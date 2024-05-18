RBFried/E+ via Getty Images

Warren Buffett once said that, “We are a net buyer of stocks over time. Just like being a net buyer of food. I expect to buy food for the rest of my life and I hope that food prices go down tomorrow.” Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) is an opportunity for long-term net buyers of stocks to invest in a business that has been chronically undervalued for years and that will continue to be undervalued. Diamond Hill has a simple business model, generates large amounts of profits and high rates of returns, its employees and portfolio managers have interests aligned with those of shareholders, and its dividend payouts are supported by free cash flows.

Business Model

Diamond Hill is a registered investment advisor that derives its revenue from investment advisory and fund administration services, which it provides through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc. It manages its fund through a value investment philosophy, which means that it seeks to buy assets at market prices lower than their intrinsic value, and investing for the long-term. According to its 1Q 2024 quarterly report, the company has $29.98 billion in assets under management (AUM) and $1.94 billion in assets under advisement (AUA), for a total of $31.92 billion in total AUM and AUA.

Source: 1Q 2023 10-Q

These assets are allocated across various strategies: seven U.S. equity, one alternative, one international equity, and three fixed income, as well as a very small amount in affiliated funds. The strategies are up 20% in terms of assets, since the same period last year, due to appreciation in the financial markets and net inflows.

Source: 1Q 2023 10-Q

For managing these assets, the company earns investment advisory and fund administration fees which are charges as a percentage of AUM. Investment advisory fees were 0.48% of average AUM in 1Q 2024. The company did not disclose fund administration fees. The higher the AUM, the greater the revenues earned by Diamond Hill. In addition, some clients are also charged periodic performance-based fees, so that net market appreciation and income also increases the firm’s revenues.

Source: 1Q 2023 10-Q

Globally, fees have been in decline since, perhaps the first index funds were launched by John Bogle of Vanguard, in 1974, with the process accelerating in the last decade. The reasons are simple: index funds offer better returns than most active managers, and they do so with very low fees. It is not worth it for most investors to pay an active manager a high fee just to get a slightly better return than index funds. So, the only way to grow is by growing AUM, which Diamond Hill has managed to do, growing AUM from $8.62 billion in 2010 to $$29.98 billion in 1Q 2024, compounding at a rate of 2.1% per quarter, or 8.66% a year. Two things determine this, as the analysis above showed: market appreciation and net inflows. Overall, if an investor is invested for the long-term, the market can be expected to appreciate, so what Diamond Hill has had to manage is ensuring that it does not experience market declines in the interim that are large enough that they lead to an exodus of cash. The company has been able to do this so far.

The other thing to say is that Diamond Hill operates a capital light business model. Its simple average invested capital has compounded by just 1.6% since 2019, because its chief resource is people. It does not need to make any large capital investments to grow the business. A business with just $120.19 million in invested capital can manage AUM and AUA of $31.92 billion.

Economic Category 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM Total Assets (unadjusted) $ 272,663,950.00 $ 263,097,341.00 $ 286,153,403.00 $ 249,821,410.00 $ 232,094,348.00 $ 209,085,809.00 Excess Cash $ 90,443,765.40 $ 95,950,447.64 $ 76,906,516.26 $ 60,105,381.62 $ 44,257,551.58 $ 14,811,903.06 Non-Interest-Bearing Current Liabilities (NIBCL) $ 35,287,241.00 $ 36,402,303.00 $ 45,824,131.00 $ 41,277,977.00 $ 35,690,370.00 $ 12,396,861.00 Hidden Short-Term Debt $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total Reserves $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total Adjustment for Operating Leases $ 3,152,058.90 $ 2,367,397.97 $ 1,848,568.18 $ 1,306,650.46 $ 740,617.41 $ 591,220.57 Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets (non-operating) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total Discontinued Operations Assets $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Accumulated Asset Write-Downs After-Tax $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Accumulated Goodwill Amortisation & Unrecorded Goodwill $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Reported & Hidden Deferred Taxes & Compensation $ 40,729,057.00 $ 41,679,398.00 $ 47,195,846.00 $ 45,119,196.00 $ 47,677,608.00 $ 47,300,415.00 Overfunded Pensions $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Accumulated OCI (Other Comprehensive Income) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Invested Capital $ 109,355,945.50 $ 91,432,590.33 $ 118,075,477.92 $ 104,625,505.84 $ 105,209,435.83 $ 135,167,850.51 Simple Average Invested Capital $ 109,355,945.50 $ 100,394,267.92 $ 104,754,034.12 $ 111,350,491.88 $ 104,917,470.84 $ 120,188,643.17 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings and author calculations

Growth with Profitability

It should be no surprise that the company is very profitable. Diamond Hill’s net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) is fairly high, although it has been hit by the pandemic and 2022, two periods when value-driven philosophies fell behind growth strategies. Stripping away the impact of non-operating elements, using a methodology pioneered by New Constructs, I have determined that Diamond Hill’s NOPAT has declined from $66.67 million in 2019 to $50.62 million in the trailing twelve months (TTM). Diamond Hill’s returns on invested capital (ROIC) have also declined from nearly 61% in 2019 to just over 42% in the TTM. Although there has been a decline, those returns are still top tier.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

Owner Mentality

The company fosters an owner-mindset among its employees, and this is helped by the fact that its employees invest alongside its clients, and portfolio managers are heavily invested in the strategies they manage. This creates an alignment of interests between that of the employees and that of clients, and increases the chances that they truly will invest for the long-term good of the business. In fact, portfolio managers are only rewarded for their performance according to a 5-year horizon. In terms of AUM, this implies that portfolio managers will be incentivised to get the best deal for the company, rather than chasing single-year returns and investing in the most popular stocks of the time.

