A Gift For Net Buyers Of Stocks: Diamond Hill

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
618 Followers

Summary

  • Diamond Hill Investment Group is a net buyer of stocks and offers an opportunity for long-term investors due to its undervalued business model.
  • The company's simple business model generates high profits and returns, with aligned interests between employees and shareholders.
  • Diamond Hill's dividend payouts are supported by free cash flows, and its low valuation provides potential for future growth and cash distributions.

Interest

RBFried/E+ via Getty Images

Warren Buffett once said that, “We are a net buyer of stocks over time. Just like being a net buyer of food. I expect to buy food for the rest of my life and I hope that

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
618 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DHIL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DHIL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DHIL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News