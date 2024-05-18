Philip Openshaw/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of British bank Lloyds (NYSE:NYSE:LYG) have done well since my last update in February, outperforming the wider European financial space (EUFN) with a circa 25% total return in that time. While this amounts to a strong run given the relatively short timeframe, Lloyds remains cheap on both an absolute basis and relative to certain peers. With Q1 results nicely in line with management's near-term financial goals, these shares remain attractive overall, though I downgrade them a notch to 'Buy' following their strong recent gains.

Data by YCharts

Lloyds generated profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of just over £1 billion in Q1. With average tangible equity clocking in at around £32.4 billion, this means the bank earned a respectable 13.3% annualized return on tangible equity ("ROTE"). This is in line with the first plank of management's 2024-2026 financial goals. To quickly recap, these goals include a circa 13% ROTE this year, which is then seen rising to over 15% by 2026.

These profitability targets may appear somewhat at odds with the wider macro economic environment in the U.K., with the forward curve currently pointing to around 50bps of interest rate cuts by the Bank of England ("BOE") this year. Note that net interest income ("NII") accounted for a weighty 75% of the £4.25 billion that Lloyds booked in revenue last quarter.

Source: Lloyds Banking Group Q1 2024 Results Presentation

While Lloyds' net interest margin ("NIM") has indeed peaked, I mentioned last time out that the drivers of its NIM and NII are a little more complex than simply being tied to movements in the BOE base rate. Indeed, while the base rate was actually over 100bps higher in Q1 2024 than it was in the equivalent 2023 period, Lloyds' NIM has been contracting in recent quarters due to a number of headwinds. Q1 results showed that while these headwinds are still dominant on the whole, they are also easing, in line with expectations. With that, NIM was 295bps in Q1, down 27bps year-on-year but only 3bps sequentially, representing an improvement on previous quarters.

Data Source: Lloyds Banking Group Quarterly Results

One of the NIM headwinds Lloyds has faced is the fairly generic one that has affected many banks globally: higher deposit and funding costs, partly driven by deposit migration from cheap demand accounts to more expensive term accounts. Positively, this continues to show tangible signs of easing here, with retail current accounts - which form an incredibly cheap funding source for the bank - actually growing last quarter. At just over £103 billion, these balances increased by around £400 million sequentially in Q1.

A slightly more Lloyds-specific issue is fierce competition in the U.K. mortgage market. This is a long-term headwind that has resulted in contracting industry-wide product margins. Exacerbating this is the fact that the current high interest rate environment is sapping demand for credit. As a result, banks like Lloyds are not only seeing lower demand from prospective customers, but they have been offering relatively attractive deals in order to keep existing mortgage holders on their books when their fixed-rate periods expire. As a result, more profitable older mortgages falling off the loan book are being replaced at lower margins, resulting in a headwind to mortgage margins and thus overall group NIM. Note that U.K. mortgage balances accounted for around 68% of Lloyds' total ~£450 billion loan book in Q1, with these balances down around 1% sequentially as the bank looks to defend margins.

While this is a headwind, this too will gradually ease, as eventually the mortgage back book will reprice lower, reducing margin pressure over time. Management explained the dynamics of this on the earnings call:

As you say, we did see maturing margins of around 128 basis points in quarter one, that compares to about 65 basis points on which it is coming on. Over the course of 2024 as a whole, we expect those maturity margins to be about 1.15 per cent. So that gives you an idea of what's going on there, is that as the - particularly COVID period - very high margins we wrote mortgages start to come off, the balance becomes a fairer representation of the whole book. So the 1.28 per cent in Q1 falls to about 1.15 per cent for 2024 as a whole. And that progress, it's a little bit lumpy on a month by month basis, on a quarter by quarter basis, but nonetheless, that progress continues through the course of 2025 into 2026, consistent with my comments earlier on about the mortgage headwind gradually tailing off. William Chalmers, Lloyds Banking Group CFO.

In terms of tailwinds to NIM, Lloyds can look to expanding yields on its ~£245 billion structural hedge, even in the face of modest interest rate cuts by the BOE. The structural hedge basically consists of interest rate swaps that are designed to lock in a margin on eligible customer deposits (i.e. rate insensitive balances like retail current accounts). Management expects this to provide an additional £700 million in income this year compared to 2023, implying around £4.1 billion in total 2024 structural hedge income. On a total balance of £245 billion, this points to a yield of around 1.7%, which is still significantly below prevailing rates. As hedge maturities continue to be reinvested at higher yields, this will provide an ongoing tailwind over the next few years. With the bank's chief headwinds set to fade in that time as per above, this explains why NIM and NII can continue to expand even if interest rates fall in the U.K., supporting management's goal of an increasing ROTE in that time.

With that, Lloyds shares continue to look attractively valued. The ADSs trade for $2.79 as I type, putting them at just under 1.1x Q1 tangible book value per share ("TBVPS"). While up from around 0.9x last time out, this valuation does still remain attractive on both an absolute and relative basis. In terms of the former, on a 13% ROTE Lloyds would offer investors a circa 12% internal rate of a return at its current ~1.1x TBVPS multiple. Assuming a flat multiple, this would rise to over 13% should the bank hit management's medium-term ROTE goal.

On a relative basis, Lloyds' current multiple of TBVPS is now roughly the same as recently-covered U.K. peer NatWest. As both banks are essentially pure U.K. plays, NatWest is arguably Lloyds' closest comp. While both banks trade at roughly the same multiple right now, Lloyds is structurally more profitable, with management at NatWest only targeting a "greater than 13%" ROTE by 2026, a full two points below Lloyds. As such, Lloyds should command a premium valuation. With that, I continue to be bullish on Lloyds, albeit I downgrade the stock by one notch to 'Buy' in light of its strong recent performance.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.