Free Cash Flows Support Cash Distributions

Since 2009, Diamond Hill has paid a special dividend. The company began paying out regular quarterly dividends in 2021. Since 2020, the company has paid out $163.54 million in total dividends, against free cash flows (FCF) generated by the company of $203.86 million. This shows that the company’s dividend policy is supported by FCF and suggests that the firm may have scope to increase dividend payouts in the future.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

A Low Valuation and How it Helps Investors

Diamond Hill’s economic book value (EBV), which refers to the no-growth value of the business, determined by applying the perpetuity formula to its current cash flows, is $793.05 million, compared to a market cap of $444.63 million. EBV essentially assumes that the company’s current cash flows will be the same in perpetuity, rather than attempting to predict any decline or rise in the future. We simply assume that there will not be any growth, to get a conservative assessment of the value of the business based on what the business has currently achieved, what it has proven it can do. On a per share business, the company’s EBV per share is $275.36 compared to a share price of $154.47 at time of writing, showing that the market price is 78% lower than the intrinsic value of the business.

Economic Category (Value in millions, except per share amounts) 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM NOPAT $ 66,668,256.02 $ 40,406,678.80 $ 72,301,409.17 $ 25,881,987.86 $ 48,199,907.40 $ 50,622,966.27 WACC 6.20% 5.20% 4.78% 6.90% 7.04% 6.50% Excess Cash $ 90,443,765.40 $ 95,950,447.64 $ 76,906,516.26 $ 60,105,381.62 $ 44,257,551.58 $ 14,811,903.06 Net Assets from Discontinued Operations $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Deferred Tax Liability $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Net Deferred Compensation Assets $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Unconsolidated Subsidiary Assets (non-op) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Total Debt $ 3,142,598.90 $ 2,358,049.97 $ 1,836,413.18 $ 1,293,977.46 $ 727,323.41 $ 577,926.57 Fair Value of Preferred Capital $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Fair Value of Minority Interests $ 14,178,824.00 $ 9,372,333.00 $ 17,756,336.00 $ 14,126,198.00 $ - $ - Value of Outstanding ESO After-Tax $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Pensions Net Funded Status $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Economic Book Value (EBV) $ 1,148,416,794.44 $ 861,271,580.01 $ 1,569,895,548.94 $ 419,786,479.51 $ 728,188,003.68 $ 793,048,842.13 Click to enlarge

Source: Company filings and author calculations

This is not the first time that the company has been undervalued. It should be said that it is basically always undervalued. For instance, in 2019, the company’s EBV per share was $328 compared to a market price of $139.98 per share. By investing in Diamond Hill, investors should not expect to see a lot of market price appreciation. The chart below shows that the share price is generally very stable. In January 2019, the share price was $155.98, compared to $154.47 today.

Source: Diamond Hill Stock Quote

Now, given that the company earns very high returns, generates large amounts of NOPAT and FCF and issues dividends which, today have a yield of 3.88%, and that the dividend payout ratio (dividends/NOPAT) is 49%, investors are essentially being offered a lot of cash at a very cheap price. This becomes clear when you consider the company’s FCF yield (FCF/enterprise value), which has generally been high over the last five years, starting off at 20.38% in 2020 and getting to 8.28% in the TTM, which is higher than bond yields. FCF yield is a great way to estimate future stock market and operating performance. So, while the company may go through periods of where the stock price is relatively flat, over time, we should expect that the company’s total returns will exceed those of the market.

Source: Company filings and author calculations

Given the undervaluation, the company’s share repurchase plan has ample scope to act. Since 2019, the company has repurchased $137 million of its shares, which is 31% of its current market cap. The company has stated that:

“We will only engage in share repurchases when we believe the current market price is below our estimate of Diamond Hill’s intrinsic value.”

“We intend to continue to repurchase our shares when they trade at a meaningful discount to our estimate of the firm’s intrinsic value.”

This means that shareholders will continue to benefit from low valuations with the cash distributions that the company is making.

Risks

The company’s main risks are market-related. If the stock market declines sharply, that could lead to an exit of capital which would reduce Diamond Hill’s AUM and AUA. This is largely outside the control of the company. It happened in 2020 and it happened in 2022, where much of the market did badly although that story was twisted by the success of Big Tech which drove overall market returns. Nevertheless, that is likely to be a short-term concern, rather than one that threatens the business.

Conclusion

Diamond Hill is a capital-light business that is built to grow profitably. Given the market’s long-term tendency is toward growth, the company is likely to continue to see a growth in its AUM and AUA, fueling rising fees even as fee rates decline. The company has generated high levels of NOPAT and FCF in recent years, and its ROIC is very high. It has paid out a large amount of its profits to its shareholders, in the form of dividends and share repurchases. The company’s dividend policy is easily supportable by its FCF generation. Although the company has been undervalued for many years, this is a plus for investors who have a chance at buying these cash flows at very cheap rates. Undervaluation also offers management the opportunity to continue its share repurchase, given that its value-focused investment policy takes intrinsic value calculations into account.