and is now expecting 8.5% growth. The reason for this deceleration is due to the timing of the contract coming into force, variations in volume-based elements of customer agreements, and the seasonality of client adoption of new products. While the reasons stated are believable, if the deceleration continues into 3Q24, it may be a red flag that the underlying demand strength is not as strong as I thought.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating for CCCS. The vast addressable market, combined with the rollout of IX Cloud, positions CCCS for continued low-teens growth and increased cross-selling opportunities. In particular, the increasing need for better productivity should continue to drive demand for AI-related products. While I've adjusted my valuation down to 18x forward EBITDA, the upside potential remains attractive at 14%.